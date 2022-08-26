Read full article on original website
Randy Houser performance Monday at Du Quoin State Fair canceled
DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Organizers of the Du Quoin State Fair announced Sunday night that Grandstand act Randy Houser has canceled his performance scheduled for Monday, August 29 because of illness. The cancelation also means Murphy 500, Houser’s opening act, will not be performing on the grandstand stage.
