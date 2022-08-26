Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Crimenet 08_29_22
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Andre Strong, Jr. Strong is a 30-year-old black male who stands approximately 5′ 5″ in height, weighing 140 pounds. He is wanted on a warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 30, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 29, 2022 at 6:00 AM to August 30, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
WTOK-TV
EMEPA employee dies in Kemper County
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was killed Monday morning in a work-related accident in Kemper County. Kemper County Coroner Terry Bostick said it happened on Highway 397 just north of Preston around 8:45 Monday morning. Details are limited, but Bostic said the EMEPA employee was in the process...
WTOK-TV
Churches ask city of Meridian to install more security cameras
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Crime in the city of Meridian has some churches on edge about their security. Members of three churches asked the city council during a work session Tuesday to increase security cameras in high-crime areas. Mayor Jimmie Smith said he is working on this concern to crack...
WTOK-TV
Volunteer firefighters respond to house fire in Clarkdale
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Multiple volunteer fire departments responded to a fire Tuesday afternoon in the Clarkdale community. Flames were reported coming from the roof of a house in the 5200 block of Stonebriar Drive. No one was home at the time. It appeared the fire may have started...
WTOK-TV
MBI investigating ‘officer-involved shooting’ in Newton County
NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Newton County. It happened about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday near 494 Grennie Morrow Road in Lawrence. A statement from the agency said only that MBI is assessing “this critical incident and gathering evidence.”. MBI...
WTOK-TV
Mr. Ralph Morris Stewart, Jr.
Funeral services for Mr. Ralph Morris Stewart, Jr. will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Joey Shelton officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.
WTOK-TV
Two charged with attempted capital murder
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department said Tuesday that Rikarion Campbell and Joshua McLemore have been charged with attempted capital murder. The shooting happened Aug. 17, 2022, in the 1600 block of 36th Street. MPD released no other details. Bond was denied for both suspects. Want more news...
WTOK-TV
Hamasa Shriners 6th Annual Peanut Boil this week
MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - The Hamasa Shriners 6th Annual Peanut Boil happens Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 1-3. Peanuts will be for sale at the Shriners building at 5516 Dale Drive in Marion, starting at 7 a.m. each day. Peanuts may also be purchased at the Deals Discount Store parking lot...
WTOK-TV
Choctaw County Commission close to hiring architect for new jail
CHOCTAW COUNTY, ALA. (WTOK) - It has been nearly two weeks since a judge ruled that a jail must be built in Choctaw County, Ala. The Commission met Tuesday morning on other issues, but is currently reviewing resumes from four architecture firms. The firms that have submitted resumes include CMH, JMR, Goodwyn Mills Cawood and PH&J.
kicks96news.com
DUIs, Reckless Driving, and False Pretense in Neshoba Arrests
TERRY JAMES ADAMS, 36, of Carthage, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. A MOMIT ABI BELL, 39, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $10,000. DANARIO DWIGHT BELL, 42, of Philadelphia, No Driver’s License, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $300, $0. SAMUEL CAINE BELL, 37, of Philadelphia, Contempt of...
bobgermanylaw.com
Marion, MS - Elderly Driver Killed in Crash at Dale Dr and Marion Dr
Marion, MS (August 27, 2022) - An elderly man was killed during a vehicle collision on Monday, August 22nd in Marion. The incident took place at about 2:30 p.m. when, according to the Marion Police Chief, the victim was making a lefthand turn off of Marion Drive onto Dale Drive when he was struck by the driver of a northbound vehicle.
WTOK-TV
Two men arrested for weekend burglary
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Two men have been arrested for burglary after a home was broken into over the weekend. Authorities say Christopher Lee Walker, 34, and Kenneth Wesley Gros, 34, were snooping through a burned home near Sunshine Rd. Sunday afternoon. Investigators say the property owners saw their...
WDAM-TV
Woman sought by JCSD checks in, is safe
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) -A woman the Jones County Sheriff’s Department had been asked to find checked in with the department Friday afternoon to say she was safe. A few hours after asking for the public’s help, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department announced that 19-year-old Mary Katherine “Katie” Watts of Sandersville “contacted the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and advised that she was safe.”
WTOK-TV
Glow So We Can Go
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Yesterday Hundreds of people glowed in the dark for a good cause tonight. Northcrest Baptist Church hosted its 3rd “Glow So We Can Go” race tonight at Bonita Lake Park, as a fundraiser for church planting efforts in the Dominican Republic. The nighttime race is unique because participants wear glow-in-the-dark clothes, bracelets, and paint, so they glow as they run. About 200 participants took part in tonight’s 5k run, 2-mile walk, and 1-mile fun run for kids. The money raised will help build a permanent building for a church Northcrest partners within the city of Sabaneta. Director Jay Nelson stated “the people there and the believers that we have in the Dominican Republic need a place that they can call home that will be their forever home. Right now, they’re in a space that’s rented and we really need to get them into a place that they can call their own for generations.” Nelson and his family were missionaries in the Dominican for seven years before recently moving back to Meridian, but they still work closely with the mission they began there.
WTOK-TV
Weekend fires destroy two homes
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There were two homes destroyed in separate fires over the weekend in Meridian. They both took place overnight Friday. The first was at a home in the 2300 block of 27th Avenue. The homeowner said he got up to get his dog around 2 a.m. and was met with fire coming from the hallway. He said the home was built in the mid-1920s and he’s not sure how it started.
bobgermanylaw.com
Meridian, MS - Injuries, Property Damage Ensue When Driver Crashes Through College Park Bank
Meridian, MS (August 27, 2022) - A surprising accident took place on Friday, August 26th at a local bank in Meridian. The incident occurred in the 600th block of Highway 19 North in the College Park area when, for reasons still under police investigation, a vehicle crashed through the front doors of Trustmark Bank.
kicks96news.com
Safety Check Point Leads to Drug Arrest in Carthage
Leake County Deputies along with Carthage Police conducted a safety check point on Old Canton Rd on Thursday, August 25th around 5 pm. A vehicle coming through smelled strongly of what was believed to be marijuana. The driver told officers that there wasn’t any marijuana in the vehicle, but a passenger identified as Shelton Windham stated that they had some in his pants and showed it to the officers.
WTOK-TV
Alcohol vote set for Tuesday in Newton
NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Citizens of the city of Newton will vote Tuesday on a measure that will determine if the sale of alcohol by the glass will be allowed at restaurants and hotels.. Voting will be done at the historic Newton Depot. The co-owner of Zack Garvin’s Steakhouse said...
WTOK-TV
Earth’s Bounty offers ‘stompin’ good time
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Let the kids use up some energy stomping on muscadines at the next Earth’s Bounty, Saturday, Sept. 3. A new vendor, Breckridge Farms, will be selling muscadine grapes in bags and boxes, plus muscadine juice. The young ones will get a firsthand squishy feel for how juice is made by stomping on grape seconds provided by Breckridge.
