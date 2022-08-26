Read full article on original website
Dr. Oz’s Crudité Video Isn’t Helping His Claim That He’s a Pennsylvanian
A video about crudités and inflation that Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz posted to Twitter earlier this year continues to elicit ridicule — and questions about whether he actually lives in Pennsylvania, the state he’s hoping to represent. And if so, where in Pennsylvania does Dr. Oz live?
Pennsylvania Senate showdown: Oz targets Fetterman for not joining Biden on Tuesday
Republican Senate nominee Mehmet Oz is taking aim at Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman — his Democratic counterpart in the high-profile and high stakes Senate showdown — for not joining President Joe Biden during the president’s stop on Tuesday in the crucial general election battleground state. But...
On the lawn: Biden travels to Pennsylvania
President Biden is off to Pennsylvania this week. He is traveling on Tuesday to Wilkes-Barre, which is near his hometown of Scranton, to give remarks geared toward community safety. Pennsylvania is a key swing state to watch for control of the Senate, with Democrat John Fetterman facing Trump-backed Republican Mehmet...
DOJ: 'Efforts Were Likely Taken' To Obstruct Probe Of Trump's Classified Documents
The Justice Department laid out a detailed timeline of events and revealed a photo of some documents recovered at Mar-a-Lago.
WATCH LIVE: Biden delivers remarks at Pennsylvania university
President Joe Biden will deliver remarks during an event at Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday. The speech, which was rescheduled due to the president contracting COVID-19 in July, will focus on public safety and reducing gun violence, highlighting key parts of his Safer America Plan. Biden will then head to Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport and leave at 4:30 p.m., according to the local news outlet WNEP-16.
