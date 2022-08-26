Read full article on original website
Huff has Herd gearing up for opener against Norfolk State
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall’s football team is four days away from opening the 2022 season when it plays host to the Norfolk State Spartans on Saturday, but the Thundering Herd has already rehearsed what game day will be like. Second-year head coach Charles Huff prepared his team for...
Thunder in the Mountains tennis tournament gears up for third year
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Attorney Rusty Webb is working to get a Charleston-based college women’s tennis tournament to, in some ways, model the very popular Western & Southern Open played annually in Cincinnati. Webb said the Thunder in the Mountains tennis tournament, which is set this year for Sept....
MEC This Week – The Inaugural Episode
What is the state of the Mountain East Conference on its ten-year anniversary? How will West Virginia State’s football team this look this season? Those questions were answered among other topics. Travis Jones and Taylor Kennedy kick-off this brand new podcast by chatting with Reid Amos, Mountain East Conference...
Tyree remembers Smittle’s impact, influence
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia State Fire Marshal Ken Tyree understands Walter Smittle’s impact as a community servant and fire service leader. Tyree has been receiving calls from fire officials in West Virginia and other states in the days following Smittle’s death on Aug. 25 at the age of 79. Smittle served as state fire marshal for 26 years — the longest tenure in West Virginia history — before becoming the Jackson County 911 director and the county’s director of emergency services.
West Virginia leaders rev up new electric bus manufacturer
West Virginia officials celebrated the start of a manufacturing plant that will produce electric school buses. Political leaders described the GreenPower Motor Company Inc. as a sign that West Virginia is ready to roll tangible products off assembly lines as well as a signal that the state embraces a variety of energy sources.
State Police swear in largest cadet class in nearly 30 years
INSTITUTE, W.Va. — State Police Superintendent Col. Jan Cahill says an increase in locality pay this year is one of the reasons why they’re seeing an uptick in recruitment. “We’ve had three pay raises over the last five years, but the last one was historic,” Cahill told MetroNews....
Marshall University launches campaign for pedestrian safety around campus
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A new pedestrian safety campaign from Marshall University has a goal to create continued awareness for students and staff who cross streets daily around the Huntington campus. The university rolled out ‘Heads Up Herd’ this week which reminds pedestrians to keep their heads up and their...
Improving student achievement at top of Roach’s list
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — New state Superintendent of Schools David Roach says he took the job when it was recently offered because he wants to improve student achievement. “That’s the main reason,” Roach said during a recent appearance on MetroNews “Talkline.”. Roach said the state’s education system...
Nitro breaks ground for new sports complex
NITRO, W.Va. — The City of Nitro kicked off construction of a major upgrade to the city’s sports facilities Monday. The work starts with a new pool and will include improvements to the city park and brand new tennis and pickleball courts. Mayor Dave Casebolt said the project...
2006 death of Beckley police officer marked
BECKLEY, W.Va. — Monday marked a solemn anniversary for the Beckley Police Department. It’s been 16 years since the death of Detective Cpl. Chuck Smith. Smith, 29, was shot and killed during an undercover drug buy on Aug. 29, 2006, on South Fayette Street in Beckley. At the...
Charleston police make arrest in fatal shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston police arrested a man Tuesday following a shooting at a home near Kanawha City. According to the Charleston Police Department, officers were called to the 700 block of Lower Donnally Road around 4:40 p.m. Officers found 76-year-old Vestal Frederick Harper leaving the scene upon their arrival. Officers stopped Harper and detained him.
Big update coming on Turnpike with rebuild of travel plazas
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Parkways Authority is on the verge of authorizing a more than $100 million redevelopment of the three travel plazas on the West Virginia Turnpike. Parkways is working with internationally-known Areas USA which will be the new lease operator of the travel plazas beginning next...
Charleston police investigate deadly shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police are investigating a shooting death. Authorities said a woman was shot and killed at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at a residence in the 400 block of Lower Donnally Road near Kanawha City. A suspect was detained near the scene of the shooting, authorities said. It’s...
Man charged in 2020 murder of parents ruled competent to stand trial
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man charged with murdering his parents in their Kanawha County home has been found competent to stand trial. Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit accepted a doctor’s recommendation Tuesday that came after a forensic psychological exam of Takanao Kambara. Kambara, 28, was previously indicted...
Police honor Charleston K-9 officer killed in line of duty
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A K-9 officer killed in the line of duty late Saturday night in Charleston was honored Sunday afternoon in a processional that began at the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston and ended in Nitro. Charleston PD Officer K-9 Axel died late Saturday night after...
Hunt: K-9 Axel saved the lives of 2 patrol officers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police Chief Tyke Hunt says a convicted felon with a gun was very close to a pair of patrol officers and a K-9 officer when he fired a shot killing Charleston police dog Axel. Hunt held a news conference at midday Monday to talk about the...
Man charged in Charleston killing turns himself in
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man charged by Charleston police in a Friday shooting death turned himself in to police Sunday evening. CPD Chief of Detectives Lt. Tony Hazelett said Shavan Vondell Collins, 35, of Charleston, was arraigned on a warrant charging him with second-degree murder. Police allege Collins shot...
Kanawha County teacher aides face charges after failing to report abuse
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two former Kanawha County Schools employees face charges after failing to report abuse against students with disabilities. Lori Gibson and Lisa Perdue worked at Holz Elementary School as aides under Nancy Boggs, who was sentenced earlier this month to 10 years in jail for misdemeanor battery against three students. Boggs was found guilty of physically and verbally abusing non-communicative students.
Huntington man charged after string of violence
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A Huntington man faces multiple charges after a string of violent acts Monday afternoon in Huntington’s Guyandotte neighborhood. Officers with the Huntington Police Department were called to a residence in the 700 block of Rear Buffington Street after 12:30 p.m. Authorities said 30-year-old Logan Burns had entered a home and shot a 46-year-old man in the leg and struck a 30-year-old man in the face with a handgun.
Wanted man killed by Charleston police after suspect kills police canine
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police shot and killed a suspect late Saturday night moments after the man shot and killed a police canine. A news release from Charleston Police Chief of Detectives Lt. Tony Hazelett said police were called to the 100 block of East Point Drive at around 11:10 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report that a man, wanted by police, was there.
