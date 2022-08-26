ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MEAC/SWAC Challenge invades Atlanta with Football, Concert, Band performances and more

By Hbcu Proud, Eric Slaughter
WAOK News Talk
 5 days ago

HBCU Football will begin and end in Atlanta, GA once again when the 2022 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge returns to Center Parc Stadium this Saturday August 27, 2022 at 7:00 pm when the Howard University Bison (MEAC) face off with the Alabama State Hornets (SWAC).

The 2022 challenge marks the sixteenth edition of the MEAC/SWAC Challenge and the fourth time Atlanta will be the host.

Howard will be participating in the event for the first time in school history and will try to continue the MEAC’s recent winning streak in the challenge, after North Carolina Central (2021) and Bethune-Cookman (2019) won the past two challenges.

Entering his third season on the sidelines for Howard, the Bison are coached by Larry Scott, and after finishing last season 3-8 overall, Coach Scott feels his team is ready for a big jump in 2022.

Alabama State will participate in the challenge for the third time (2005, 2012) and are led by first-year Head Coach Eddie Robinson Jr, who returns to his alma mater looking to return them to the glory days of years past.

Coach Robinson was a captain on the 1991 Hornets squad that were crowned HBCU National Champions.

The MEAC/SWAC Challenge will be a weekend long celebration of HBCU Sports, History and Culture with events to include a fan experience, battle of the bands and a concert by Alabama State alum 2 Chainz during the pre-game festivities.

For more information on all the events, and to purchase tickets visit, www.meacswacchallenge.com

#Eddie Robinson#Howard University#Swac#Meac#American Football#College Football#Meac Swac Challenge#Hbcu Football#Ga#The Alabama State Hornets#Hbcu National Champions#Hbcu Sports
All the latest local breaking news stories from Atlanta.

