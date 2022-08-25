Keisha Lance Bottoms Talks Loan Forgiveness & Those Who Paid Off Debt [EXCLUSIVE]

The senior adviser to the President and Director of the Office of Public Engagement Keisha Lance Bottoms woke up early this morning to speak The Morning Hustle regarding everything you need to know regarding the new student loan forgiveness plan that President Biden announced this week.

According to USA Today, “If you earn less than $125,000 annually, he said, you’re eligible to receive cancellation of up to $10,000 in federal student loans. If you received a Pell Grant, you can get up to $20,000 forgiven. If you’re not eligible for any student debt forgiveness, your pause on repayments continues to be paused until year-end. The Department of Education is also working on a proposal introducing a new repayment plan to ease the burden on borrowers.”

The former Mayor of Atlanta explained the difference between consolidation verse cancellation, how this will benefit those dealing with financial issues from loans, and how they were able to come up with that specific amount.

Later in the conversation, she touches on the future of education and why she doesn’t begrudge those getting this opportunity, even though she is one of the many people who struggled after college to pay off her student debt. Listen to the full conversation and get more information here .

