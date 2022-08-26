Read full article on original website
Catching a record: Concord’s Mehki Wingfield breaks 8-man state record
CONCORD -- It took one week for Mehki Wingfield to have a record-breaking performance,. The Concord wide receiver grabbed 17 catches in the Yellowjackets’ season-opener Friday against Climax-Scotts. “I didn’t even realize it until the next morning,” he said. “I was just trying to play football, help my team...
Vote for the top Jackson-area performance on the football field in Week 1
The first week of high school football in the Jackson area produced some big games, and even a new state record. Here is your chance to weigh in on the Player of the Week. Who had the biggest game of Week 1?
MAC Football predictions and West Division futures best bet: Western and Eastern Michigan are both long shots to win at +500 and +800
The Mid-American Conference (MAC) has multiple teams that will contend for the title in 2022, and our experts already predicted who they think will win it all this season. In addition to this pick, our experts have a good feeling about which team will represent the East Division in the MAC Championship. Let’s dive into who we think can win the East and explain the betting odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook for each team in the MAC this year.
WMU projected TE starter to miss season-opening game vs. Michigan State
KALAMAZOO, MI – Neither Western Michigan nor Michigan State will be releasing a depth chart heading into Friday’s season-opening kickoff at Spartan Stadium, but Broncos head coach Tim Lester shed some light on who fans can expect to see – and to not see – at key spots in his team’s lineup.
Tom Izzo stops by Michigan State football practice as kickoff nears
EAST LANSING – It’s almost time for Tom Izzo’s favorite sport to start. The Michigan State basketball coach walked across Shaw Lane to Michigan State’s football facility on Tuesday to take the Spartans’ football team’s practice, three days before the opener against Western Michigan on Friday night.
See first Michigan high school volleyball rankings for 2022
Michigan’s high school volleyball season is underway, and at this point in the year, every team is in contention for conference titles. But the state’s best squads have Battle Creek on their radar, where Kellogg Arena will host the final four and championship contests for the 16th consecutive year.
Mel Tucker preparing Michigan State for unknowns in opener vs. Western Michigan
EAST LANSING – The calendar says Monday but it’s actually Tuesday for the Michigan State football team. That’s because of adjustments made to the schedule with the No. 15 Spartans opening the season at home on Friday (7 p.m., ESPN) against Western Michigan instead of it being a Saturday game.
Former Detroit Tigers pitcher joins Western Michigan baseball coaching staff
KALAMAZOO, MI – A former Detroit Tigers relief pitcher is returning to Michigan for the next chapter of his coaching career. Western Michigan University’s baseball program announced last week the addition of Daniel Schlereth as the program’s new pitching coach, which is a volunteer assistant role.
‘We have stability’: How Tom Izzo landed a top recruiting class amid college hoops chaos
GRAND RAPIDS – College basketball keeps changing, but Tom Izzo hopes he can keep his program near the top of the sport by offering stability in the face of chaos around him. That was the approach, the Hall of Fame Michigan State coach said, when he assembled one of the highest-rated recruiting classes in the program’s history over this past summer.
Michigan State’s 2023 recruiting class ranked No. 2 in country
EAST LANSING – Michigan State’s 2023 recruiting class is on target to be one of the highest-rated in program history, and the jewel of the class is now one of the highest-rated prospects Tom Izzo has ever landed. The Spartans’ class is now rated No. 2 in the...
The rise of Mel Tucker, Michigan State’s $95M coach
EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker recalls making dinner runs for coaches, picking up prime rib and sauce splashing around his car. He took vehicles to be gassed up and washed, shoveled snow at coach Nick Saban’s house during recruiting visits and stood on a ladder recording shaky video of pass rush drills during practice.
Tom Izzo’s new contract includes retirement job, new buyout
EAST LANSING – Tom Izzo doesn’t know when he plans to retire as Michigan State’s head basketball coach, and he says it won’t be in the immediate future. But whenever he does hang up his whistle, he has his next gig lined up. Izzo’s new contract...
Tom Izzo concerned about ‘unintended consequences’ of Big Ten adding USC, UCLA
GRAND RAPIDS – The most immediate consequence of the Big Ten’s summer expansion has already been realized: a new $7 billion television deal signed by the conference earlier this month. But it’s some of the other consequences of the conference adding USC and UCLA that have Tom Izzo...
