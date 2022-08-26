CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia State Fire Marshal Ken Tyree understands Walter Smittle’s impact as a community servant and fire service leader. Tyree has been receiving calls from fire officials in West Virginia and other states in the days following Smittle’s death on Aug. 25 at the age of 79. Smittle served as state fire marshal for 26 years — the longest tenure in West Virginia history — before becoming the Jackson County 911 director and the county’s director of emergency services.

