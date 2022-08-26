Read full article on original website
Terrestrial planets: are they really that similar to Earth?
There are four terrestrial planets in our solar system and billions of them outside our solar system. Terrestrial planets are made of rock and silicate around a metallic core. Earth is the largest terrestrial planet in our solar system. A terrestrial planet is a planet that is primarily made of...
“There’d Better Be a Mirrorball”
Alex Turner has returned to Earth from outer space’s most sought-after vacation complex, and he’s just a bit melancholy. “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball,” the lead single from Arctic Monkeys’ seventh album, The Car, opens with strings and harpsichord that gesture toward the otherworldly retroism of Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino—a reminder of the paranoia that colored that album, the ghosts who pulled up bar stools in Turner’s psyche to say their friendly hellos. Instead of exploding into metaphor and mania, however, the new song is grounded, rumbling elegantly as Turner sings of yesterday and romance. Still, it just feels like longing, with the singer begging enigmatically: “So can we please be absolute sure/That there’s a mirrorball for me/Oh, there’d better be a mirrorball for me.” The strings sweep throughout to heighten the drama. “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball” is a song emblematic of the new, post-AM Arctic Monkeys: a little mysterious, yearning, and downcast—and quietly beautiful.
Garden Gaia
Pantha du Prince’s catalog plays like a time-lapse of techno being reclaimed by nature. The German producer born Hendrik Weber had a Neuschwanstein-sized Romantic streak from the beginning, and his production style was always indifferent to the associations conjured by techno’s name. He prefers instruments to synthetic sounds when possible, collaborating on his 2010s albums Black Noise and The Triad with musicians like bassist Tyler Pope and drummer Bendik HK. His work this decade has skewed increasingly new age, with 2020’s Conference of Trees leaning so uncompromisingly into its wild talking-trees concept as to halfway convince the listener that plants might actually sound like this when they communicate. Surrounding nearly everything he makes is a thick cloud of bells and percussion that seems to have a mind of its own, inescapably following his music around like a tenacious swarm of bees.
New study claims the Sun will destroy Mercury, Venus, and Earth – here’s when
All stars dies and our Sun is a star. Therefore, it makes sense that at some point down the line, our Sun, which provides life to Earth, will die, too. When it does, scientists say that the Sun will destroy Earth, Mercury, and Venus, leaving our entire solar system devastated.
Astronomers find new, nearby planet that is entirely covered in water
Astronomers have discovered a nearby exoplanet that may prove to be the first such world covered in water.TOI-1452 b is an exoplanet slightly larger and more massive than Earth about 100 light years away from our planet in the Draco constellation. In a paper published Wednesday in The Astronomical Journal, researchers from the University of Montreal determine that the mass of the planet suggests it is largely made up of something less dense than rock, but denser than gas — a potential sign of a global ocean.“TOI-1452 b is one of the best candidates for an ocean planet that we...
Watch Lizzo Perform “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” at VMAs 2022
Lizzo took the stage at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night (August 28), performing her Special track “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).” She performed the song in front of a giant screen, lining up her dance moves to look like they were interacting with the visuals on display behind her, and she finished by letting out a joyful scream into the microphone. Watch it below.
Enormous Asteroid Traveling at 72,000 mph Only Just Spotted Nearing Earth
At the upper end of its estimated size range, the asteroid would stand as tall as the Empire State Building in New York City.
Scientists Discover ‘Uncontaminated Extraterrestrial Materials’ In Ancient Asteroid Sample
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Pebbles that were swiped from an ancient asteroid by a Japanese spacecraft are “the most uncontaminated and unfractionated extraterrestrial materials studied so far,” and contain important clues about the evolution of the solar system and the origin of life on Earth, reports a new study.
Nasa discovers a new moon
Nasa’s Lucy mission has discovered a new moon.The space rock has been found orbiting Polymele, a Trojan asteroid close to Jupiter. Found some 770 million kilometres from the Earth, it was spotted by Nasa’s Lucy mission which was launched in 2021 to study two large asteroid clusters in the hopes of finding the primordial material that formed the solar system’s outer planets.The new moon was detected 200 kilometres away from Polymele and is roughly five kilometres in diameter, approximately one third of its Trojan host.Lucy itself, which takes its name from a fossilised human ancestor, is only 14 metres...
Astronaut reveals source of ‘intriguing’ bright light on Earth
Peering out from the International Space Station 250 miles above Earth recently, European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti spotted an “intriguing” bright light in the middle of a desert. Sharing several photos of the strange sight, the Italian space traveler noted how unusual it is to see a...
Astronomers Have Discovered A Super-Earth Close To The Habitable Zone
A super-Earth planet has been discovered 37 light-years from Earth near a red dwarf star’s habitable zone. This is the first finding made by a brand-new instrument on the Subaru Telescope, and it presents an opportunity to look into the likelihood of life existing on planets orbiting nearby stars.
A planet-size sunspot grew 10-fold in the last 2 days, and it's aimed directly at Earth
Scientists have detected a rapidly growing sunspot that’s pointed directly at Earth and could launch an assault of solar energy our way in the coming days. The sunspot, named AR3085 for the "active region" of the sun in which it appeared, was barely a blip several days ago. Now, it has grown 10 times bigger, morphing into a pair of sunspots that each measure nearly the diameter of Earth, according to SpaceWeather.com. This short gif shows the spot's evolution over about two days.
NASA’s Mars helicopter flies again after a two-month break
NASA’s Mars helicopter has taken to the skies again after a lengthy break due to bitterly cold conditions on the distant planet. The space agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which is overseeing the current Mars mission, took to Twitter to share news of Ingenuity’s return to the martian skies, revealing that the flight involved a “short hop” to enable the team to test that it’s still working OK and to remove dust from its solar panel.
Astronomers discover potential "water world" exoplanet nearby Earth
Scientists announced this week the discovery of a nearby "super-Earth" that could potentially support life, calling it a "water world." The team, led by the University of Montreal, used observations from NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), as well as telescopes on the ground, to detect the exoplanet, which is described as potentially rocky like Earth, but larger. Named TOI-1452 b, it orbits a red dwarf star about 100 light years away from our planet, which scientists say is "fairly close." Scientists have long theorized the possibility of other ocean planets, but they have been difficult to confirm. TOI-1452 b is roughly...
Webb telescope zooms in on planet beyond our solar system
The team observed carbon dioxide on a hot gas giant called Wasp-39b, about 700 light years away
The asteroid NASA will slam into in September is right where scientists expected
NASA's DART spacecraft is perfectly on track to smash into double asteroid Didymos as a new observation campaign confirmed orbital parameters of the space rock.
Mars: The Red Planet
Mars is a rusty, red world and one of the most explored planets in the solar system.
How many meteorites hit Earth every year?
Earth is constantly showered by space rocks, but how many of these actually land on Earth's surface?
Remembering Trumpeter jaimie branch With 5 Essential Albums
Trumpeter jaimie branch left this earthly plane on Monday, sending shockwaves through the jazz and experimental music communities. The 39-year-old was a consummate collaborator, building close relationships in Chicago, Boston, Baltimore, New York, and beyond. Her sudden passing is a stark affront to the generous spirit at the heart of her music.
Listen to ShrapKnel’s “A Tribe All Stressed”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. As the duo ShrapKnel, rappers Curly Castro and PremRock bore through their problems instead of avoiding them. They spend most of Metal Lung, their latest album on BackWoodz Studioz, rapping their way through hazy beats and trying to make sense of an increasingly alien world. This eternal struggle is tackled on late-album highlight “A Tribe All Stressed.” I love the way ShrapKnel approaches producer Child Actor’s beat—its warbly synths and drums throbbing like a headache—in different ways. Castro’s voice booms through the clutter with references to Madvillainy and Watchmen while PremRock’s middle register soaks into the song’s pores like water into a sponge. Stress is natural, but Castro and Prem’s performances are a solid reminder that our reaction to that stress is the great equalizer.
