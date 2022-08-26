Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
DeFi Tokens See The Largest Jump As Ethereum Reclaims $1,500
Decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens have always followed the movement of Ethereum closely. This is why whenever the digital asset has been on the rise, the prices of other DeFi tokens have grown rapidly too. This is the case now as the crypto market has entered another recovery trend. Bitcoin has once more settled above $20,000, triggering another relief rally for the crypto market.
bitcoinist.com
Crypto.com Sends Woman $10.4 Million By Mistake, Now It Wants It Back
Crypto.com has been catapulted to the limelight once more after a mishap left a customer with more than $10 million. This is not the first time that crypto exchanges would be sending users the wrong amount by accident, but one thing that stands out about this case is how long it took for the company to realize its mistake, and by the time it did, the money was long gone.
bitcoinist.com
Artozo NFT Marketplace Beta Launch August 2022
The NFT Market potentially worth $231B by 2030 making this the time jump in. August 26, 2022 – It isn’t often that you get to report on a project proceeding ahead of schedule. We are much more familiar with the nagging disappointment of updates assuring us that our long awaited treat has been briefly delayed but will be coming soon…blah, blah, blah. So, yeah, being able to say that a project is not just on schedule, but rolling out an early beta is a unicorn event.
bitcoinist.com
Tamadoge and Big Eyes Coin: Two Novel Ideas Out to Lead the Cryptocurrency Market
Much of what we know about meme coins, as leading coins like Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki Inu (FLOKI) has shown, is that there’s an exciting dog fanfare that keeps the meme ecosystem going. It is on this same footing that Tamadoge (TAMA) founded its unique value proposition that allows you to mint dogs and their various traits as NFTs.
PETS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Bearish Signal: 7yr-10yr Old Coins Display Movement
On-chain data shows around 5k BTC that was sitting dormant since between 7 years to 10 years ago has just been moved, a sign that may be bearish for Bitcoin. Bitcoin Spent Output Age Bands Show Movement Of 7yr-10yr Old Coins. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant...
4th Stimulus Check Update
Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
bitcoinist.com
Bringing Real-World Asset Ownership To The Web3 Realm
In 2021, ConstitutionDAO raised $47 million to buy the original US Constitution. The document was up for auction at Sotheby’s. ConstitutionDAO raised a ton of money but didn’t have the winning bid. The management is currently refunding the investors’ contributions. The prelude was to testify that the current business models are transforming. Today, digital asset ownership is becoming a major way of earning passive income.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Going Bust? ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Admits He’s Wrong About BTC Dropping To Zero
Bitcoin can go sideways and south, but as we speak, the world’s most popular – and resilient crypto – is alive and kicking. The Wolf of Wall Street, like every other analyst and market expert, makes mistakes, especially on predicting the fate of Bitcoin. Belfort recently gave...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum, Aave, and Big Eyes Coin: Three Crypto Tokens to Have This Crypto Winter
As the crypto winter ravages, cryptocurrency market investors are moving to preserve their capital. Token prices are volatile, and there is a lot of uncertainty in the markets. As such, investors are trying to remove their liquidity so that they do not lose money while the crypto winter is happening.
bitcoinist.com
Aimedis token AIMX now traded in BitMart
The globally acting company Aimedis is thriving because of the growing number of key players joining Aimedis Avalon, the first metaverse platform developed for the healthcare industry. Starting Monday, 29 August 2022, the Aimedis token AIMX will be traded on BitMart, one of the most trusted cryptocurrency trading platforms. Aimedis-founder...
bitcoinist.com
Dubai Pushes Out Crypto Marketing Rules To Further Safeguard Investors
Dubai will soon be pursuing a new license program directed towards the crypto space service providers, local regulators by introducing marketing and advertising rules for the industry. Dubai’s virtual asset regulatory authority (VARA), a cryptocurrency regulatory had proposed for new guidelines on marketing, advertising and promotions of cryptocurrencies. VARA...
bitcoinist.com
Uniglo (GLO), Decentraland (MANA) And Axie Infinity (AXS) Named As Top Ethereum (ETH) Projects For Q3, 2022
Ethereum continues to thrive. With the Merge drawing closer, soon all the data held on the Ethereum mainnet will be transferred to the Beacon Chain, and Ethereum will change its consensus mechanism from PoW (Proof of Work) to PoS (Proof of Stake). Perhaps six months later, Sharding will be implemented, and the old cumbersome Ethereum network will become a thing of the past. A new era of scalability looms on the horizon.
bitcoinist.com
Cardano Surpasses Bitcoin In Global Ranking For Intimate Brands
Being the first cryptocurrency to exist and the largest by market cap, Bitcoin has always dominated several aspects, but now altcoins such as Cardano are also gaining momentum. For many people, BTC remains the essential crypto asset that they know. Its adoption is more comprehensive than other digital assets. Also,...
bitcoinist.com
Late August Top Picks: Uniglo (GLO), Pancakeswap (CAKE) And Solana (SOL)
Are you looking for some new picks for your crypto portfolio right now? If so, look no further. Experts are predicting huge things for the likes of Uniglo (GLO), Pancakeswap (CAKE) and Solana (SOL). We also think these could do great things for your portfolio in the coming months, and outlast some of the crypto down period. Let’s face it, it hasn’t exactly been easy to make money in crypto recently with the bear market in full swing. But it’s still not over for crypto, the space has huge long-term potential and will be a part of the future of finance. And there’s still money to be made if you invest in the right tokens right now. That’s why experts like the look of the following few coins, and they could be just what you need to fire your portfolio into strong profits for the rest of the month and beyond:
bitcoinist.com
Dogecoin Co-Founder Rejects $14 Million Offer To Boost Image Of Dogechain
Billy Markus, one of Dogecoin’s co-founders, can’t be bought with money – even if it’s… say — $14 million. Dogechain, a relatively new digital currency that’s making some noise in the crypto industry, sought the outspoken infotech developer to promote the blockchain project.
bitcoinist.com
ChangeNOW – Legit Crypto Exchange Totally Worth Checking Out
Coinbase, Binance, Kraken, Gemini… These crypto platforms offer a good old classic exchange/trading service. Yet, although they were immensely helpful during the early crypto days, nowadays, there is nothing to be overly excited about here. In fact, most exchanges take a while to actually exchange cryptocurrency and, on top of that, require users to practically bring their personal information into the open.
bitcoinist.com
Does it make sense to buy Bitcoin mining equipment?
The Bitcoin mining industry earns approximately $70 million a day. If in 2009 it was possible to mine BTC using a home computer, now this requires special equipment. Mining is the process of creating new coins in a cryptocurrency and verifying new transactions on the blockchain. Blockchain is a decentralized database that is stored on computers connected to the Internet. Computers verify and document transactions with cryptocurrency and receive a reward for this in the form of new coins.
bitcoinist.com
Argentina Wine Producer Mendoza Province Adopts Crypto Payments To Receive Taxes
Although the crypto market has been facing tough times with Fed adding fuel to the fire with its hawkish approach to the industry, some countries have shown an incredible interest in digital assets simultaneously. The fifth most populous territory of Argentina, Mendoza, known for its production of wine, now accepts...
bitcoinist.com
Will The 140,000 BTC From Mt Gox Flood The Market Soon?
The Mt Gox case had finally reached a settlement agreement back in 2021, and the BTC owed to creditors is finally ready to be paid out. There are now 140,000 BTC in total that is meant to go to the creditors, which has been a source of joy for those who lost money to the now-defunct crypto exchange. However, given the sheer size of the settlement, bitcoin investors have voiced their concerns regarding dumping such a large number of BTC on the market at such time.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Daily Active Users Continue To Test Bear Market Channel
Data shows the daily Bitcoin entities have been recently retesting the bear market channel as the crypto’s userbase observed little growth. Bitcoin Number Of Active Entities Continues To Move Sideways. As per the latest weekly report from Glassnode, the BTC network is seeing weak on-chain activity as the daily...
Comments / 0