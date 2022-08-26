Read full article on original website
Dr. Oz’s Crudité Video Isn’t Helping His Claim That He’s a Pennsylvanian
A video about crudités and inflation that Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz posted to Twitter earlier this year continues to elicit ridicule — and questions about whether he actually lives in Pennsylvania, the state he’s hoping to represent. And if so, where in Pennsylvania does Dr. Oz live?
Trump Hastily Assembles Legal Team To Fight Mar-a-Lago Raid Case But Defense Arguments Look Poised To Fall Flat: NYT
Trump's hastily put legal team is ineptly handling the case, a NYT report suggested. Their arguments have yet to do much to fend off DoJ, a legal expert reportedly said. The odds of former President Donald Trump getting indicted have increased considerably after the unsealing of the highly-redacted FBI affidavit. A new report suggests Trump’s legal team is lost for viable arguments to extricate the ex-president from the legal mess.
Car hits crowd outside Pennsylvania bar, killing 1 and injuring 17
Aug 14 (Reuters) - At least one person was killed and 17 injured on Saturday when a car struck a crowd outside a bar in Berwick, Pennsylvania, where a group was raising money to benefit the victims of a recent fire, according to police and local media.
Pennsylvania Senate showdown: Oz targets Fetterman for not joining Biden on Tuesday
Republican Senate nominee Mehmet Oz is taking aim at Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman — his Democratic counterpart in the high-profile and high stakes Senate showdown — for not joining President Joe Biden during the president’s stop on Tuesday in the crucial general election battleground state. But...
On the lawn: Biden travels to Pennsylvania
President Biden is off to Pennsylvania this week. He is traveling on Tuesday to Wilkes-Barre, which is near his hometown of Scranton, to give remarks geared toward community safety. Pennsylvania is a key swing state to watch for control of the Senate, with Democrat John Fetterman facing Trump-backed Republican Mehmet...
Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Tuesday it had uncovered efforts to obstruct its investigation into the discovery of classified documents at Donald Trump’s Florida estate, saying “government records were likely concealed and removed” from a storage room even after the former president’s representatives had assured officials that they’d thoroughly searched the property. The FBI also seized 33 boxes containing more than 100 classified records during its Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago and found three classified documents stashed in office drawers, according to a filing that lays out the most detailed chronology to date of stained interactions between Justice...
