GBP/JPY Declines to 161.00, Though Bears Are Far Away
Following a fresh monthly high, the GBP/JPY exchange rate has declined over the past two days. Before Wednesday’s European session, it reached a high of 161.08. China’s growth-oriented agenda made investors wary, so they bought dollars. Even before the release of the Fed minutes, the UK’s employment data and market standing were mixed, strengthening cable. In June, the unemployment rate in the United Kingdom dropped to 3.8%, its lowest level in 47 years. The decrease of 10.5k in July jobless claims was better than expected (-32K). The average weekly wage in June was +4.7% 3Mo/YoY, up from +4.3% in May and the projected +4.5%.
Gold Price Finds Solid Trendline Support After Pullback
The gold price on Friday found strong trendline support at about $1,734 after pulling back from a session high of $1,755. The price of the yellow metaverse continues to trade within a sharply descending channel in the 60-min chart. The gold price now appears to have plummeted to trade below...
GBP/USD Bounces Off Trendline Support to Trade Above 1.1900
The GBP/USD currency pair on Friday spiked to trade at a new weekly high of about 1.1900 following the latest round of US data. The currency pair seems to be trading within a gently ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now advanced to trade several levels...
USD/CAD Completes Channel Breakout to Trade at 1.3025
The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday spiked to complete an upward breakout from a descending channel formation. The currency pair now appears to have advanced to trade above the 100-hour moving average line in the 60-min chart. However, the pair still remains below this week’s highs of about 1.3060 despite...
4th Stimulus Check Update
Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | August 24, 2022
USDX (USD Index) The upward pressure of the U.S dollar index has tested the previous swing high. The index printed a bearish close after the test but not a significant bearish close. We might see another bullish attempt to print a new higher high. Meanwhile, if a bearish correction happens then traders will wait near the level around 107.50 for bullish reactions.
EUR/USD Reclaims Parity After Bouncing Off 100-Hour MA
The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday bounced off the 100-hour moving average line to trade above 1.000. However, the currency pair failed to retest the current weekly highs of about 1.0035 after the rebound. The pair continues to trade within a gently ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. Friday’s...
EUR/CHF Bounces Off the 100-Hour MA to Retest Weekly Highs
The EUR//CHF currency pair on Friday bounced off the 100-hour moving average line to trade at about 0.9646. The currency pair has now rallied to retest the current weekly highs after pulling back on Thursday. The pair continues to trade within a gently ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart....
EUR/AUD Bearish Correction to 1.4600
EURAUD is trading below a descending trend line connecting the highs since the start of the month. Price looks ready for another test of the resistance, which happens to line up with other inflection points. The trend line coincides with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level that’s near the 1.4600 major...
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Aug. 25, 2022
WTI crude oil is closing above the neckline of its double bottom pattern on the 4-hour time frame, confirming that a reversal from the downtrend will follow. The commodity price could climb by the same height as the chart pattern, which spans around $88 to $95 per barrel. Price is also closing above the 200 SMA as additional confirmation of a pickup in bullish pressure.
EUR/USD Bearish Pullback to 1.0200?
EURUSD tumbled below the 1.0200 mark recently then dipped to a low of .9905. Price might be in for a correction from here, and the Fibonacci retracement tool shows where more sellers might be waiting. The pair is already pulling up to parity or the 1.0000 level, which might be...
EUR/GBP Bullish Correction to .8500?
EURGBP is trending higher with its higher lows and higher highs connected by an ascending channel on its 4-hour time frame. Price is testing the channel top and might be in for a pullback to the Fibonacci retracement levels. The 38.2% level is near the mid-channel area of interest and...
Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) Beats Sales Estimates
Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) stock rallies 19.04% (As on August 25, 11:13:51 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed results for the second quarter of FY 22. Product revenue grew 83% year-over-year to $466.3 million in Q2. The remaining performance obligations increased 78% year-over-year to $2.7 billion. The company now has 6,808 total customers and that was above the FactSet consensus estimate of 6,739, acording to StreetAccount. Out of which 246 customers with a trailing 12-month product revenue of more than $1 million. Net revenue retention rate was 171% as of July 31, 2022. While all verticals are growing rapidly, financial services drove the most product revenue growth sequentially. Advertising, media and entertainment, and technology verticals grew in line with the overall company. In the quarter, the company has added 12 new Global 2000 customers. The product gross margin was 75%. Scale in the public cloud data centers and enterprise customer success contribute to the year-over-year gross margin improvement. Operating margin was 4%, benefiting from revenue outperformance. The adjusted free cash flow margin was 12%, positively impacted by strong collections. SNOW has ended the quarter in a strong cash position with approximately $5 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term and long-term investments.
Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) posts flat result
Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) stock rose 1.69% (As on August 23, 11:23:36 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. Adjusted operating profit, excluding facility closure and restructuring costs, totaled $188 million, comparable to prior year operating profit. The relatively flat profit level compared to the strong prior year third quarter was driven primarily by organic sales volume growth offset by unfavorable currency impacts and inflationary pressures. EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $213 million, or 32% of sales. Adjusted net income was $144 million, a $2 million increase from the prior year earnings of $142 million. Further, the Company continues to be encouraged as order entry remained strong throughout the third quarter with a favorable book-to-bill ratio. Backlog entering the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 exceeds $1 billion, as the Company continues to see extended shipment request dates in conjunction with large orders from its customers in electronics, industrial and medical end markets.
AUD/USD Pulls Back Below 100-Hour MA After US Data
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday pulled back to trade below the 100-hour moving average line after the latest round of US data. The currency pair appears to have completed a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation. The pair has now fallen to trade closer to the oversold conditions...
Viomi Technology Co Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ:VIOT) Revenues Fall
Viomi Technology Co Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ:VIOT) stock fell 0.68% (As on August 23, 11:23:53 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company in the second quarter of FY 22 has reported the net revenues of RMB 924.2 million compared to RMB 1,658.9 million for the second quarter of 2021. The decrease was mainly due to the complete cutoff sales of Xiaomi-branded sweeper robots this year, as well as its high prior-year base for comparison, and the ongoing product portfolio adjustments in some categories. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of the company was RMB 33.9 million compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to the ordinary shareholders of the company of RMB 59.5 million for the second quarter of 2021. As of June 30, 2022, the company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB 816.3 million; restricted cash, RMB 46.8 million; short-term deposits of RMB 10 million; and short-term investments of RMB 237 million.
Dlocal Ltd (NASDAQ:DLO) posts inline earnings
Dlocal Ltd (NASDAQ:DLO) stock fell 13.84% (As on August 23, 11:24:21 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted inline earnings for the second quarter of FY 22. Total Payment Volume (“TPV”) reached US$2.4 billion in the quarter, representing 67% year-over-year growth compared to US$1.5 billion in the second quarter of 2021 and 16% growth compared to $2.1 billion in the first quarter of 2022. Profit for the second quarter of 2022 was US$30.7 million, increasing 73% compared to a profit of US$17.7 million, for the second quarter of 2021 and increasing 17% compared to a profit of US$26.3 million for the first quarter of 2022. As of June 30, 2022, dLocal had US$454.0 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, compared to US$410.1 million as of March 31, 2022 and US$266.0 million as of June 30, 2021. The quarter-over-quarter increase of US$43.9 million reflects an increase of US$18.4 million in our funds and an increase of US$25.5 million in funds due to our merchants with respect to the first quarter of 2022.
AUD/USD Slides Below 0.7000 As Investors Eye Showdown at Jackson Hole
The AUD/USD currency pair returned to its daily low and lost half of its weekly gains. A horizontal pullback and a bearish MAX crossover are good signs for sellers. Bears are drawn to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level; buyers need to cross 0.7050. Since the bearish moving average crossover happened...
Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Margin Improves
Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) stock fell 1.45% (As on August 24, 11:15:44 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) though the company posted better than expected results for the fourth quarter of FY 22. The average customer size increased to 77 employees in Q4, an increase of 9% year over year as the company continues to shift away from the micro segment and accelerate growth among clients with more than 100 employees. For the quarter, adjusted gross profit margin improved to 66.1% versus 65.4% a year ago. Adjusted gross margin, excluding depreciation and amortization, was 76.6% for the quarter, an increase of nearly two points year over year. This quarter, the company generated $5 million of free cash flow, compared to a consumption of $21 million last year as the company scale the business. The company has ended the year with $133 million in cash and no debt.
Dada Nexus Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) Posts Loss
Dada Nexus Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) stock fell 3.22% (As on August 23, 11:26:53 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company in the second quarter of FY 22 has reported the total net revenues of RMB2,281.1 million. Net revenues generated from Dada Now increased by 37.4% from RMB593.5 million in the second quarter of 2021 to RMB815.6 million in the second quarter of 2022, mainly driven by the increases in order volume of intra-city delivery service to chain merchants. Net revenues generated from JDDJ increased by 66.3% from RMB881.1 million in the second quarter of 2021 to RMB1,465.5 million in the second quarter of 2022, mainly due to the increase in GMV from the same quarter last year, which was driven by increases in the number of active consumers and average order size. The increase in online marketing services revenue as a result of the increasing promotional activities launched by brand owners and retailers also contributed to the increment of the net revenues generated from JDDJ. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Dada was RMB395.6 million, compared with RMB549.2 million in the same quarter of 2021. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had RMB4,350.2 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments, an increase from RMB1,764.8 million as of December 31, 2021. Pursuant to our US$70 million share repurchase program announced in March 2022, as of June 30, 2022, the company had repurchased approximately US$32.7 million of ADSs under this repurchase program.
