WORLD PREMIERE: Kenny Chesney - ‘Beer With My Friends’ featuring Old Dominion

Audacy is bringing you the world premiere of Kenny Chesney’s “Beer With My Friends” featuring Old Dominion all day on August 26, beginning at 12AM ET.

To catch an exclusive listen, tune in to any of your favorite Audacy Country Stations and be sure to check out Kenny Chesney Radio

Kenny Chesney has welcomed Old Dominion onto the road all summer with his Here And Now Tour and now they’ll have a song to remember all the good times by with the new release, “Beer With My Friends.”

“I’ve spent a lot of summer nights with the Old Dominion guys up on stage singin’ a lot of songs for a lot of people and I just feel like it was a very authentic song to do with them,” Kenny shared of his decision to collab with the five-man group.

Like all Kenny’s songs, this one’s selected with his fans and arena shows in mind making sure it would help him reach new levels of connection with his loyal No Shoes Nation .

“The first time I heard it, I just thought of my audience, I thought of the connection with my audience. I always say that if you can just stand in my spot up there on stage and look out into the stadium full of people, you would feel and see a connection that’s unlike any other,” Kenny said. “I just knew the song would fit in the environment as good as any song that I’ve ever had probably. I can’t wait for everybody to hear it!”

Don’t miss “Beer With My Friends ” playing all day on your favorite Audacy Country stations starting at 12AM local time on Friday, August 26.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign up and follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram