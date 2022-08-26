ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, TN

Catching a record: Concord’s Mehki Wingfield breaks 8-man state record

CONCORD -- It took one week for Mehki Wingfield to have a record-breaking performance,. The Concord wide receiver grabbed 17 catches in the Yellowjackets’ season-opener Friday against Climax-Scotts. “I didn’t even realize it until the next morning,” he said. “I was just trying to play football, help my team...
CONCORD, MI
MAC Football predictions and West Division futures best bet: Western and Eastern Michigan are both long shots to win at +500 and +800

The Mid-American Conference (MAC) has multiple teams that will contend for the title in 2022, and our experts already predicted who they think will win it all this season. In addition to this pick, our experts have a good feeling about which team will represent the East Division in the MAC Championship. Let’s dive into who we think can win the East and explain the betting odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook for each team in the MAC this year.
YPSILANTI, MI
Tom Izzo stops by Michigan State football practice as kickoff nears

EAST LANSING – It’s almost time for Tom Izzo’s favorite sport to start. The Michigan State basketball coach walked across Shaw Lane to Michigan State’s football facility on Tuesday to take the Spartans’ football team’s practice, three days before the opener against Western Michigan on Friday night.
EAST LANSING, MI
See first Michigan high school volleyball rankings for 2022

Michigan’s high school volleyball season is underway, and at this point in the year, every team is in contention for conference titles. But the state’s best squads have Battle Creek on their radar, where Kellogg Arena will host the final four and championship contests for the 16th consecutive year.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
‘We have stability’: How Tom Izzo landed a top recruiting class amid college hoops chaos

GRAND RAPIDS – College basketball keeps changing, but Tom Izzo hopes he can keep his program near the top of the sport by offering stability in the face of chaos around him. That was the approach, the Hall of Fame Michigan State coach said, when he assembled one of the highest-rated recruiting classes in the program’s history over this past summer.
EAST LANSING, MI
The rise of Mel Tucker, Michigan State’s $95M coach

EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker recalls making dinner runs for coaches, picking up prime rib and sauce splashing around his car. He took vehicles to be gassed up and washed, shoveled snow at coach Nick Saban’s house during recruiting visits and stood on a ladder recording shaky video of pass rush drills during practice.
EAST LANSING, MI
HEARING NOTICE PITTSFIELD CHARTER TOWNSHIP CUP #22-08 4293 MERRITT ROAD NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a meeting of the Pittsfield Township Planning Commission will be held at the Pittsfield Township Administration Building located at 6201 W. Michigan Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI 48108 on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. At this meeting, the Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing, CUP #22-08 4293 Merritt Road to consider a request to install a ground-mounted solar array. The property is zoned Agriculture. The parcel is identified as 4293 Merritt Road, tax parcel L-12-25-300-013 in Section 25, Pittsfield Charter Township, Washtenaw County, Michigan. More specific information may be obtained at the Township Administration Building, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Any person who wishes to contact members of the Planning Commission to provide input or ask questions on any business coming before the Planning Commission on September 15, 2022 may do so by calling (734) 822-3130 or emailing Planning@pittsfield-mi.gov prior to the meeting. Written comments will be received at Planning@pittsfield-mi.gov until 3:00 p.m. the day of the hearing. Reasonable auxiliary aids and services can be provided at the meeting to individuals with disabilities by contacting the Clerk's Office at (734) 822-3120 or via email at Clerk@pittsfield-mi.gov at least three business days in advance. This notice is in compliance with PA 267 of 1976, as amended, (Open Meetings Act), MCL 125.3103 and 125.3502, and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
ANN ARBOR, MI

