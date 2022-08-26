A new impaired driving enforcement campaign known as Saturation Saturday resulted in multiple arrests, citations and 63 warnings for various violations on Friday and Saturday. The Boone County Sheriff's Department partnered with the Columbia Police Department, the Boone County Prosecuting Attorney's Office and Mothers Against Drunk Driving for the campaign. With a grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation, Highway Safety and Traffic Division Office of Highway Safety, the operation was able to take shape in Columbia.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO