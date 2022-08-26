HEARING NOTICE PITTSFIELD CHARTER TOWNSHIP CUP #22-08 4293 MERRITT ROAD NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a meeting of the Pittsfield Township Planning Commission will be held at the Pittsfield Township Administration Building located at 6201 W. Michigan Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI 48108 on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. At this meeting, the Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing, CUP #22-08 4293 Merritt Road to consider a request to install a ground-mounted solar array. The property is zoned Agriculture. The parcel is identified as 4293 Merritt Road, tax parcel L-12-25-300-013 in Section 25, Pittsfield Charter Township, Washtenaw County, Michigan. More specific information may be obtained at the Township Administration Building, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Any person who wishes to contact members of the Planning Commission to provide input or ask questions on any business coming before the Planning Commission on September 15, 2022 may do so by calling (734) 822-3130 or emailing Planning@pittsfield-mi.gov prior to the meeting. Written comments will be received at Planning@pittsfield-mi.gov until 3:00 p.m. the day of the hearing. Reasonable auxiliary aids and services can be provided at the meeting to individuals with disabilities by contacting the Clerk's Office at (734) 822-3120 or via email at Clerk@pittsfield-mi.gov at least three business days in advance. This notice is in compliance with PA 267 of 1976, as amended, (Open Meetings Act), MCL 125.3103 and 125.3502, and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

