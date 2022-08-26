Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince arrested

Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince was arrested Thursday night at Miami International Airport because of an out-of-state warrent.

Prince, who is originally from Texas, has been booked at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center near the Miami airport. According to the jail's website, he is held on a fugitive warrant - out of state extradite.

The Timberwolves released a statement on the arrest of Prince.

“We are aware of the alleged report regarding Taurean Prince and are in the process of gathering more information.”

Prince was traded to the Timberwolves at the beginning of the 2021-22 season and was a vital role player that helped lead them to the playoffs. He signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the team this offseason.