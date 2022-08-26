ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

On the lawn: Biden travels to Pennsylvania

President Biden is off to Pennsylvania this week. He is traveling on Tuesday to Wilkes-Barre, which is near his hometown of Scranton, to give remarks geared toward community safety. Pennsylvania is a key swing state to watch for control of the Senate, with Democrat John Fetterman facing Trump-backed Republican Mehmet...
Washington Examiner

WATCH LIVE: Biden delivers remarks at Pennsylvania university

President Joe Biden will deliver remarks during an event at Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday. The speech, which was rescheduled due to the president contracting COVID-19 in July, will focus on public safety and reducing gun violence, highlighting key parts of his Safer America Plan. Biden will then head to Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport and leave at 4:30 p.m., according to the local news outlet WNEP-16.
