A World War II train car is converted into a luxurious Smoky Mountains vacation rentalEllen EastwoodMaryville, TN
Tennessee Man Vanished While On A Phone Call With His SisterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClinton, TN
This Civil War veteran and his wife had the largest age gap in the worldAnita DurairajBlaine, TN
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
Baseball Vols to face outside competition this fall
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT Sports has learned that coach Tony Vitello’s Baseball Vols will play a couple of exhibition games this fall against other schools. Tennessee will host Wake Forest at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on October 9. The Vols will then travel to Jackson, Tenn., to face Memphis...
Inside the new Neyland | UT Athletics unveils renovations to the historic stadium
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The first phase of a nearly $300 million renovation to Neyland Stadium wrapped up days before the 2022 football season. ”Alright, how many times have you asked will Neyland Stadium be ready,” Bob Kessling asked Athletic Director Danny White during Vol calls leading up to the season.
Going My Way: Neyland Stadium
Tennessee authorities are investigating the death of a 17-year-old girl. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is reportedly looking for the girl’s boyfriend. Our First Alert Weather Day begins now. Meteorologist Paige Noel has the latest track and the main risks with the mid-day storms.
Tanasi Golf Club back open less than two days after clubhouse fire
LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tanasi Golf Club opened Monday morning after a clubhouse fire at the facility Saturday evening. Officials have not determined a cause for the fire, but said it started in the kitchen area. The golf course was not a place Bob Herrick expected to be Monday...
Knoxville College announces 31st president
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A historically black college in Knoxville has announced its new president. The Knoxville College Board of Trustees shared that Leonard L. Adams Jr. would be taking over the role. Adams graduated from the college in 1994, according to the college’s website. In June, officials with...
More treehouses come to Gatlinburg
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Treehouse Grove allows its guests to be surrounded by nature while also enjoying amenities from home and now offers more with eight new treehouses. “I’m the proud papa of eight new tree houses. I mean, beyond my wildest dreams, cool,” said Treehouse Design Expert Pete Nelson. “All fully appointed tree houses with all the creature comforts of home, right down to your coffeemaker right there. You’ve got a microwave that’s out of control. I mean, you can cook pizza in it.”
Tennessee U.S. Representative’s daughter home from hospital
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, Tennessee U.S. Representative Tim Burchett announced his daughter was released from the hospital after she was injured in a horse-related accident. The girl was at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital for 16 days. According to Burchett, she broke five ribs and her wrist. She also...
Sunny skies and lower humidity returns after the cold front
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This cold front continues to push out of here tonight allowing for lower humidity to move in by Wednesday! The sunshine returns with pretty mild conditions over the next few days. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you...
New business moves into historic Gay Street building
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Looking around Gay Street, you can spot new signs and ones from decades ago. New businesses are finding value in old buildings near Gay Street, Jack Neely with the Knoxville History Project said. “After the Civil War, it established itself as a commercial center, not just...
Woman found safe after going missing in Knoxville, police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers officials said that a woman who went missing while visiting a relative in Knoxville has been found safe. Denise Renee Patterson, 51, was in town to visit a dying family member, Crime Stoppers officials said. She was staying at KARM on North Broadway.
Car breaks down in Morristown, woman disappears
People can send a get-well wish to the K-9 on social media or by mail. Woman missing after visiting dying relative in Knoxville, police say. Denise Renee Patterson was last seen on June 30 at KARM on North Broadway. Vols set to debut new halftime light show that no other...
First Alert Weather Day for some stronger storms on Tuesday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front arrives Tuesday bringing scattered downpours and storms. A few of those storms could produce damaging wind gusts, so we have a WVLT First Alert Weather Day. The cold front doesn’t cool us down, so much as rip away the humidity. The forecast for the Vols season opener is warm but totally dry.
Construction underway for Sevier County Buc-ee’s ‘Big Store’
KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - Construction of the soon-to-be largest Buc-ee’s location in the country is well underway on Exit 407. The Sevier County exit on I-40 is getting the 200-acre addition thanks to a development by Kituwah, LLC and Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI). The development project has been named “The 407: Gateway to Adventure.”
Bearden Middle School evacuated for natural gas leak
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bearden Middle School was evacuated Tuesday morning after Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to a natural gas leak, department officials said. “All children are safe at this time. The building has been evacuated as a precaution,” KFD officials said. After securing the leak, crews double...
Threat found in Campbell Co. school bathroom
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A threatening message was found in a Campbell County school Monday evening, according to school officials. The message reportedly threatened a school shooting, according to WVLT News partner, The LaFollette Press. Campbell County High School posted to Facebook stating they were aware of a threat...
Missing Morristown woman found safe
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Morristown Police Department investigators announced Tuesday that a missing woman had been found safe. Christina “Dee Dee” Strange Ivy, 47, told a friend that her car had broken down in south Morristown on Saturday, police said. However, when the friend arrived to help, Ivy was gone, prompting officials to start a search.
TBI identifies Campbell County skeletal remains almost 40 years later
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The skeletal remains of a child found nearly four decades ago in Campbell County have now been identified, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Now, investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding out what happened. The remains were found in the...
Knox Co. Schools sets deadline for library cataloging law compliance
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools has an official deadline for when teachers need to finish cataloging their classroom libraries- the end of the school year. The changes to classroom policy stem from the Age Appropriate Materials Act, a new law that requires teachers and schools to provide parents with a list of reading material available to students.
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in Caryville
CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 17-year-old girl was found dead in Caryville Tuesday, according to officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. The girl was found on Tennessee Street, according to CCSO officials. WVLT News spoke to the girl’s mother, Carol Ann Wilson, who identified her as Kimber Marie Wilson. Carol Ann Wilson also told WVLT News that the girl was 5 months pregnant.
MEDIC Regional Blood Center to give Tennessee Valley Fair tickets to donors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - MEDIC Regional Blood Center has teamed up with the Tennessee Valley Fair to offer an admission ticket for donors who volunteer to give blood. Anyone who donates between Sept. 3 and Sept. 9 will get the ticket, along with a MEDIC t-shirt. MEDIC is asking those...
