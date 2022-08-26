Read full article on original website
Jackson steps into head coach role for DC-G netters
GRIMES, IA — The DC-G volleyball team has started the season 4-4 under new head coach Meg Jackson, who had served as an assistant for the Fillies from 2018-2021. DC-G owns wins over SE Polk, Carlisle, Mt. Pleasant, and Iowa Valley, with losses coming to Ankeny, Ankeny Centennial, Dowling Catholic and Clear Creek-Amana.
Ogden blanks visiting Perry
OGDEN, IA — Friday’s non-district meeting between host Ogden and Perry proved to be a somewhat unexpected one-sided affair, with the Bulldogs in control throughout in handing their guests a 41-0 blanking. Perry had played a good game the prior week, with positive signs in several areas despite...
Whelchel assumes new roles in a familiar place
It could be said, in a turn of phrase, that Katelyn Whelchel is a true ‘blue blood.’. Whelchel graduated Perry High School in 2015, and whether it was in the stars or just the course of normal events, she found her way back to her alma mater in 2019 to teach kindergarten.
Michael Dean Kempf of Perry
Visitation for Michael Dean Kempf, 71, of Perry will be held Thursday, Sept. 1 from 1-7 p.m. at Hastings Funeral Home, with family present from 5-7 p.m. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2 at the funeral home. Michael died Aug. 28, 2022, at the Iowa Methodist...
One-mile stretch of 190th Street to close west of Perry
The one mile of 190th Street between G and H avenues will close Tuesday beginning at 11 a.m. for a culvert replacement, the Dallas County Secondary Roads Department announced Tuesday morning. The road will reopen Tuesday at 5 p.m. For more information, call the Dallas County Secondary Roads Department at...
Saturday’s ¡Viva Perry! Latino Festival brings joy to all
Mild late-summer weather made the ¡Viva Perry! Latino Festival 2022, sponsored by Hispanics United for Perry (HUP), a pleasure for young and old Saturday in Pattee Park. Following the 10 a.m. parade down Willis Avenue, the park filled with food vendors, merchandise sellers, peddlers of public information and fun and games for the kids at the annual festivities.
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report August 29
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Samantha Allen of Bennington, Nebraska, was traveling near Guthrie and Ash streets in De Soto when she stopped in the travel portion of the road, and the trailer she was pulling was struck by a vehicle, driven by Ivan Olson of De Soto. No injuries were reported. Damage to Olson’s vehicle was estimated at $5,000, and damage to Allen’s vehicle and trailer was estimated at $1,500. Allen was issued a citation for improper rear lamps and improper use of lanes.
West Des Moines man crashes car in park, blames deer
A West Des Moines man was arrested early Monday after crashing his car in a park while allegedly high on Xanax. Joshua Andrew Kleinhans, 36, of 204 S. 64th St., West Des Moines, was charged with first-offense OWI and failure to maintain control. The incident began about 2 a.m. Monday...
Waukee man allegedly harasses Waukee woman with fireworks
A Waukee man was arrested Monday after he allegedly frightened a woman outside a Waukee restaurant by detonating fireworks, leading the victim to believe a firearm was discharged at her. David Owen Hammett, 30, of 875 N.E. Redwood Blvd., Waukee, was charged with first-degree harassment. The incident occurred about 2...
Mike Caufield joins Lou Hoger in SHIIP office at DCH
The Dallas County Hospital announced Monday the addition of a second Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) counselor to help accommodate the growing number of seniors in our communities eligible for Medicare benefits, Medicare supplement insurance or who might have questions on insurance claims. Mike Caufield of Redfield joins Lou...
Drunken Des Moines man at Waukee home claims to be cop
A Des Moines man was arrested early Tuesday in Waukee after knocking on a homeowner’s door and claiming to be an agent of law enforcement. Richard Forrester Hurd, 45, of 2212 Merle Hay Road, Des Moines, was charged with impersonating a public official and first-offense public intoxication. The incident...
Motor vehicle crash east of Bouton brings response Tuesday
A car crash left Iowa Highway 141 strewn with debris east of Bouton early Tuesday. It is unclear at this hour whether the accident resulted in injuries, but public safety radio traffic possibly indicated the Dallas County EMS transported a patient to the MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines. The...
West Des Moines man arrested for allegedly going armed while drunk
A West Des Moines man was arrested early Monday after a pistol was found in the vehicle he was drunk in. Buay Kong Chuol, 24, of 2801 E. P. True Parkway, West Des Moines, was charged with possession or carrying of dangerous weapons while under the influence. The incident began...
Waukee man allegedly assaults wife in motel
A Waukee man was arrested early Tuesday after allegedly assaulting a Waukee woman in a motel. Seth Travis Farnsley, 48, of 2885 Grand Prairie Parkway, Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Grand...
Man who allegedly molested daughter, 12, in 2009 arrested
A Des Moines man was arrested Monday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with incidents occurring between 2009 and 2011 in which he allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulted his daughter. George Diaz Avila, 52, of 5185 N.W. Torgerson Dr., Des Moines, was charged with second-degree sexual abuse-child under 12. According...
