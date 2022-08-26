URA hopes to restore confidence in city's ability to develop Oglethorpe Block

Brunswick’s Urban Redevelopment Agency sees a lack of public trust in the organization’s ability, or that of the city as a whole, to actually go through with developing the Oglethorpe block in the city’s downtown commercial district.

The lot at the corner of Bay and Newcastle streets has been vacant since an old Glynn County Health Department facility was torn down, but it’s got much more local significance than that. It was once home to the fabled Oglethorpe Hotel, which was torn down after it went out of business.