Colorado Daily
Opinion: Jan Burton: Addressing Hill safety issues must be top priority
The 2022-2023 collegiate school year has started with a rash of parties on the Hill. On my own block, a fraternity annex (nine members of the same fraternity, living in a single-family home) held a party in their backyard because it was larger than the yard of their main fraternity house. My neighbors and I endured amplified music, screaming and yelling, and a party buzz for over four hours. After nine calls from impacted neighbors, the police visited the home three times but did not issue a ticket. This is consistent with previous years. “Chaos” is the word one of our police officers used to describe that Friday night on the Hill.
Colorado Daily
Guest opinion: Philip P. DiStefano and Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde: Protecting our community and looking forward
Do you remember the devastating floods of 2013? It was national news when President Obama and Governor Hickenlooper declared a state of emergency here and in neighboring counties. In the span of a few days, more than 14 inches of rain fell in Boulder County, leading to the highest water...
Colorado Daily
David Capps to join University of Colorado as new chief information security officer
The University of Colorado on Friday named David Capps as its new chief information security officer for the university’s four-campus system as part of its ongoing effort to support and increase security. Capps will join CU on Tuesday after 10 years of working at the Federal Reserve Bank of...
Colorado Daily
Casey Middle teacher receives science advocate stipend
Prior to a couple of years ago, Casey Middle School students weren’t entering Boulder Valley’s big regional science fair competition. While a handful of area middle schools reliably sent students every year, Casey — one of Boulder’s most diverse middle schools — wasn’t one of them. Casey science teacher Erin Mayer wanted to change that, so she applied for a stipend to help her support her students.
Colorado Daily
Shift of sides for Casey Roddick, Frank Fillip brings new look for CU Buffs O-line
The goal, of course, is to hit the practice field each and every day with the same high level of focus and intensity. Yet after a full month of competing strictly against one another, there is no denying the first workout of game week brings with it a rejuvenated spirit. Casey Roddick, one of Colorado’s incumbent starting offensive linemen, could practically taste it earlier this week as the Buffaloes began their final preparations for Friday’s season opener against TCU at Folsom Field (8 p.m., TV: ESPN).
Colorado Daily
CU Buffs comfortable with QB situation going into opener
In an ideal world, the Colorado Buffaloes would have a clear-cut starter at quarterback who takes the reins of the offense and leads them to success. The Buffs don’t have that, but head coach Karl Dorrell feels just fine about the quarterback situation as his team prepares to host TCU in the season opener at Folsom Field on Friday night (8 p.m., TV: ESPN).
