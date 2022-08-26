ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

KOMU

Cole County Residential Services to use grant for disability accommodations

JEFFERSON CITY - Cole County Residential Services, Inc. received a $386,663 grant from Central Bank Tuesday to put toward improving a local facility. The Lewella Estes Apartment complex on the east side of Jefferson City provides housing for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The funding from the grant will...
COLE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Columbia School Board to vote on proposed public comment policy at next meeting

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Schools (CPS) Policy Committee met on Monday to discuss revisions on the latest policy that would limit public comments at board meetings. The Columbia School Board discussed limiting the public comment time to 30 total minutes during a regular session on Aug. 8. However, Monday was the first time the public could listen to the proposal in-person.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Farmers hold protest against proposed Grain Belt Express transmission line

JEFFERSON CITY - Farmers protested Tuesday afternoon over concerns that Invenergy Transmission LLC is disrupting rural farmers with its proposed Tiger Connector line. The line is slated to be built in Audrain, Callaway and Monroe counties. Invenergy said the transmission line will provide the equivalent energy of two nuclear power...
MISSOURI STATE
Business
KOMU

Farmers to protest Grain Belt Express power lines Tuesday

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri farmers and others plan to protest the Grain Belt Express power lines at the Public Service Commission (PSC) at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday. The project is owned by Invenergy, a Chicago-based company. It would include a 40-mile electric transmission line through Audrain and Callaway counties. The connection is called the "Tiger Connector" and serve major power grids that serve Missouri and Illinois.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

UM System discusses possible PTO changes amid opposition to proposal

COLUMBIA — The UM System held its last information session Monday afternoon to discuss proposed changes to paid time off for its staff. The changes could affect around 13,000 UM System staff members. Officials took questions via Zoom Monday afternoon, during its fourth and final informational session about the proposed changes.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, Aug. 30

The UM System held its last information session Monday afternoon to discuss proposed changes to paid time off for its staff. The changes could affect around 13,000 UM System staff members. Officials took questions via Zoom Monday afternoon, during its fourth and final informational session about the proposed changes. Immediately...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Read Across Columbia brings inclusive books to Columbia elementary students

COLUMBIA − Students at five Columbia elementary schools received inclusive books during the annual Read Across Columbia event Tuesday. First and second grade students from Blue Ridge Elementary, Benton Elementary, Derby Ridge, Alpha Hart Lewis and Parkade Elementary received a book bag with four books and coupon for a free book from any of the Daniel Boone Regional Library locations.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

First case of monkeypox reported in Boone County

COLUMBIA − The first confirmed case of monkeypox in Boone County was reported Tuesday, according to the health department. Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services said it has worked closely with the individual to identify any close contacts and to offer them education and vaccination. The overall risk...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Several Missouri correctional centers could become fully air-conditioned

COLUMBIA - This year's capital improvements plan could bring full air conditioning to five Missouri correctional centers. Out of the 18 state prisons in Missouri, just seven are fully air-conditioned. Five have no air conditioning, and the remaining six prisons are partially air-conditioned. Currently, this plan would include the Moberly...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Moo-raculous: Cow saved from Boone County pond after 12 hours

A cow stuck chest-deep in mud and water in a northwest Boone County pond was rescued after being trapped for roughly 12 hours on Monday. Responders from the Boone County Fire Protection District and MU College of Veterinary Medicine arrived at the scene shortly after receiving a call from a concerned farmer.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Most power restored after large outage in Columbia

COLUMBIA − More than 1,600 Columbia Water and Light customers were without power Monday, according to an outage map from the city. At its peak, the city's outage map showed 1,634 customers in south Columbia did not have power as of 3:45 p.m. By 4:35 p.m., Water and Light...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

New impaired driving enforcement campaign results in multiple arrests

A new impaired driving enforcement campaign known as Saturation Saturday resulted in multiple arrests, citations and 63 warnings for various violations on Friday and Saturday. The Boone County Sheriff's Department partnered with the Columbia Police Department, the Boone County Prosecuting Attorney's Office and Mothers Against Drunk Driving for the campaign. With a grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation, Highway Safety and Traffic Division Office of Highway Safety, the operation was able to take shape in Columbia.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Inflation puts a strain on pet owners and animal shelters in Boone County

COLUMBIA - Rising inflation is impacting pet owners and forcing some people to surrender their dogs to animal shelters. “We’ve seen an influx of dogs coming in because of the economy,” Melody Whitworth, director of Unchained Melodies, said. “People are losing their homes left and right, and they're looking for places for their animals to go.”
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Columbia College starts semester with largest incoming class since 2018

COLUMBIA - On Sunday night, the largest incoming class of Columbia College students since 2018 marked the beginning of the semester by participating in "Storm the Gate." The tradition, which originated in 1913, is where students run through the gates leading to the college. And this year, there were more new students participating than in the past few years.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

No injuries reported after kitchen fire on South Brampton Lane

BOONE COUNTY - Three Boone County Fire units and one ambulance responded to a kitchen fire at a duplex on South Brampton Lane Sunday night. Boone County Fire Protection District Chief Scott Olsen said the first unit arrived around 9:30 p.m. to find flames coming form the back of a two-story duplex.
BOONE COUNTY, MO

