Alex Turner has returned to Earth from outer space’s most sought-after vacation complex, and he’s just a bit melancholy. “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball,” the lead single from Arctic Monkeys’ seventh album, The Car, opens with strings and harpsichord that gesture toward the otherworldly retroism of Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino—a reminder of the paranoia that colored that album, the ghosts who pulled up bar stools in Turner’s psyche to say their friendly hellos. Instead of exploding into metaphor and mania, however, the new song is grounded, rumbling elegantly as Turner sings of yesterday and romance. Still, it just feels like longing, with the singer begging enigmatically: “So can we please be absolute sure/That there’s a mirrorball for me/Oh, there’d better be a mirrorball for me.” The strings sweep throughout to heighten the drama. “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball” is a song emblematic of the new, post-AM Arctic Monkeys: a little mysterious, yearning, and downcast—and quietly beautiful.

MUSIC ・ 9 HOURS AGO