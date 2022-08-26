Read full article on original website
Walmart plans to invest millions in Indiana stores
Walmart plans to invest more than $75 million dollars this year in Indiana to update and remodel 15 local stores, including the store on Boyd Boulevard in LaPorte. Walmart says the end result will create an updated experience for customers, including expanded shopping options. When complete, many remodeled stores will...
Indiana Farm Bureau Policy Promotes Protection of Farmers at the Elevator
It was true grass roots at work Saturday in Hendricks County when 234 Indiana Farm Bureau member delegates met to discuss and debate policy positions that should be part of their work in 2023. There was passionate discussion on a range of farm issues, and INFB vice president Kendell Culp said one of those involves Grain Buyers Warehouse Licensing Agency.
Some Michigan schools back in the classroom
Not everybody in Michigan waits until after Labor Day to get back into the classroom. Starting Monday, Aug. 29, class is in session in Berrien Springs, Brandywine, Bridgmen, Buchanan, Cassopolis, Centreville, Coloma, Countryside Academy, Decatur, Dowagiac Union, Eau Claire, Lakeshore, Niles, River Valley, Vicksburg and Watervliet.
Cleanup continues after Monday’s bout with severe weather
Storms across Indiana on Monday night caused damage and power outages in some places. “It did cause a lot of tree damage. Trees fell on houses and cars. We were mainly dealing with wind damage. We had a few reports of possible funnel clouds, but nothing has been confirmed in the way of a tornado. Everything looks like straight-line winds,” said Nathan Marsili, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Northern Indiana.
11,000+ Indiana Michigan Power customers in the dark after storm
More than 11,000 Indiana Michigan Power customers lost electricity after the severe thunderstorm that blew through Michiana around 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. The storm packed winds topping 70 miles per hour, and uprooted trees, downed limbs, and downed power lines as it moved through. More than 6,000 of...
I&M: Power restored to Michiana by 11 p.m. on Tuesday
More than 11,000 Indiana Michigan Power customers lost electricity after the severe thunderstorm that blew through Michiana around 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. The storm packed winds topping 70 miles per hour, and uprooted trees, downed limbs, and downed power lines as it moved through. As of early Tuesday...
The Drop-2-Stop drug disposal program expanding
The St. Joseph County Department of Health received a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. And now they’re working with the 525 Foundation to expand the Drop-2-Stop drug disposal program. The program has secure boxes for residents to properly dispose of expired and unneeded prescription drugs. They’re adding...
Less than 10 weeks as voting day quickly approaches
Less than three months from election day, Hoosiers will have a lot to vote on when they head to the polls on November 8. One of the races, in particular, will be the U.S. Senate race between Republican incumbent Todd Young and his Democratic challenger Hammond mayor Tom McDermott. The last time Young was in this position he was a surprise winner in 2016 over then-Democratic nominee Evan Bayh.
Two people killed in high speed crash on I-80/94 in northwestern Indiana
Two people were killed in a high speed crash on I-80/94 in northwestern Indiana. Indiana State Police troopers were called around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, to the eastbound lanes between Cline Avenue and Burr Street. The preliminary investigation shows that a blue 2021 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling eastbound...
Man arrested after allegedly stealing vehicle and items
A man was arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle and from vehicles in St. Joseph County. It happened on August 19 and 20, when police were called to investigate a stolen vehicle and items on Currant Road. One victim says that his Ford Edge was stolen from his driveway, with...
