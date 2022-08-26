Storms across Indiana on Monday night caused damage and power outages in some places. “It did cause a lot of tree damage. Trees fell on houses and cars. We were mainly dealing with wind damage. We had a few reports of possible funnel clouds, but nothing has been confirmed in the way of a tornado. Everything looks like straight-line winds,” said Nathan Marsili, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Northern Indiana.

INDIANA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO