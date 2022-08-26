ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

WORLD PREMIERE: Kenny Chesney - ‘Beer With My Friends’ featuring Old Dominion

By Monica Rivera
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1knLFM_0hVtuRXl00

Audacy is bringing you the world premiere of Kenny Chesney’s “Beer With My Friends” featuring Old Dominion all day on August 26, beginning at 12AM ET.

To catch an exclusive listen, tune in to any of your favorite Audacy Country Stations and be sure to check out Kenny Chesney Radio

Kenny Chesney has welcomed Old Dominion onto the road all summer with his Here And Now Tour and now they’ll have a song to remember all the good times by with the new release, “Beer With My Friends.”

“I’ve spent a lot of summer nights with the Old Dominion guys up on stage singin’ a lot of songs for a lot of people and I just feel like it was a very authentic song to do with them,” Kenny shared of his decision to collab with the five-man group.

Like all Kenny’s songs, this one’s selected with his fans and arena shows in mind making sure it would help him reach new levels of connection with his loyal No Shoes Nation .

“The first time I heard it, I just thought of my audience, I thought of the connection with my audience. I always say that if you can just stand in my spot up there on stage and look out into the stadium full of people, you would feel and see a connection that’s unlike any other,” Kenny said. “I just knew the song would fit in the environment as good as any song that I’ve ever had probably. I can’t wait for everybody to hear it!”

Don’t miss “Beer With My Friends ” playing all day on your favorite Audacy Country stations starting at 12AM local time on Friday, August 26.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed

“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Chesney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Beer#World Premiere#Summer Nights#Audacy Country Stations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Audacy

Audacy

63K+
Followers
58K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy