What Does This Kucoin Report Say About Indian Crypto Investors
Crypto exchange Kucoin recently published a report that provided insight into the cryptocurrency space in India. This survey conducted published information about the new developments in India’s blockchain space. According to the Cryptoverse Report India, the number of investors in the country was in the range of 115 Million...
Gaming Ecosystem Myria Launches Its Ethereum Layer 2 Scaling Solution
The blockchain-focused gaming company Myria will launch its highly anticipated scaling solution as a Layer-2 protocol on the Ethereum network. The company, boasting a user base of 1.2 million, affirms that transactions will be instant and secure trades, along with zero-fee non fungible-token transactions. As a Layer-2 protocol on Ethereum,...
Dubai Pushes Out Crypto Marketing Rules To Further Safeguard Investors
Dubai will soon be pursuing a new license program directed towards the crypto space service providers, local regulators by introducing marketing and advertising rules for the industry. Dubai’s virtual asset regulatory authority (VARA), a cryptocurrency regulatory had proposed for new guidelines on marketing, advertising and promotions of cryptocurrencies. VARA...
Former Korean Finance Minister Joins Hashed Open Research to Promote Blockchain
A senior South Korean government official has joined the research offshoot of blockchain VC Hashed. Kim Yong-beom is a well-known figure in his homeland, where he held the role of Vice Minister of the Korea Ministry of Economy and Finance up until last year. Since stepping down from the role, which had included liaising with domestic crypto companies, Yong-beom has elected to enter crypto in an advisory capacity. Now, he’s flying the flag for the industry he once helped regulate.
Crypto ATM Company BitBase To Launch Services In Venezuela
Bitbase is a cryptocurrency store and ATM company which has now decided to launch its ATM operations in Venezuela this year. Bitbase is currently planning to hire employees for its stores and the crypto ATMs that are to be introduced. This could make the ATM company one of the first...
Bitcoin Going Bust? ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Admits He’s Wrong About BTC Dropping To Zero
Bitcoin can go sideways and south, but as we speak, the world’s most popular – and resilient crypto – is alive and kicking. The Wolf of Wall Street, like every other analyst and market expert, makes mistakes, especially on predicting the fate of Bitcoin. Belfort recently gave...
How Lido Has Received 31% Of Staked Ethereum Surpassing Coinbase And Binance
According to data from BestBrokers, Ethereum staking solutions remain popular as the network gears up for “The Merge”. In the event that will complete this network transitions to Proof-of-Stake (PoS), users seem to be piling up for a shot at receiving a portion of the rewards for securing the network.
Crypto Scam: UK Shuts Down 2 Companies Engaged In Crypto Fraud
Crypto scam is a pain in the neck for governments around the globe. It involves a huge amount of money and as technology advances, so do the tricks fraudsters employ behind the scheme. British authorities have ordered the shutdown of two companies involved in a crypto-related fraud. An investigation into...
Gotcha! Fugitive Crypto Exchange Founder Collared In Albania
A crypto exchange founder who has long eluded authorities in now under police custody. According to a report by Barron’s, citing the Turkish Ministry of the Interior, Albania has detained the founder and CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange Thodex, who fled Turkey and left users’ funds irretrievable. The...
Ethereum, Aave, and Big Eyes Coin: Three Crypto Tokens to Have This Crypto Winter
As the crypto winter ravages, cryptocurrency market investors are moving to preserve their capital. Token prices are volatile, and there is a lot of uncertainty in the markets. As such, investors are trying to remove their liquidity so that they do not lose money while the crypto winter is happening.
Dogecoin Co-Founder Rejects $14 Million Offer To Boost Image Of Dogechain
Billy Markus, one of Dogecoin’s co-founders, can’t be bought with money – even if it’s… say — $14 million. Dogechain, a relatively new digital currency that’s making some noise in the crypto industry, sought the outspoken infotech developer to promote the blockchain project.
Will The 140,000 BTC From Mt Gox Flood The Market Soon?
The Mt Gox case had finally reached a settlement agreement back in 2021, and the BTC owed to creditors is finally ready to be paid out. There are now 140,000 BTC in total that is meant to go to the creditors, which has been a source of joy for those who lost money to the now-defunct crypto exchange. However, given the sheer size of the settlement, bitcoin investors have voiced their concerns regarding dumping such a large number of BTC on the market at such time.
Does it make sense to buy Bitcoin mining equipment?
The Bitcoin mining industry earns approximately $70 million a day. If in 2009 it was possible to mine BTC using a home computer, now this requires special equipment. Mining is the process of creating new coins in a cryptocurrency and verifying new transactions on the blockchain. Blockchain is a decentralized database that is stored on computers connected to the Internet. Computers verify and document transactions with cryptocurrency and receive a reward for this in the form of new coins.
Tamadoge and Big Eyes Coin: Two Novel Ideas Out to Lead the Cryptocurrency Market
Much of what we know about meme coins, as leading coins like Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki Inu (FLOKI) has shown, is that there’s an exciting dog fanfare that keeps the meme ecosystem going. It is on this same footing that Tamadoge (TAMA) founded its unique value proposition that allows you to mint dogs and their various traits as NFTs.
Crypto.com Sends Woman $10.4 Million By Mistake, Now It Wants It Back
Crypto.com has been catapulted to the limelight once more after a mishap left a customer with more than $10 million. This is not the first time that crypto exchanges would be sending users the wrong amount by accident, but one thing that stands out about this case is how long it took for the company to realize its mistake, and by the time it did, the money was long gone.
Can Blockchain Games Win Over Traditional Players?
Web 2.0 games or traditional games have long been the only form of entertainment in the gaming space. Popularized with the development of computers in the 80s, and the internet at the turn of the century, traditional video games available through PC, consoles, mobile phone, and other venues have amassed billions of users worldwide.
Binance Blocks $1 Million Corporate Account After Law Enforcement Request
Renowned crypto exchange Binance has now confirmed that it has restricted its account access to $1 Million in crypto for a Tezos tool contributor. This confirmation comes after the platform was called out on social media. In a series of Tweets, the crypto exchange mentioned that it restricted the account...
Iran Crypto Businesses Finally Get Permitted To Use Bitcoin Payments
Iran has now finally given a green signal to the use of cryptocurrency for imports into the nation while international trade sanctions are underway. This approval has come from Iran’s Industry, Mines and Trade Ministry. Trade Minister Reza Fatemi Amin gave confirmation that these regulations which are quite detailed...
Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Avalanche (AVAX) Could Break ATH Records Before 2023 Starts
It is no secret that Uniglo, Bitcoin, and Avalanche have been on a roll lately. All three have reached new all-time highs in the past few months, and there is no reason to believe that the trend will not continue in the future. Here is a look at how each of these could break their all-time high records before 2023 starts.
Bringing Real-World Asset Ownership To The Web3 Realm
In 2021, ConstitutionDAO raised $47 million to buy the original US Constitution. The document was up for auction at Sotheby’s. ConstitutionDAO raised a ton of money but didn’t have the winning bid. The management is currently refunding the investors’ contributions. The prelude was to testify that the current business models are transforming. Today, digital asset ownership is becoming a major way of earning passive income.
