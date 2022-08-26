ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethesda, MD

Biden says ‘extreme MAGA philosophy’ is like ‘semi-fascism’

By Alex Gangitano
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NyG1i_0hVtuuwi00

President Biden on Thursday likened the “MAGA” wing of the GOP to fascism, leaning into his midterm campaign strategy to paint Republicans as extreme.

“What we’re seeing now is either the beginning or the death knell of an extreme MAGA philosophy. It’s not just Trump, it’s the entire philosophy that underpins the — I’m going to say something, it’s like semi-fascism,” he said at a fundraising event hosted by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) in Bethesda, Md.

The White House has said Biden, while campaigning for Democrats ahead of November, will aim to paint Republicans as stewards of special interests who are pursuing an “extreme MAGA agenda that costs families,” seeking to tie them to former President Trump’s “Make American Great Again” slogan.

The event in Maryland was the first formal pre-midterm event for Biden, who is expected to fan out across the county to tout his agenda. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre previewed the president’s remarks earlier on Thursday and said he would display “the choice before Americans.”

Biden, at the event, mentioned the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, as well as the potential for Republicans to work towards overturning marriage equality or repealing the Affordable Care Act.

“This is not your father’s Republican Party. This is a different deal,” he said. “Our team has to show up and quite frankly vote, just simply vote.”

He also targeted Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), the head of the GOP’s Senate campaign arm, for his tax plan that Biden has consistently criticized. The White House has sought to tie congressional Republicans to the plan, but other lawmakers have either distanced themselves from the plan or declined to embrace it.

“Rick Scott, who heads up the ultra MAGA agenda for Republicans … he thinks everyone in America should pay taxes,” Biden said on Thursday.

Scott’s plan says that “all Americans should pay some income tax to have skin in the game, even if a small amount,” which the White House has bashed as a move to require everyone to pay taxes.

The fundraising event had about 100 attendees and raised $1 million for the DNC and the Democratic Grassroots Victory Fund, according to a DNC official.

Following the event, Biden attended a rally at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, Md.

Biden is expected to head to pivotal swing states in the next couple of weeks to continue his pre-midterm tour. On Tuesday, he will go to Pennsylvania for an event focused on crime prevention and then he will travel to Ohio on Sept. 9 for an event focused on American manufacturing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

Savannah police officer killed in traffic collision

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) has announced in a tweet that Officer Reginald Brannan, 23, died in a traffic collision on the way home from work. According to a news release from SPD, Brannan was traveling home from work at around midnight when his vehicle collided with a tractor trailer. This […]
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Bethesda, MD
Government
City
Rockville, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
State
Ohio State
City
Bethesda, MD
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
WSAV News 3

Savannah police searching for missing teen

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police are searching for a missing teenager today who was last seen on Pennsylvania Ave. According to police, Alyssa Milton, 16 was last spotted leaving from the 500 block of Pennsylvania Ave just a few days ago. Police say that she was wearing a gray tank top, black leggings and blue […]
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Scott
WSAV News 3

Daufuskie Island business owner arrested for reporting fake hate crime

DAUFUSKIE ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A Daufuskie Island business owner has been arrested for filing a false report after claiming she was a victim of a hate crime. Previously, WSAV News 3’s Andrew Davis reported that a restaurant owner had been victimized in a potential hate crime incident. According to the original report, Geneva Clines, […]
WSAV News 3

First lady Jill Biden tests negative for COVID after rebound

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday and will return to Washington on Tuesday, nearly a week after she came down with a “rebound” case of the coronavirus. Her communications director, Elizabeth Alexander, announced the negative test in a statement Monday night. Jill Biden had been isolating at her […]
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maga#Dnc#Election Local#Congressional Republicans#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Gop#The White House#Democrats#Americans#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WSAV News 3

Crash on Trask Pkwy leaves drivers seriously injured, 1 trapped in vehicle

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A two-vehicle crash left drivers seriously injured, and one person trapped in a car this morning in Burton. Around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, emergency officials responded to a reported motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Trask Parkway and Parker Drive. Both Burton and Beaufort County emergency crews arrived on the scene […]
BURTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Teen arrested in Midtown shooting death of toddler

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) has arrested a teen in connection to a shooting that left a 2-year-old girl dead. Around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a residence in the 2100 block of Alaska Street and discovered Lauren Barton, 2, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

50K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy