A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer Knighton
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville, Tennessee This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
In 2003, a 13-year-old girl got into a red car on her walk to school. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim Hemraj
Ensworth alum, Vanderbilt star Cambridge to miss 2022-23 hoops season
The Vanderbilt women’s basketball team got a big win in April when guard Jordyn Cambridge announced she was returning for a fifth season. However, the Commodores will be without Cambridge for the 2022-23 season after she announced via social media on Monday that she suffered a season-ending injury. “I...
Community rallies around Nolensville's historic Little League World Series run
All good things must come to an end. The Nolensvlille Little League team's historic run to the Little League World Series semifinals did just that over the weekend, but not after the local boys turned in one last impressive performance. After making it through the district, state, and region tournaments,...
Football Preview: Week 3 slate features Brentwood at Summit, Ravenwood at Franklin, CPA at BGA,
Week three of the high school football season is almost here. Our Game of the Week presented by Hoffman Brothers is Independence at Centennial. You can read more about that game on Wednesday. Let's take a look at the rest of the Williamson County schedule for week three. Brentwood at...
Lipscomb men's soccer kicks off 2022 campaign with upset at No. 10 Saint Louis
Armed with a deep roster, a handful of national preseason accolades, and fresh off of a 2021 NCAA Tournament appearance, the Lipscomb men's soccer team entered the 2022 season with high expectations. Just two games in, those elevated expectations have already been exceeded. On Sunday, the Bisons took down the...
Five free and cheap family things to do in Middle Tennessee
As the kids get settled into classes, there’s still a lot to do in the Middle Tennessee area during the nights and weekends. From the chance to take your kids to a great first show to a visit with Lightning McQueen to free outdoor concerts, you may not have to hear the word bored for the next couple weeks.
SHOWCASE HOME: Newly renovated home in Brentwood boasts fresh designs, comfort throughout
The beautifully renovated home at 9416 Coxboro Drive in the Chenoweth neighborhood has spared no expense when it comes to the luxurious details and designs. It has five bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms and sits on 5,324 square feet. A few key features of the home include:. Expansive chef’s...
Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar elected to Tennessee Municipal League board of directors
Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar has been elected to Tennessee Municipal League's board of directors. The Tennessee Municipal League (TML) is a "voluntary, cooperative organization established by the cities and towns of the state for mutual assistance and improvement," whose stated primary function is "to work with the Tennessee General Assembly on behalf of city governments, promoting legislation helpful to cities and opposing legislation harmful to cities."
As renovations at Factory at Franklin remain in action, owners uncovering numerous artifacts
Considering the Factory at Franklin’s history dates back to 1929 and the 10-building campus is now seen as an important landmark in Williamson County, its owners are uncovering a number of artifacts as renovations continue. Carris Campbell, who serves as Factory historian for the company that purchased it nearly...
Nashville Film Festival unveils 2022 lineup with Franklin Theatre on tap as venue
The Nashville Film Festival has shared its full schedule of films for its upcoming 2022 run, and a mixture of festival-circuit favorites and intriguing local productions pack the list. For the second year, the festival will be divided among venues. The Belcourt will be joined this year by TPAC’s Andrew...
Spring Hill Fire Department to host Sept. 11 blood drive
The Spring Hill Fire Department and Blood Assurance will host a mobile blood drive on Sunday, Sept. 11, the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The blood drive will take place from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at SHFD's Station 2 at 4273 Port Royal Road. Sign up to #bealifesaver here,...
Spring Hill Police close Main Street McDonald's due to bomb threat Monday evening
Update (9:15 p.m.): SHPD issued an update at 7:35 p.m. where they said that no explosive was found, and that the investigation was ongoing. Original Story (6:45 p.m.): The Spring Hill Police Department announced that they are responding to a bomb threat at the Main Street McDonald's on Monday evening, which prompted the evacuation of the restaurant.
Fairview man charged after he allegedly 'lunged' at neighbor with chainsaw
A Fairview man has been indicted on aggravated assault and vandalism (up to $1,000) charges after police said that he lunged at his neighbor with a chainsaw earlier this year. According to court records, the incident took place in Fairview in March 2022, and resulted in the arrest of 56-year-old Thomas Murelle Couser who has now been indicted by a Williamson County Grand Jury.
Nolensville Commissioner Lisa Garramone announces re-election campaign
Nolensville Commissioner, Lisa Garramone, has announced that she is running for re-election in the position she has held for the last two years. “I have been honored to serve as a Town of Nolensville Commissioner and I am eager to continue my work on behalf of our town’s residents,” Commissioner Garramone said in a press release. “While we have made a great deal of progress, there is still more to be done.”
