National Dog Day: Which dog breed is most popular in CO?

COLORADO SPRINGS — In honor of National Dog Day on August 26, Westminster-based Camp Bow Wow is sharing the top dog breeds for 2022 based on its database of nearly 400,000 Campers across the U.S. and Canada.

While kennel clubs share annual lists of the most popular breeds based on purebred dog registrations, Camp Bow Wow’s list includes purebreds, mixed-breed dogs (listed by their primary breed) and popular crossbreeds, including doodles.

The ever-popular Labrador Retriever took top dog in the survey for the state of Colorado, followed by German Shepherds, Golden Retrievers, Australian Shepherds, and Golden Doodles.

According to Camp Bow Wow’s Animal Health and Behavioral Expert, Erin Askeland, the Labrador Retriever is the most popular breed for many reasons.

“Labs are very versatile and have a friendly, outgoing temperament,” said Askeland. “They are great companions for both adventurous outdoor activities and relaxing at home. All of this makes them great family dogs.”

However, Askeland said the breed is only one aspect to consider when choosing a pet. She said to consider whether your lifestyle is more sedentary or active, if you have or plan to have children, how much time you can dedicate to socializing and training a new pup and how much time you spend away from home.

It is also important to consider whether you prefer small or large dogs, how much time you can commit to grooming and if you want your dog to engage in a specific activity.

Once you’ve welcomed a new four-legged family member into your home, they’re going to need a name! If you need some inspiration, here are the top 10 dog names according to Camp Bow Wow.

“Your dog’s name will be used for training purposes, so it’s important to choose carefully,” said Askeland. “Short, two-syllable names are helpful for getting your dog’s attention, while names that sound like commonly used words or cues could confuse your pup. For example, ‘Shay’ is cute, but it may sound like ‘stay’ to a dog.”

She also says names that end in vowels help dogs distinguish their own name from others because vowels change vocal tone – something dogs are highly attuned to with their acute hearing ability. Names ending with harder sounds, like Breck, can also be easier for a dog to distinguish from other words.

No matter your dog’s breed or name, the best way to celebrate National Dog Day is to spend time with your furry friend, whether it’s going for a hike, a trip to the dog park, or shopping for some new squeaky toys- any day spent in the company of your pup is bound to be a good day.

