95.3 MNC
South Bend finishes on-site energy assessments
The City of South Bend has completed its on-site energy assessments for fall cohort recipients of its new Energy Assistance and Solar Savings Initiative, to assist local nonprofits, schools, and other community organizations to install solar panels and making energy efficiency upgrades. The Fall Cohort includes the following organizations:. AIDS...
Tippecanoe school bus joy ride causes hundreds of thousands in damages
The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department is investigating what appears to be a short but destructive joy ride at Wea Ridge elementary and middle schools.
95.3 MNC
INDOT launching study to address future of U.S. 30 and 31
INDOT is launching a study to address the future of U.S. 30 and 31 corridors. They’ve been a source of concern for quite some time. The two-year study will look at the environmental, community and economic impacts of any potential plan for the highways. Counties within the study area...
95.3 MNC
Walmart plans to invest millions in Indiana stores
Walmart plans to invest more than $75 million dollars this year in Indiana to update and remodel 15 local stores, including the store on Boyd Boulevard in LaPorte. Walmart says the end result will create an updated experience for customers, including expanded shopping options. When complete, many remodeled stores will...
95.3 MNC
Dowagiac Middle School student in juvenile lockup after allegedly bringing handgun to school
A student who attends Dowagiac Middle School is in juvenile lockup after police say he brought a stolen handgun to Dowagiac Middle School. It was around 10:15 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, when Dowagiac Police were contacted by a Cass County Sheriff’s Office Deputy. The Deputy advised that he was currently speaking with someone who resides outside of the City of Dowagiac, who advised that they located a handgun and another handgun magazine in their Grandson’s bedroom. The subjects contacted the Sheriff’s Office to report this upon finding these items. The Deputy and the School Resource Officer with the Dowagiac Police Department were able to identify the student who was at the Dowagiac Middle School and he was escorted to the office.
WNDU
One dead in Goshen crash
The Irish are undergoing well-documented changes at the head coach and quarterback spots, but they're also looking to replace a back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher in Kyren Williams. Benton Harbor showcases esports space as students return to school. Updated: 5 hours ago. Around 1,600 students headed back to school Monday in Benton...
95.3 MNC
Elkhart Police Department hosting testing day
The Elkhart Police Department is hosting a new recruit testing day. It’s happening on September 17 at 8 a.m. The police department says that they offer personal and vacation days, special incentive pay, health, dental, and life insurance, and a retirement fund. They say that starting salary for new...
95.3 MNC
Girl rescued by lifeguards at Washington Park Beach in Michigan City
Tense moments as a six-year-old girl was rescued by lifeguards at Washington Park Beach in Michigan City. The girl was on an inflatable unicorn around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, and began to float out, being carried by winds blowing out toward the north. Lifeguard Brendan Balling noticed and...
95.3 MNC
11,000+ Indiana Michigan Power customers in the dark after storm
More than 11,000 Indiana Michigan Power customers lost electricity after the severe thunderstorm that blew through Michiana around 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. The storm packed winds topping 70 miles per hour, and uprooted trees, downed limbs, and downed power lines as it moved through. More than 6,000 of...
abc57.com
Warsaw Police investigating individual in theft investigation
WARSAW, Ind. - The Warsaw Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person in connection with a theft from a local business. If you have any information, please message police on Facebook or call 574-385-2210.
95.3 MNC
Indiana State Police investigating Mayor of Michigan City
A criminal investigation of Michigan City’s mayor. State Police are looking into an incident in which Mayor Duane Parry is said to have left the scene of an accident without reporting it. According to a crash report taken at the Ford dealership where Parry had taken his city owned...
inkfreenews.com
Cleanup Completed After Developer Left Building Half Demolished
WARSAW – The city of Warsaw has moved quickly to clean up the old Indiana American Water plant site after a developer quit making progress on the demolition effort. By Friday, Aug. 26, the site was fully cleared and leveled by G&G Hauling & Excavating, which the city hired recently to clean up the site.
Mom of woman shot, killed on I-94: ‘It’s not fair’
The mother of a woman who was shot and killed on I-94 in Portage says she drove by the police scene but had no idea her daughter was involved.
WNDU
Heavy storm damage across Michiana Monday
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Strong storms swept through Michiana Monday. Our news crew captured heavy damage and fallen trees on Colfax Avenue in South Bend right across the street from St. Joseph Grade School. Over in Osceola, a big tree fell on a couple’s home. Thankfully, no...
22 WSBT
Elkhart double death investigation
Elkhart, Ind. — A male and female are dead after being found Sunday afternoon in the 200 block of North Drive. The Elkhart Police Department said the 911 call came in around 1:15 P.M. after the two people -- who appeared to be dead -- were found in a residence.
hometownnewsnow.com
Family Again Stricken by Fire
(La Porte, IN) - A La Porte area family could use some good luck after losing their belongings in a storage unit fire last night. Lynn Grenough was among the people with items stored at the facility showing up Friday to assess the damage on 18th Street. Her family rented two of the destroyed units containing furniture and other belongings salvaged from their house damaged by fire in November of 2020.
Police: Indiana mail carrier arrested again for OWI after falling out of truck
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — A United States Postal Service mail carrier was arrested Friday evening in Northwest Indiana after allegedly falling out of her truck while driving drunk. It’s the second on-duty OWI arrest for her this year. At around 5 p.m., a Porter County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash […]
abc57.com
Elkhart Police searching for individual for questioning in theft
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who is wanted for questioning in a theft, according to police. The theft took place on August 13 at a local Elkhart business. If you have any information, please contact Detective Lambright at...
Fox17
Woman killed in Portage shootout on I-94 identified
PORTAGE, Mich. — The woman killed in a Portage shooting late last week has been identified. Kalamazoo resident Naya Reynolds, 22, was killed the night of Friday, Aug. 26 in a shooting between two cars on I-94 and Oakland Drive, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. Reynolds...
Kalamazoo County sheriff: Six arrested for soliciting teens online
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says its task force that targets people soliciting sex from teens online has arrested six more men, including a Portage school bus driver.
