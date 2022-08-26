ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Trump Hastily Assembles Legal Team To Fight Mar-a-Lago Raid Case But Defense Arguments Look Poised To Fall Flat: NYT

Trump's hastily put legal team is ineptly handling the case, a NYT report suggested. Their arguments have yet to do much to fend off DoJ, a legal expert reportedly said. The odds of former President Donald Trump getting indicted have increased considerably after the unsealing of the highly-redacted FBI affidavit. A new report suggests Trump’s legal team is lost for viable arguments to extricate the ex-president from the legal mess.
The Hill

On the lawn: Biden travels to Pennsylvania

President Biden is off to Pennsylvania this week. He is traveling on Tuesday to Wilkes-Barre, which is near his hometown of Scranton, to give remarks geared toward community safety. Pennsylvania is a key swing state to watch for control of the Senate, with Democrat John Fetterman facing Trump-backed Republican Mehmet...
The Associated Press

Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Tuesday it had uncovered efforts to obstruct its investigation into the discovery of classified documents at Donald Trump’s Florida estate, saying “government records were likely concealed and removed” from a storage room even after the former president’s representatives had assured officials that they’d thoroughly searched the property. The FBI also seized 33 boxes containing more than 100 classified records during its Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago and found three classified documents stashed in office drawers, according to a filing that lays out the most detailed chronology to date of stained interactions between Justice...
