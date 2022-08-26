Read full article on original website
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This MonthJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
ETSU has high hopes entering the 2022 football season
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Hopes are high at East Tennessee State. One season ago, the Buccaneers set home attendance records on a seemingly weekly basis as ETSU won the Southern Conference championship and won a thrilling home playoff game before falling to eventual FCS national champion North Dakota State.
LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Mac Osborne transfers from Virginia Tech to Arizona State
Virginia Tech’s softball team traveled to Tempe, Arizona, for the 2021 NCAA Tournament and that turned out to be a life-altering trip for pitcher Mac Osborne. “It was my first time being on the West Coast and flying,” Osborne said. “I fell in love with the dry, warm climate and scenery and at that time I could see myself playing there.”
Arnold leads ETSU women to soccer win
Emma Arnold (Tennessee High) provided East Tennessee State University with some late-game heroics as the junior forward scored in the closing seconds en route to lifting the Buccaneers (1-1-2) to a 1-0 road win at USC Upstate Sunday night at County University Soccer Stadium. For the second time this season,...
McClung tallies two rebounds for Team USA
Mac McClung tallied two rebounds on Monday as Team USA closed out the latest round of qualifying for the FIBA World Cup with a 95-77 win over Colombia. The Gate City High School graduate did not attempt a shot and also had one assist in two turnovers in logging 7:28 of playing time. McClung averaged 2.5 points in the two qualifying games as the U.S. overpowered Uruguay last week.
Wise Central's Nate West fills a key cornerback slot
Wise County Central High School sophomore Nate West will make the second start of his varsity football career on Friday night against the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes. It will be hard for the quick cornerback to top his initial foray into the starting lineup. West intercepted two passes and returned them...
The text that ushered in a new era of Virginia Tech football
BLACKSBURG — It was approaching midnight when Brent and Amy Pry broke out the champagne. The couple had a bottle of Veuve Rosé chilling in the fridge that was perfect for a celebratory toast, but before clinking glasses the Prys shared a few tears. Brent had just signed...
Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Bristol: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Looking at all sides of the story of the historic Octagon House
The three tiny fingerprints ensure that the life of the child who long ago touched the newly-made brick won’t be forgotten. Derek Orr is determined to preserve and tell as much of the child’s story as possible along with those of others who left adult fingerprints in the bricks handmade in the 1850s and, less tangibly, put their blood, sweat and tears into Smyth County’s Octagon House.
Navy veteran finds fulfillment in leatherwork
“He was tooling a belt, and I was just amazed at how he was transforming it,” Dinsmore said Saturday, speaking from his booth at the Heritage Festival in Blountville. “Then I learned over the years how to do that … Taking a piece of cowhide and putting a picture in it, making it into something else — that just really appeals to me.”
Watch Now - Exhibit on Johnny Cash's Folsom Prison concert opens at BCCM
BRISTOL, Va. – Outlaw. Advocate. Icon. Legend. Johnny Cash was all of those and more but the Country Music Hall of Fame performer’s career took a notable pivot with the May 1968 release of “At Folsom Prison,” a live album that reinvigorated Cash’s brand – as the title song rose to No. 1 on the charts, earning widespread acclaim and helping spark a network TV show.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The Bristol area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Saltville woman convicted of murder
A Saltville woman was found guilty of the murder and robbery of an elderly Glade Spring woman Tuesday. After 40 minutes of deliberations, a Washington County jury found Karen Lou Holmes guilty in the Jan. 16, 2020 murder and robbery of Alberta Sue Warren, 79. Warren’s body was found inside her car in the Widener Valley section of Washington County.
Two people killed in Buchanan County blaze
Two people are dead following a Friday night structure fire in Buchanan County. According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, an adult male was able to escape the fire, but the remains of two other individuals were recovered inside the residence after the fire was extinguished. The...
SMART program helps Florida county rehabilitate inmates
While Sullivan County is building a new $94 million jail, it is not expected to relieve overcrowding conditions. Sullivan County officials have said rehabilitation efforts are what is needed to solve the real problems. In Flagler County, Florida, Daniel Engert, the chief of court and detention services at the Flagler...
City is in hot water with DEQ over landfill - again
BRISTOL, Va. – The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has notified Bristol Virginia it failed to submit stormwater monitoring reports required by state law. In a warning letter dated Aug. 26, DEQ said the city “may be in violation” of the state’s water control law due to the missing reports which are required under the city’s stormwater permit. The monitoring is to occur at specific sites at the city’s landfill.
Your View | Rely on the same methods, get the same results
The Sullivan County Jail is bursting at the seams, again, with the most recent report showing we have 944 people — parents, siblings, employees, neighbors — locked up in there. I’ll forever remember choking on my coffee upon reading, three years ago, that after several years and “hundreds...
