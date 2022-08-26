ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Highland's Kearns commits to Idaho State softball

By By Greg Woods
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 5 days ago

This summer, Jenna Kearns trekked every which way to earn as much recruiting attention as possible: Las Vegas. California. Oregon. She and her family understood that for as promising a junior campaign as she just produced at Highland, putting up numbers that verged on silly, she needed to prove herself against competition from around the area.

So she played at camps in Vegas, tournaments in California, games in Boise, you name it. She was everywhere.

Then, after all that traveling, she decided to stay home. This week, Kearns committed to Idaho State.

“Just going on that visit,” Kearns said, “and seeing everything that ISU has done to their athletes and student athletes as well really kinda sold me there. So I think after the final offer, I was like, I definitely wanna go there.”

Kearns had a few options. She had an offer from College of Idaho and one from College of Southern Nevada. She was also in contact with other schools that told Kearns that if she didn’t choose to commit to a school she had an offer from, they would extend an offer.

In the end, she turned those options down, but the funny part is their locations — away from Pocatello — enticed her.

For awhile, as she thought about where she wanted to go to college, she decided she didn’t want to stay here. She wanted to explore, see some other part of the country. “But I’m like, all my family’s here,” Kearns said. “Staying close to home, so living at the dorms is a good enough experience for me. I mean, I’ll still get the college experience no matter where I go.”

She earned the opportunity, in large part, by posting a dazzling junior season at Highland. Consider a few numbers: .579 batting average, 1.754 OPS, 11 home runs, 49 RBI seven triples and a reliable presence behind the plate, blocking wild pitches and throwing out runners. In total, she gunned down three runners last season.

That’s the thing, though: Kearns was clearly one of the best players in the state last season. She’s an electric hitter, dependable catcher, everything you want in a college softball player. The problem: Coaches around the area didn’t value her competition. They wanted to see her travel around the region, go up against tougher players. Then they would see how she stacks up.

So Kearns did. Two weeks ago, she was in Boise for a workout. Earlier this summer, she was in California. Oregon. You remember all the places. The common denominator in those trips, though, was she ran into Idaho State coach Andrew Rich.

At the events Rich had a hand in organizing, he got involved. He was on the field, helping players, offering advice. “Interacting and like just being a part of it,” Kearns said. “That’s kinda what made the difference.”

So now Kearns gets to relax — or at least she can stop traveling for awhile. Volleyball season is starting. Softball is still several months away, but the good news for Kearns is that when it starts, she won’t have to worry about finding a college home. She’s already in it.

