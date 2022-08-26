Read full article on original website
H1 & Lokavant Partner to Power Next-Gen Clinical Trials
– H1and Lokavant today announced an extensive data-and-analytics collaboration to bring enhanced automated intelligence to drug development. – As part of the bi-directional partnership, Lokavant will provide performance data on global trial sites and principal investigators from thousands of studies to supplement H1’s existing Trial Landscape clinical trial repository.
Diagnostic Robotics Raises $45M for Medical-Grade AI Triage & Clinical Predictions Platform
– Diagnostic Robotics has announced the closing of a $45M Series B funding round led by StageOne investors, with participation from Mayo Clinic, thus becoming a Mayo Clinic Platform portfolio company. Technion – Israel Institute of Technology, as well as other existing investors such as strategic angel investor Bradley Bloom, co-founder of Berkshire Partners, participated in this funding round as well.
H1 Launches AI-Powered and Evidence-Based Interactions
– H1, launches an update to its flagship product, HCP Universe, the daily resource for global medical affairs and medical science liaison (MSL) teams. – New features include a mobile app, Next-gen Smart Search capabilities built on an expansive knowledge graph, out-of-the-box insights tailored to inform MSL and Headquarter decisioning, and AI-powered notifications to improve and accelerate quality HCP engagement.
Availity to Acquire Diameter Health to Expand Clinical Data Interoperability
– One of the nation’s largest real-time health information networks Availity announced an agreement to acquire Diameter Health, a national leader in clinical data quality and interoperability. – This strategic deal expands Availity’s clinical portfolio to deliver the strongest integrated clinical and claims data network and interoperability platforms in...
Digital Front Doors Create Personalized Patient Experience
Heightened patient expectations are changing the way healthcare services are delivered, from the way patients receive care to the way they pay for services and manage their conditions. A need for greater patient-centricity is changing the way payers, providers, and healthcare services organizations do business. The digital front door is an ecosystem of technologies patients use to engage with healthcare, starting from when they detect symptoms, to when they pay or receive post-appointment care. This can be anything from finding care, booking appointment and completing forms online, to availing of telehealth services and digital billing. It is a way to provide better guided care in an easy and accessible manner. By looking closely at the customer journey, healthcare providers can better leverage data and modern technologies to provide greater convenience and better care for their patients.
Abridge Secures $12.5M to Power AI-Powered Medical Conversations
– Abridge, the leader in medical conversation artificial intelligence (AI), today announced an oversubscribed $12.5M Series A-1 led by Wittington Ventures. – The round also had participation from all existing investors including Union Square Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Pillar Venture Capital, and UPMC Enterprises, and new investors including Turing Award winner Yoshua Bengio, and Whistler Capital.
Samsung EVP Outlines Vision for Digital Health and Wellness
– This week, TaeJong Jay Yang, EVP and Head of Health R&D for Samsung outlined the company’s vision health and wellness. – Samsung’s health and wellness vision is focused on setting new standards for health experiences through our Galaxy Watch series, and across our broader product portfolio. Pillars...
What is the Potential for Digital Twins in Healthcare?
Digital twins are virtual representations of an object or system that spans its lifecycle, is updated from real-time data, and use simulation, machine learning and reasoning to help decision-making (IBM). In most cases, this helps data scientists understand how products are operating in production environments and anticipate how they may behave overtime. But what happens when a digital twin is that of a human being?
Caregility and Eko Integrate to Address Gap in Telehealth
– Caregility, an enterprise telehealth platform company, and Eko, the market leader in stethoscopes for telehealth, today announced an integration partnership. – Caregility’s cloud platform now seamlessly integrates with Eko’s smart stethoscopes and software, enabling users of Caregility’s iConsult application to perform high-quality auscultation (heart, lung, and other body sounds) on patients during a virtual physical exam.
GHX Launches Lumere Consulting Services for Clinically Integrated Supply Chain
– GHX Lumere announced the launch of its consulting service to support healthcare providers that want to optimize savings and reduce clinical variation. – This premium service combines clinical expertise, data, evidence and technology to help hospitals and health systems improve supply chain performance. Lumere Consulting Services Offering. As hospital...
Get Well Launches Monkeypox Digital Care Management Plan
– Get Well releases a new monkeypox digital care management plan. This is the first digital care plan for monkeypox to be released in the industry. – Get Well’s monkeypox symptom monitoring tool, which is available now, is designed to help manage and slow the spread of the virus. It enables patients or clinicians exposed to the virus to effectively monitor their symptoms from home, allowing providers to triage patients to the right setting of care when and if symptoms escalate.
ThedaCare Invests $3M in Qventus to Deploy AI-Enabled Care Operations Automation
Health system ThedaCare announced it has invested $3M in Qventus and it also deploying the technology to drive operational efficiencies in inpatient and perioperative care settings and across its organization. Through the investment, ThedaCare will collaborate with Qventus to develop new solutions and innovations, as well as support Qventus in...
Nuance & Covera Launches Nationwide Radiology Quality Care
– Covera Health, Inc. and Nuance Communications, Inc., today introduced the Quality Care Collaborative (QCC), the first national program that brings together payers, providers, and self-insured employers to support radiology quality improvement initiatives at scale. – The QCC joins Covera’s clinical intelligence platform and Nuance’s Precision Imaging Network™ to enable...
AI Provider Anomaly Launches Tech to Predict Claims Denials with 97% Accuracy
– Anomaly, a precision payments company streamlining healthcare billing and payments for providers and payers, today announced its new offering Anomaly Smart Response. – Smart Response uses AI to enable providers and payers to reduce avoidable claim denials and rework and increase payment transparency, top priorities for healthcare stakeholders. Smart Response complements Anomaly’s planned suite of products powered by its AI claim prediction engine, including overpayment prediction, which enables payers to predict and prevent overpayments by learning from previously overpaid claims, and instant payments, which will enable providers to immediately get paid upon claim submission.
Clarify Health & Datavant Partner to Integrate Real-World Data
– Clarify Health, a cloud analytics and value-based payments platform company, and Datavant, a provider helping organizations securely connect health data expands their relationship to enable life sciences companies to connect their proprietary, first-party data in Clarify’s AI-powered Atlas analytics platform to improve clinical development and commercial operations. –...
Connected Devices Selection: Considerations for A Digital-First Approach to Data Collection
In recent years, digital health technologies (DHTs) have significantly changed the way we collect data within clinical trials. This is partially due to the overarching industry shift toward patient-centricity, but in some cases, it is also due to the commercial availability of powerful technology solutions not previously feasible for use in medical devices. In the past, nearly all patient data have traditionally been acquired by purpose-built machines manufactured by relatively small-scale manufacturers for use within hospitals. Today, some of the largest producers of consumer electronics utilize sensors capable of measuring many of those same patient data. Built into watches, phones, rings or other convenient options allow patients to go about their daily lives while collecting data that can be the basis for understanding the value of treatment. Through the use of connected devices and wearables, study teams can track large amounts of data sets regarding patient behaviors, early detection of adverse events and more.
Challenges and Opportunities for At-Home COPD Management
There are an estimated 16 million Americans who suffer from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). Patients with COPD are frequently prescribed respiratory medication and given at-home treatment strategies designed to improve general wellness and improve airflow. These strategies may include smoking cessation, air quality control, exercise, and stress management. Unfortunately, despite the use of medication and widespread adoption of lifestyle strategies, COPD continues to represent a serious health burden, with symptomatic exacerbations causing substantial hospital readmission with costs ranging from $7,000 to $39,200 per patient.1 Given the challenge and costs presented by this disease, it is important to understand both the limitations and opportunities inherent to the modern management of COPD, as well as consider new ways to reduce care burdens and streamline the path to effective treatment – including the implementation of novel, truly passive remote monitoring systems.
Using AI to Match Patients with Clinical Trials for Proactive Treatment
We are entering a new era of patient treatment options thanks to cutting-edge technologies that are changing the way life science companies approach and execute pharmaceutical research. One of the more significant solutions that support the faster and more efficient development of new pharmaceutical products – such as the COVID-19 vaccine, which was developed faster than any other vaccine in history – is artificial intelligence (AI)-driven data analysis. Thanks to modern life science technology solutions that employ AI for data analysis, new treatments for various illnesses can be made safer, faster and more focused on specific conditions.
Femtech Startup Nanopath Raises $10M to Develop POC Diagnostics for Women’s Health
– Nanopath, a molecular diagnostics company enabling high-quality molecular testing in minutes raises $10M in Series A funding, co-led by co-led by Norwest Venture Partners and Medtech Convergence Fund, to develop a point-of-care diagnostics platform for women’s health screenings. – The company plans to use the latest round of...
Medication Intelligence Startup Arine Raises $29M
– Arine, a San Francisco-based next-generation medication intelligence company raises $29M in a Series B round funding composed of equity and debt financing led by 111° West Capital, with participation from new investors MBX Capital and New Leaf Ventures, and continued support from Katalyst Ventures. – Founded in 2017,...
