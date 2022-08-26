Read full article on original website
Cole County Residential Services to use grant for disability accommodations
JEFFERSON CITY - Cole County Residential Services, Inc. received a $386,663 grant from Central Bank Tuesday to put toward improving a local facility. The Lewella Estes Apartment complex on the east side of Jefferson City provides housing for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The funding from the grant will...
Columbia School Board to vote on proposed public comment policy at next meeting
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Schools (CPS) Policy Committee met on Monday to discuss revisions on the latest policy that would limit public comments at board meetings. The Columbia School Board discussed limiting the public comment time to 30 total minutes during a regular session on Aug. 8. However, Monday was the first time the public could listen to the proposal in-person.
Farmers hold protest against proposed Grain Belt Express transmission line
JEFFERSON CITY - Farmers protested Tuesday afternoon over concerns that Invenergy Transmission LLC is disrupting rural farmers with its proposed Tiger Connector line. The line is slated to be built in Audrain, Callaway and Monroe counties. Invenergy said the transmission line will provide the equivalent energy of two nuclear power...
Columbia NAACP held meeting to discuss recent changes to the new voter I.D. law
COLUMBIA- The Columbia NAACP meeting for voter I.D. discussion was held Tuesday, as part of an effort to get people registered to vote and to plan how to ensure people can vote easily. Representatives of eleven organizations and the public attended the meeting to encourage people to register. Those organizations...
Farmers to protest Grain Belt Express power lines Tuesday
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri farmers and others plan to protest the Grain Belt Express power lines at the Public Service Commission (PSC) at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday. The project is owned by Invenergy, a Chicago-based company. It would include a 40-mile electric transmission line through Audrain and Callaway counties. The connection is called the "Tiger Connector" and serve major power grids that serve Missouri and Illinois.
UM System discusses possible PTO changes amid opposition to proposal
COLUMBIA — The UM System held its last information session Monday afternoon to discuss proposed changes to paid time off for its staff. The changes could affect around 13,000 UM System staff members. Officials took questions via Zoom Monday afternoon, during its fourth and final informational session about the proposed changes.
Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, Aug. 30
Read Across Columbia brings inclusive books to Columbia elementary students
COLUMBIA − Students at five Columbia elementary schools received inclusive books during the annual Read Across Columbia event Tuesday. First and second grade students from Blue Ridge Elementary, Benton Elementary, Derby Ridge, Alpha Hart Lewis and Parkade Elementary received a book bag with four books and coupon for a free book from any of the Daniel Boone Regional Library locations.
First case of monkeypox reported in Boone County
COLUMBIA − The first confirmed case of monkeypox in Boone County was reported Tuesday, according to the health department. Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services said it has worked closely with the individual to identify any close contacts and to offer them education and vaccination. The overall risk...
Several Missouri correctional centers could become fully air-conditioned
COLUMBIA - This year's capital improvements plan could bring full air conditioning to five Missouri correctional centers. Out of the 18 state prisons in Missouri, just seven are fully air-conditioned. Five have no air conditioning, and the remaining six prisons are partially air-conditioned. Currently, this plan would include the Moberly...
Moo-raculous: Cow saved from Boone County pond after 12 hours
A cow stuck chest-deep in mud and water in a northwest Boone County pond was rescued after being trapped for roughly 12 hours on Monday. Responders from the Boone County Fire Protection District and MU College of Veterinary Medicine arrived at the scene shortly after receiving a call from a concerned farmer.
Most power restored after large outage in Columbia
COLUMBIA − More than 1,600 Columbia Water and Light customers were without power Monday, according to an outage map from the city. At its peak, the city's outage map showed 1,634 customers in south Columbia did not have power as of 3:45 p.m. By 4:35 p.m., Water and Light...
Portion of Highway 54 in Audrain County to close for 2 weeks beginning Sept. 6
MEXICO - A portion of Highway 54 in Audrain County will close Sept. 6 for approximately two weeks for construction of a roundabout. Crews will begin the next phase of construction on the intersection of Highway 54, Highway 19 and Route J, just north of Laddonia. A signed detour will...
New impaired driving enforcement campaign results in multiple arrests
A new impaired driving enforcement campaign known as Saturation Saturday resulted in multiple arrests, citations and 63 warnings for various violations on Friday and Saturday. The Boone County Sheriff's Department partnered with the Columbia Police Department, the Boone County Prosecuting Attorney's Office and Mothers Against Drunk Driving for the campaign. With a grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation, Highway Safety and Traffic Division Office of Highway Safety, the operation was able to take shape in Columbia.
Inflation puts a strain on pet owners and animal shelters in Boone County
COLUMBIA - Rising inflation is impacting pet owners and forcing some people to surrender their dogs to animal shelters. “We’ve seen an influx of dogs coming in because of the economy,” Melody Whitworth, director of Unchained Melodies, said. “People are losing their homes left and right, and they're looking for places for their animals to go.”
Columbia College starts semester with largest incoming class since 2018
COLUMBIA - On Sunday night, the largest incoming class of Columbia College students since 2018 marked the beginning of the semester by participating in "Storm the Gate." The tradition, which originated in 1913, is where students run through the gates leading to the college. And this year, there were more new students participating than in the past few years.
Juvenile detained after two Columbia middle schoolers assaulted on bus Tuesday morning
COLUMBIA − Police are investigating after two Columbia middle school students were assaulted on their bus Tuesday morning. The assault took place on bus No. 228 around 7 a.m., according to a letter sent to Lange Middle School families. The district said an individual, who was a juvenile but...
Jefferson City woman sentenced to federal prison for Molotov cocktail attack
JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City woman was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for throwing Molotov cocktails into two homes occupied by young children and elderly residents. Iasha Denise Cannady, 48, was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison without parole, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
No injuries reported after kitchen fire on South Brampton Lane
BOONE COUNTY - Three Boone County Fire units and one ambulance responded to a kitchen fire at a duplex on South Brampton Lane Sunday night. Boone County Fire Protection District Chief Scott Olsen said the first unit arrived around 9:30 p.m. to find flames coming form the back of a two-story duplex.
