Read full article on original website
Related
wtvy.com
Week 1 FNF Player of the Week nominees
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston Academy Wide Receiver Will Wells was as efficient as it gets, pulling in 3 catches for 132 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Raiders’ win over Daleville. GW Long’s Bryson Hughes threw for 216 yards and 2 scores. He added a touchdown with his...
wtvy.com
Hornets gearing up to face Golden Bears in 2022 Labor Day Classic
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets are gearing up to take on the Miles College Golden Bears in the annual Labor Day Classic!. The university is holding a series of events on and off campus ahead of the big game. Those events include the President’s Gala, which benefits ASU’s strategic and student-focused initiatives. Fans can cheer on the ASU Football Team and the Might Marching Hornets Band at the Hornet Walk. This will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
wtvy.com
News4Now: What’s Trending?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now. City blames fired worker who it claims failed to update software credentials. Human trafficking is modern day slavery,...
wtvy.com
Gymnasium expansion on the way at G.W. Long High School
SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - G.W. Long High School has outgrown its gymnasium. Courtside is small and there is limited seating for fans. An expansion project is now in place to change that. Plans to tear down the gym’s back wall will allow a longer and larger floor. The renovation...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtvy.com
Legal Talk Tuesday: STAR IDs
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss STAR IDs. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Victim identified in Tuesday motorcycle accident
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A victim has been identified in the motorcycle accident that took place Tuesday afternoon. Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd told News 4 that the victim is Dwight Birge, 69, of Chipley, Florida. The accident occurred on U.S. Highway 231 South and South Oates Street in Dothan,...
wtvy.com
UAB Dental Clinic coming to Southeast Alabama
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Rural areas continue to struggle with access to dental care, and in Monday’s Dothan Rotary Club meeting this issue was addressed by guest speaker Finis St. John, Chancellor of the University of Alabama System. “The national average, which is probably low even for the nation,...
wtvy.com
Ashford to see water shutoff
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Ashford is expecting a water shutoff on August 30, 2022. Water will be off as the city replaces the fire hydrant on Bruner Mill Road. The City of Ashford appreciates the understanding of its citizens as the hydrant is being replaced. Water will be turned back...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtvy.com
One killed in Dothan wreck
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A wreck claimed the life of a Dothan man early Sunday. Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd identified the victim as 46-year-old Kevin Kennedy. The vehicle he drove left North Range Street in Dothan and flipped after striking a utility pole. No additional information is available. Subscribe to...
wtvy.com
Dothan sewer line rehabilitation work
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Another round of sewer work will be underway this week. Suncoast, a City of Dothan contractor, will perform sewer line and lateral rehabilitation work during the week of August 29 through September 2, 2022, in the following areas:. • Choctaw Street. • Sioux Street. • Girard...
wtvy.com
New ag shop in the works at G.W. Long High School
SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - After 51 years, G.W. Long’s campus is overdue for a new Agri-Science building. Daniel Barrentine, Principal at G.W. Long says, “This existing ag shop that we’re in right now is very old, so it’s been a long time coming.”. The groundwork has...
wtvy.com
University of Alabama System Chancellor explains impact the system has on the state and Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Classes are back in session and college students fill campus universities once again. Finis St. John, the Chancellor of the University of Alabama System, made a trip to Dothan and shared the impact these universities have on the Wiregrass area and the state. His speech focused on the commitment this system has to excellence in teaching, research and service.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtvy.com
Ozark welcomes $25.5 million manufacturing facility
OZARK, Ala. (Press Release) - Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced that Ecore International plans to invest $25.5 million to open a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ozark, where it will create 84 jobs. Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based Ecore specializes in transforming reclaimed materials into high-performance flooring and surface products. The privately held...
wtvy.com
News 4 launches new evening lineup
Dothan, AL – Starting September 5th, News 4 will feature a new evening lineup of newscasts on WTVY and NBC Wiregrass (WRGX). The biggest change will be an all-new show weeknights at 6:30 p.m. on NBC Wiregrass called “News 4 at 6:30.” This fast-paced show in a convenient new time slot where no other local news options currently exist will be anchored by Taylor Pollock.
wtvy.com
Ecore International targets Ozark for new facility
FODAC is a non-profit organization based out of Stone Mountain, Georgia. Today they delivered pallets of diapers masks canes and other personal protection equipment to the ma-chis. It's been six days since a samson teenager was last seen or heard from. Brent Johnson willingly got in the back seat of...
wtvy.com
Submit your kid’s artwork for Color the Weather!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - We want your kid’s weather related artwork for our Color the Weather segment, brought to you by Your Local Area McDonald’s!. Just use the widget below or e-mail news@wtvy.com with their drawings, colorings, paintings, or other artwork involving the weather (or even our News 4 morning team) and they could be a winner. Be sure to include their name, age or grade, and where they’re from! We also need their address, this will not be shared publicly, but used to send their prize pack to. Good luck!
wtvy.com
Motorcyclist killed in Dothan crash
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An investigation is underway into a Tuesday afternoon crash in Dothan involving a motorcycle and a car, which resulted in the death of a motorcyclist. Captain Rachel David with Dothan Police spoke with News 4 at the scene of the accident, saying that given the nature of the crash that it appeared one of parties involved may have failed to yield the right-away to the other party.
wtvy.com
UA Chancellor speaking at Dothan Rotary Club
There is more embarrassment for a beleaguered program riddled with issues including possible crimes. Wiregrass 9-1-1 dispatchers learn how to handle human trafficking. On August 29, Wiregrass area first responders got to work on learning how they can help victims and those who witness the crimes. New AG shop in...
wtvy.com
Investigation continues on missing Samson juvenile Brent Johnson
SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s been six days since a Samson teenager was last seen or heard from. Brent Johnson willingly got in the back seat of a car in the Samson High School parking lot. Over the weekend, Samson Police said Johnson’s phone remains inactive, meaning they can’t...
wtvy.com
Dothan Utilities sewer line work underway
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan Utilities is working on an over 8 month sewer rehabilitation project to benefit the local area. The project is to limit the amount of freshwater entering and damaging lines. Using less invasive engineering technology, they are able to re-pipe these areas without digging up the ground.
Comments / 0