President Joe Biden will deliver remarks during an event at Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday. The speech, which was rescheduled due to the president contracting COVID-19 in July, will focus on public safety and reducing gun violence, highlighting key parts of his Safer America Plan. Biden will then head to Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport and leave at 4:30 p.m., according to the local news outlet WNEP-16.

WILKES-BARRE, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO