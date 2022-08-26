ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

Randy Houser performance Monday at Du Quoin State Fair canceled

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Organizers of the Du Quoin State Fair announced Sunday night that Grandstand act Randy Houser has canceled his performance scheduled for Monday, August 29 because of illness. The cancelation also means Murphy 500, Houser’s opening act, will not be performing on the grandstand stage.
DU QUOIN, IL
KFVS12

Du Quoin State Fair wraps up day four

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - There were several organizations at the fairgrounds Monday for the fourth day of the Du Quoin State Fair. Steven Wiseman is a recruiter with the Army National Guard. ”Several people that’s come by and said, ‘Yeah, absolutely.’ So, they’ve taken a business card and we’re...
DU QUOIN, IL
KFVS12

Annual dinner auction raises money for Watkins Wildlife Rehab

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - An annual dinner auction is raising money for a southeast Missouri wildlife rehabilitation center. The Watkins Wildlife Rehab Annual Dinner and Auction will be at the Jackson Civic Center on Saturday, September 10 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. All proceeds will be go towards caring...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Du Quoin State Fair draws crowds to variety of attractions

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Du Quoin State Fair saw large crowds on Saturday, August 27. Several vendors, sightseers and roller coaster riders all came together to have a fun time in the community. Ted Moss houses a home for butterflies. He said that his time is best spent...
DU QUOIN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
Local
Missouri College Sports
Local
Missouri Football
Cape Girardeau, MO
Football
Cape Girardeau, MO
College Sports
Cape Girardeau, MO
Sports
KFVS12

New security cameras in downtown Cape Girardeau

Michael Carneal to face Kentucky parole board next month. Drivers asked to use caution during 61-Mile Yard Sale. MoDOT is asking drivers to be careful during the 61-Mile Yard Sale over Labor Day weekend. Cape Girardeau police looking for burglary suspect. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Cape Girardeau police are...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Marion man wanted by Carbondale police

It is something that you hear at tax time every year. You send money off to the state capitol and see nothing in return. But is that true?. Chase ends in crash in Calloway County, Ky. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Chase ends in crash in Calloway County, Ky. Cape...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Where are Illinoisans' tax dollars going?

It is something that you hear at tax time every year. You send money off to the state capitol and see nothing in return. But is that true?. Chase ends in crash in Calloway County, Ky. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Chase ends in crash in Calloway County, Ky. Du...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Hill
KFVS12

West Frankfort police searching for vandals

MoDOT is asking drivers to be careful during the 61-Mile Yard Sale over Labor Day weekend. Cape Girardeau police are looking for a suspect in recent business burglaries. Mich. murder suspect arrested in southern Ill. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A man wanted in Michigan for murder was arrested in...
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
KFVS12

Man wanted for murder in Mich. arrested in southern Ill.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man wanted in Michigan for murder was arrested in southern Illinois. According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, on August 28, someone left a tip through the Crime Stopper Tip Line in reference to a possible wanted person from Holland, Mich. The tipster said the person was wanted for murder.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Carbondale man charged in connection to graffiti

It is something that you hear at tax time every year. You send money off to the state capitol and see nothing in return. But is that true?. Chase ends in crash in Calloway County, Ky. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Chase ends in crash in Calloway County, Ky. Where...
CARBONDALE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Team#American Football#College Football#Siu
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau police looking for burglary suspect

MoDOT is asking drivers to be careful during the 61-Mile Yard Sale over Labor Day weekend. Mich. murder suspect arrested in southern Ill. A man wanted in Michigan for murder was arrested in southern. Tasty Tuesday: Buzz Feed Market and Deli. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Tasty Tuesday: Buzz Feed...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KFVS12

Drivers urged to use caution around 61-Mile Yard Sale

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to use caution over Labor Day weekend for the 61-Mile Yard Sale. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, visitors and residents will be out looking for bargains at the sale, which stretches from Bloomsdale to Jackson. “It’s a fun weekend that people...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Marion man wanted in connection with Carbondale investigation

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Marion man is wanted in connection with an investigation in Carbondale. Marshaun D. Williams, 29, is wanted on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. He also has active warrants from Jackson County for failure to appear - felony drug possession and failure to appear - criminal damage to property.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Suspect wanted in connection with Cape Girardeau business burglaries

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a man in connection with two downtown business burglaries. They say two downtown businesses, Katy O’Ferrell’s restaurant and Threads & Trends clothing store, were burglarized overnight Saturday, August 27. According to Cape Girardeau police, the suspect is a white...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy