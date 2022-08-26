ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Jan Burton: Addressing Hill safety issues must be top priority

The 2022-2023 collegiate school year has started with a rash of parties on the Hill. On my own block, a fraternity annex (nine members of the same fraternity, living in a single-family home) held a party in their backyard because it was larger than the yard of their main fraternity house. My neighbors and I endured amplified music, screaming and yelling, and a party buzz for over four hours. After nine calls from impacted neighbors, the police visited the home three times but did not issue a ticket. This is consistent with previous years. “Chaos” is the word one of our police officers used to describe that Friday night on the Hill.
Casey Middle teacher receives science advocate stipend

Prior to a couple of years ago, Casey Middle School students weren’t entering Boulder Valley’s big regional science fair competition. While a handful of area middle schools reliably sent students every year, Casey — one of Boulder’s most diverse middle schools — wasn’t one of them. Casey science teacher Erin Mayer wanted to change that, so she applied for a stipend to help her support her students.
Shift of sides for Casey Roddick, Frank Fillip brings new look for CU Buffs O-line

The goal, of course, is to hit the practice field each and every day with the same high level of focus and intensity. Yet after a full month of competing strictly against one another, there is no denying the first workout of game week brings with it a rejuvenated spirit. Casey Roddick, one of Colorado’s incumbent starting offensive linemen, could practically taste it earlier this week as the Buffaloes began their final preparations for Friday’s season opener against TCU at Folsom Field (8 p.m., TV: ESPN).
CU Buffs comfortable with QB situation going into opener

In an ideal world, the Colorado Buffaloes would have a clear-cut starter at quarterback who takes the reins of the offense and leads them to success. The Buffs don’t have that, but head coach Karl Dorrell feels just fine about the quarterback situation as his team prepares to host TCU in the season opener at Folsom Field on Friday night (8 p.m., TV: ESPN).
