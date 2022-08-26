Up to now, most discussions of the Metaverse have been speculative, with some experts predicting great things for the virtual realm and others dismissing it as a flash in the pan. Somewhere between those extremes, though, lies a narrow but growing range of use cases that have solid business applications. Budblockz believes that cannabis retail may be one of them, and the up-and-coming crypto network is actively exploring the possibility of opening virtual dispensaries in the Metaverse as part of its long-term roadmap.

RETAIL ・ 18 HOURS AGO