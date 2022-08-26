ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nolensville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
williamsonhomepage.com

Ensworth alum, Vanderbilt star Cambridge to miss 2022-23 hoops season

The Vanderbilt women’s basketball team got a big win in April when guard Jordyn Cambridge announced she was returning for a fifth season. However, the Commodores will be without Cambridge for the 2022-23 season after she announced via social media on Monday that she suffered a season-ending injury. “I...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nolensville, TN
Nolensville, TN
Sports
State
Hawaii State
williamsonhomepage.com

Five free and cheap family things to do in Middle Tennessee

As the kids get settled into classes, there’s still a lot to do in the Middle Tennessee area during the nights and weekends. From the chance to take your kids to a great first show to a visit with Lightning McQueen to free outdoor concerts, you may not have to hear the word bored for the next couple weeks.
TENNESSEE STATE
williamsonhomepage.com

Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar elected to Tennessee Municipal League board of directors

Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar has been elected to Tennessee Municipal League's board of directors. The Tennessee Municipal League (TML) is a "voluntary, cooperative organization established by the cities and towns of the state for mutual assistance and improvement," whose stated primary function is "to work with the Tennessee General Assembly on behalf of city governments, promoting legislation helpful to cities and opposing legislation harmful to cities."
BRENTWOOD, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josiah
williamsonhomepage.com

Spring Hill Fire Department to host Sept. 11 blood drive

The Spring Hill Fire Department and Blood Assurance will host a mobile blood drive on Sunday, Sept. 11, the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The blood drive will take place from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at SHFD's Station 2 at 4273 Port Royal Road. Sign up to #bealifesaver here,...
SPRING HILL, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Spring Hill Police close Main Street McDonald's due to bomb threat Monday evening

Update (9:15 p.m.): SHPD issued an update at 7:35 p.m. where they said that no explosive was found, and that the investigation was ongoing. Original Story (6:45 p.m.): The Spring Hill Police Department announced that they are responding to a bomb threat at the Main Street McDonald's on Monday evening, which prompted the evacuation of the restaurant.
SPRING HILL, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Fairview man charged after he allegedly 'lunged' at neighbor with chainsaw

A Fairview man has been indicted on aggravated assault and vandalism (up to $1,000) charges after police said that he lunged at his neighbor with a chainsaw earlier this year. According to court records, the incident took place in Fairview in March 2022, and resulted in the arrest of 56-year-old Thomas Murelle Couser who has now been indicted by a Williamson County Grand Jury.
FAIRVIEW, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Exclamation Mark#Espn#American
williamsonhomepage.com

Nolensville Commissioner Lisa Garramone announces re-election campaign

Nolensville Commissioner, Lisa Garramone, has announced that she is running for re-election in the position she has held for the last two years. “I have been honored to serve as a Town of Nolensville Commissioner and I am eager to continue my work on behalf of our town’s residents,” Commissioner Garramone said in a press release. “While we have made a great deal of progress, there is still more to be done.”
NOLENSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy