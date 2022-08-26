A student who attends Dowagiac Middle School is in juvenile lockup after police say he brought a stolen handgun to Dowagiac Middle School. It was around 10:15 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, when Dowagiac Police were contacted by a Cass County Sheriff’s Office Deputy. The Deputy advised that he was currently speaking with someone who resides outside of the City of Dowagiac, who advised that they located a handgun and another handgun magazine in their Grandson’s bedroom. The subjects contacted the Sheriff’s Office to report this upon finding these items. The Deputy and the School Resource Officer with the Dowagiac Police Department were able to identify the student who was at the Dowagiac Middle School and he was escorted to the office.

