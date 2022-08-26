Read full article on original website
Related
Gaming Ecosystem Myria Launches Its Ethereum Layer 2 Scaling Solution
The blockchain-focused gaming company Myria will launch its highly anticipated scaling solution as a Layer-2 protocol on the Ethereum network. The company, boasting a user base of 1.2 million, affirms that transactions will be instant and secure trades, along with zero-fee non fungible-token transactions. As a Layer-2 protocol on Ethereum,...
Cardano Surpasses Bitcoin In Global Ranking For Intimate Brands
Being the first cryptocurrency to exist and the largest by market cap, Bitcoin has always dominated several aspects, but now altcoins such as Cardano are also gaining momentum. For many people, BTC remains the essential crypto asset that they know. Its adoption is more comprehensive than other digital assets. Also,...
Decoding The Buzz Behind The Success Of Lynqyo, Bitcoin, And Waves
Too risky until a few years ago, and now people can’t stop themselves from betting big on these digital assets. Cryptocurrency’s rise to popularity has awed people across the globe. While many considered cryptocurrency’s magnificent escalations in value to be a fluke until a few days ago, they...
Dogecoin Co-Founder Rejects $14 Million Offer To Boost Image Of Dogechain
Billy Markus, one of Dogecoin’s co-founders, can’t be bought with money – even if it’s… say — $14 million. Dogechain, a relatively new digital currency that’s making some noise in the crypto industry, sought the outspoken infotech developer to promote the blockchain project.
Aimedis token AIMX now traded in BitMart
The globally acting company Aimedis is thriving because of the growing number of key players joining Aimedis Avalon, the first metaverse platform developed for the healthcare industry. Starting Monday, 29 August 2022, the Aimedis token AIMX will be traded on BitMart, one of the most trusted cryptocurrency trading platforms. Aimedis-founder...
Artozo NFT Marketplace Beta Launch August 2022
The NFT Market potentially worth $231B by 2030 making this the time jump in. August 26, 2022 – It isn’t often that you get to report on a project proceeding ahead of schedule. We are much more familiar with the nagging disappointment of updates assuring us that our long awaited treat has been briefly delayed but will be coming soon…blah, blah, blah. So, yeah, being able to say that a project is not just on schedule, but rolling out an early beta is a unicorn event.
Ethereum, Aave, and Big Eyes Coin: Three Crypto Tokens to Have This Crypto Winter
As the crypto winter ravages, cryptocurrency market investors are moving to preserve their capital. Token prices are volatile, and there is a lot of uncertainty in the markets. As such, investors are trying to remove their liquidity so that they do not lose money while the crypto winter is happening.
Uniglo (GLO), Decentraland (MANA) And Axie Infinity (AXS) Named As Top Ethereum (ETH) Projects For Q3, 2022
Ethereum continues to thrive. With the Merge drawing closer, soon all the data held on the Ethereum mainnet will be transferred to the Beacon Chain, and Ethereum will change its consensus mechanism from PoW (Proof of Work) to PoS (Proof of Stake). Perhaps six months later, Sharding will be implemented, and the old cumbersome Ethereum network will become a thing of the past. A new era of scalability looms on the horizon.
How Lido Has Received 31% Of Staked Ethereum Surpassing Coinbase And Binance
According to data from BestBrokers, Ethereum staking solutions remain popular as the network gears up for “The Merge”. In the event that will complete this network transitions to Proof-of-Stake (PoS), users seem to be piling up for a shot at receiving a portion of the rewards for securing the network.
Dubai Pushes Out Crypto Marketing Rules To Further Safeguard Investors
Dubai will soon be pursuing a new license program directed towards the crypto space service providers, local regulators by introducing marketing and advertising rules for the industry. Dubai’s virtual asset regulatory authority (VARA), a cryptocurrency regulatory had proposed for new guidelines on marketing, advertising and promotions of cryptocurrencies. VARA...
Can Blockchain Games Win Over Traditional Players?
Web 2.0 games or traditional games have long been the only form of entertainment in the gaming space. Popularized with the development of computers in the 80s, and the internet at the turn of the century, traditional video games available through PC, consoles, mobile phone, and other venues have amassed billions of users worldwide.
Tamadoge and Big Eyes Coin: Two Novel Ideas Out to Lead the Cryptocurrency Market
Much of what we know about meme coins, as leading coins like Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki Inu (FLOKI) has shown, is that there’s an exciting dog fanfare that keeps the meme ecosystem going. It is on this same footing that Tamadoge (TAMA) founded its unique value proposition that allows you to mint dogs and their various traits as NFTs.
Does it make sense to buy Bitcoin mining equipment?
The Bitcoin mining industry earns approximately $70 million a day. If in 2009 it was possible to mine BTC using a home computer, now this requires special equipment. Mining is the process of creating new coins in a cryptocurrency and verifying new transactions on the blockchain. Blockchain is a decentralized database that is stored on computers connected to the Internet. Computers verify and document transactions with cryptocurrency and receive a reward for this in the form of new coins.
Bitcoin Daily Active Users Continue To Test Bear Market Channel
Data shows the daily Bitcoin entities have been recently retesting the bear market channel as the crypto’s userbase observed little growth. Bitcoin Number Of Active Entities Continues To Move Sideways. As per the latest weekly report from Glassnode, the BTC network is seeing weak on-chain activity as the daily...
Bringing Real-World Asset Ownership To The Web3 Realm
In 2021, ConstitutionDAO raised $47 million to buy the original US Constitution. The document was up for auction at Sotheby’s. ConstitutionDAO raised a ton of money but didn’t have the winning bid. The management is currently refunding the investors’ contributions. The prelude was to testify that the current business models are transforming. Today, digital asset ownership is becoming a major way of earning passive income.
The Metaverse Meets Marijuana: Budblockz Explores the Concept of Virtual Dispensaries
Up to now, most discussions of the Metaverse have been speculative, with some experts predicting great things for the virtual realm and others dismissing it as a flash in the pan. Somewhere between those extremes, though, lies a narrow but growing range of use cases that have solid business applications. Budblockz believes that cannabis retail may be one of them, and the up-and-coming crypto network is actively exploring the possibility of opening virtual dispensaries in the Metaverse as part of its long-term roadmap.
What Does This Kucoin Report Say About Indian Crypto Investors
Crypto exchange Kucoin recently published a report that provided insight into the cryptocurrency space in India. This survey conducted published information about the new developments in India’s blockchain space. According to the Cryptoverse Report India, the number of investors in the country was in the range of 115 Million...
Will The 140,000 BTC From Mt Gox Flood The Market Soon?
The Mt Gox case had finally reached a settlement agreement back in 2021, and the BTC owed to creditors is finally ready to be paid out. There are now 140,000 BTC in total that is meant to go to the creditors, which has been a source of joy for those who lost money to the now-defunct crypto exchange. However, given the sheer size of the settlement, bitcoin investors have voiced their concerns regarding dumping such a large number of BTC on the market at such time.
Crypto ATM Company BitBase To Launch Services In Venezuela
Bitbase is a cryptocurrency store and ATM company which has now decided to launch its ATM operations in Venezuela this year. Bitbase is currently planning to hire employees for its stores and the crypto ATMs that are to be introduced. This could make the ATM company one of the first...
Ethiopian Crypto Providers Will Now Need To Register With CyberSecurity Agency
Cryptocurrency service providers that are operating in Ethiopia have been instructed to register with the nation’s cybersecurity agency. The cybersecurity agency is called the Information Network Security Administrative (INSA). INSA is the agency in charge of Ethiopia’s cybersecurity department, which will start to register cryptocurrency services and transfer providers...
