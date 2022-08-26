ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

National Dog Day: Which dog breed is most popular in CO?

By Ashley Eberhardt
KXRM
KXRM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CSuVS_0hVtwkR600

COLORADO SPRINGS — In honor of National Dog Day on August 26, Westminster-based Camp Bow Wow is sharing the top dog breeds for 2022 based on its database of nearly 400,000 Campers across the U.S. and Canada.

While kennel clubs share annual lists of the most popular breeds based on purebred dog registrations, Camp Bow Wow’s list includes purebreds, mixed-breed dogs (listed by their primary breed) and popular crossbreeds, including doodles.

The ever-popular Labrador Retriever took top dog in the survey for the state of Colorado, followed by German Shepherds, Golden Retrievers, Australian Shepherds, and Golden Doodles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UCHgb_0hVtwkR600

According to Camp Bow Wow’s Animal Health and Behavioral Expert, Erin Askeland, the Labrador Retriever is the most popular breed for many reasons.

“Labs are very versatile and have a friendly, outgoing temperament,” said Askeland. “They are great companions for both adventurous outdoor activities and relaxing at home. All of this makes them great family dogs.”

However, Askeland said the breed is only one aspect to consider when choosing a pet. She said to consider whether your lifestyle is more sedentary or active, if you have or plan to have children, how much time you can dedicate to socializing and training a new pup and how much time you spend away from home.

It is also important to consider whether you prefer small or large dogs, how much time you can commit to grooming and if you want your dog to engage in a specific activity.

Once you’ve welcomed a new four-legged family member into your home, they’re going to need a name! If you need some inspiration, here are the top 10 dog names according to Camp Bow Wow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cp9OP_0hVtwkR600

“Your dog’s name will be used for training purposes, so it’s important to choose carefully,” said Askeland. “Short, two-syllable names are helpful for getting your dog’s attention, while names that sound like commonly used words or cues could confuse your pup. For example, ‘Shay’ is cute, but it may sound like ‘stay’ to a dog.”

She also says names that end in vowels help dogs distinguish their own name from others because vowels change vocal tone – something dogs are highly attuned to with their acute hearing ability. Names ending with harder sounds, like Breck, can also be easier for a dog to distinguish from other words.

No matter your dog’s breed or name, the best way to celebrate National Dog Day is to spend time with your furry friend, whether it’s going for a hike, a trip to the dog park, or shopping for some new squeaky toys- any day spent in the company of your pup is bound to be a good day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Celebrate National Dog Day with CSPD

COLORADO SPRINGS — You can take home your very own K9 stuffed animal for National Dog Day to benefit the Explosives Unit and Patrol K9’s. CSPD posted the adorable plush pups on Facebook, along with the K9s who inspired them. We can’t tell which one is more huggable! You can pick from Luna Pixel, Kai, […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Behind the scenes workers at the Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO — Colorado State Fair is in full swing, but it wouldn’t be possible without some unsung heroes. “We enjoy doing what we’re doing,” Richard Roman said. Many have been working at the fair for decades. “I’ve been a seasonal employee here for about 22 years,” said Richard Walker, a security employee at the fair. […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Pediatric experts to discuss youth mental health in virtual town hall

COLORADO SPRINGS — A state of emergency for youth mental health was declared in 2021 by Children’s Hospital Colorado (Children’s Colorado), and “the urgency of that crisis continues.” September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and Children’s Colorado will be hosting a Virtual Mental Health Town Hall on Wednesday. According to the Colorado Department of Public […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Dunkin’ offers Colorado teachers free coffee

COLORADO SPRINGS — As students return to the classroom, Dunkin’ is giving back to teachers with a free day of coffee, and the chance for teachers to be nominated to win free coffee for a year. On Thursday, September 1, participating Dunkin’ locations throughout Colorado are “treating teachers to a free medium hot or iced […]
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
KXRM

Governor Polis at ribbon cutting for I-25 interchange in Trinidad

TRINIDAD, Colo. — Colorado Governor Jared Polis attended a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new I-25 Exit 11 interchange improvement project in Trinidad on Friday. Exit 11 is located 11 miles north of the Colorado/New Mexico border on I-25 and is a vital link to area parks and recreational destinations. Governor Polis joined representatives from […]
TRINIDAD, CO
KXRM

New driver’s license option to help in emergencies

COLORADO SPRINGS — Coloradans can now add disability information to credentials and vehicle registration to help responders in an emergency situation. Eligible Coloradans can now voluntarily disclose they have a disability that affects their ability to communicate with first responders on their driver’s license or identification card, and/or vehicle registration. The new, optional services are helpful […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Impaired driving remains a top factor for fatal crashes in Colorado

COLORADO — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said that since they implemented the *CSP (*277) program in July of 1998, CSP has received thousands of calls about suspected impaired driving. Just in 2022, from January through July 31, CSP has received 14,370 calls. According to CSP, despite modern conveniences for safe travel home, impaired driving remains […]
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bow Wow
KXRM

Polis appoints new district attorney in San Luis Valley

SAN LUIS VALLEY — Governor Jared Polis announced the appointment of Anne E. Kelly to serve as the 12th Judicial District Attorney. She will be replacing Alonzo Payne, who resigned after an investigation revealed Payne had violated the Victims Rights Act. In July, Attorney General Phil Weiser announced that following an investigation, they entered an […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

People in Colorado Springs react to Biden’s loan forgiveness

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday, President Biden announced the administration’s plan to forgive eligible student loan debt. “This will allow students who are earning 125,000 dollars or below to get at least 10,000 dollars right off the top. Those who are earning 75,000 or below could qualify for 20,000 dollars,” said Angie Paccione, executive director […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Campaign urges YES vote for Healthy School Meals for All ballot

COLORADO SPRINGS — A campaign to pass the Healthy School Meals for All ballot kicked off with a coalition of anti-hunger groups, parents, students and teachers. The campaign loudly stated, “Kids need food to learn, and no kid should go hungry because they can’t afford a nutritious meal.” This November, Colorado voters will get the […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

KXRM

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy