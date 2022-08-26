Nolensville Commissioner, Lisa Garramone, has announced that she is running for re-election in the position she has held for the last two years. “I have been honored to serve as a Town of Nolensville Commissioner and I am eager to continue my work on behalf of our town’s residents,” Commissioner Garramone said in a press release. “While we have made a great deal of progress, there is still more to be done.”

NOLENSVILLE, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO