In recent years, digital health technologies (DHTs) have significantly changed the way we collect data within clinical trials. This is partially due to the overarching industry shift toward patient-centricity, but in some cases, it is also due to the commercial availability of powerful technology solutions not previously feasible for use in medical devices. In the past, nearly all patient data have traditionally been acquired by purpose-built machines manufactured by relatively small-scale manufacturers for use within hospitals. Today, some of the largest producers of consumer electronics utilize sensors capable of measuring many of those same patient data. Built into watches, phones, rings or other convenient options allow patients to go about their daily lives while collecting data that can be the basis for understanding the value of treatment. Through the use of connected devices and wearables, study teams can track large amounts of data sets regarding patient behaviors, early detection of adverse events and more.

