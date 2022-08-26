Palmer man convicted of murder in drug robberies won’t face death penalty after all

Read full article on original website
United Prison States
5d ago
A rope behind the courthouse should be how we deal with people like this.
kinyradio.com
Anchorage grand jury indicts Talon Westlake for murdering dad
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - An Anchorage man has been indicted for killing his father, former Rep. Dean Westlake. On Aug. 29, an Anchorage grand jury indicted 35-year-old Talon Westlake for murder in the first degree, murder in the second degree, manslaughter and tampering with evidence, all involving the beating death of his father.
Talon Westlake indicted for murder of former lawmaker, his father Dean Westlake
An Anchorage grand jury has indicted 35-year-old Talon Westlake for murder in the first degree, murder in the second degree, manslaughter and tampering with evidence, all involving the beating death of his father, former lawmaker Dean Westlake. The homicide occurred on Aug. 20, at a Rovenna Street home owned by Dean Westlake in Anchorage.
alaskapublic.org
Man shot by Anchorage police faces 19 charges, including kidnapping and attempted murder
An Anchorage man shot by police last Friday now faces 19 charges, including kidnapping and attempted murder. Police identified the man Monday as 36-year-old Michael Valu, and identified the officer who shot him as Curtis Wockenfuss. According to charging documents, Valu fired a gun at his wife while she was...
kinyradio.com
Octogenarian arrested for assault after gunfire in Wasilla
Wasilla, Alaska (KINY) - An octogenarian was taken into custody over the weekend after gunfire erupted in Wasilla. According to Alaska State Troopers, on Saturday, Aug. 27, at approximately 9 p.m., a Wasilla resident called 911 and reported that his neighbor, Annalee Owens, 80 years old of Wasilla, had fired a gun toward him during a property dispute over a tree.
Track Palin popped for DUI in Wasilla
The adult son of Sarah Palin was arrested by Wasilla police on Saturday afternoon for operating a vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance. He was released and faces a out date “pending.”. Palin, 33, has had a number of run-ins with the law, ranging from domestic violence...
alaskasnewssource.com
Palmer man found guilty on murder, robbery, firearm charges related partly to 2016 double homicide
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Palmer man who the U.S. Attorney’s Office says killed two people and robbed multiple homes in the Wasilla area in 2015 and 2016 was convicted Thursday on 10 felony charges. John Pearl Smith II, 36, could potentially get life in prison, with a minimum...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage police shoot man after they say he used a child as a ‘human shield’
Anchorage police say officers shot an armed man Friday morning after he held a child as a “human shield.”. The dispute began at a North Anchorage home around 4:40 a.m., said Anchorage Police Chief Michael Kerle. “During a domestic dispute, a suspect fired a shot inside a residence,” Kerle...
alaskasnewssource.com
Family and friends of slain Wasilla teen look to each other — instead of the court — to find closure
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Morning rain reflected the somber mood that was felt in front of the Palmer Courthouse Friday morning as family and friends of a slain Wasilla teen gathered on the front lawn in a peaceful assembly. The sentencing hearing for Jordan Flowers — charged with the murder...
youralaskalink.com
Officer Involved Shooting Early AM in Anchorage
Added by atagliaferri on August 26, 2022. We start today with an officer involved shooting early this morning. Ian Stewart has the details on what happened. Many had a rude awakening this morning. Shortly before 5:00 am the Anchorage police department responded to shots fired at the 100 block on Bunnell street from a domestic dispute. Fortunately there were no injuries but the suspect did flee.
alaskasnewssource.com
Wasilla resident concerned about neighbor’s threatening yard signs, disturbing decorations
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - Along the gravel road of a quiet Wasilla neighborhood, the dust isn’t settling on a property dispute between neighbors. Ms. Moore (who asked that her full name not be used) no longer enjoys sitting out in her backyard after a neighbor has decorated their fence that sits along her property line with suggestive trespassing signs.
kdll.org
One killed and four injured in crash near Turnagain Pass
A crash on the Seward Highway last Thursday just north of Turnagain Pass resulted in one fatality and four hospitalizations. Alaska State Troopers say they were notified of the collision around 7:30 last Thursday night. They say a southbound Dodge minivan that veered out of its lane hit a man standing in a pullout outside his parked Ford SUV, around mile 71.
kinyradio.com
Military man charged in fiery Anchorage crash that killed 2
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A member of the military charged with manslaughter in a fiery crash that killed two people in Alaska told authorities he was so drunk, he didn’t remember driving. That's according to charging documents filed in the case against 23-year-old Matthew Davis. The Anchorage Daily...
alaskasnewssource.com
Giant pumpkin record broken at Alaska State Fair
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage farmer Dale Marshall again won the giant pumpkin weigh-off at the Alaska State Fair in Palmer — this time setting a record for the largest pumpkin in state history. Marshall’s giant gourd weighed in at 2,147.0 pounds, according to a Facebook post from the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage daycare workers fired, accused of hitting kids, using derogatory names and sleeping on the job
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two teachers and the director of an Anchorage daycare facility were fired after a city investigation found staff members hit the children, fell asleep on the job, and called kids derogatory names, as well as other noncompliance issues noted by the Anchorage Department of Health. The...
alaskasnewssource.com
1 person injured in airplane crash at Wolf Lake Airport
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - One person was injured in a crash at the Wolf Lake Airport Monday afternoon. Alaska State Troopers wrote in an online dispatch that 60-year-old Charles Story of Utah crashed into a hangar at the airport at 12:04 p.m. on Monday. “LifeMed was currently at the airfield...
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Alaska farmer breaks record with giant pumpkin
An Alaskan farmer set a record for the largest pumpkin in state history. Dale Marshall of Anchorage, Alaska, won the giant pumpkin weigh-off at the state fair Monday. The giant gourd weighed in at a whopping 2,147 pounds, according to the Alaska State Fair. “It’s official!” the fair wrote. “Dale...
alaskasnewssource.com
Driver accused of killing young couple told investigators he was so drunk he didn’t remember driving
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A memorial at the intersection of 15th Avenue and Cordova Street is strewn with mementos of the sport Amelia Nowak and her boyfriend Derek Duerr loved to play. Pictures of Nowak in her South Anchorage High School basketball uniform were left at the scene of the crash that killed them, and balls with messages of love and remembrance scribbled on them.
ktoo.org
Secret investigation preceded Alaska governor candidate’s resignation as mayor
The Kenai Peninsula Borough hired an Anchorage legal firm to conduct a “confidential, internal investigation” in July, the borough’s attorney said Sunday, but he declined to say whether the investigation involved outgoing Mayor Charlie Pierce, now a candidate for Alaska governor. A contract provided by borough attorney...
alaskasnewssource.com
Seward Highway crash kills 1, injures 4
Family and friends of slain Wasilla teen look to each other, instead of the court, to find closure. The mother of the victim, Monika Swan-Armistead, decided she and her family would move forward with reading their impact statements at the same time the hearing was supposed to be held. Updated:...
alaskasnewssource.com
ASD still down 64 school bus drivers despite recent applicants
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As of Tuesday morning the Anchorage School District was still short 64 school bus drivers. However, district Spokesperson Lisa Miller said recent applicants for the job could mean the end of route suspensions by the end of October. ASD Superintendent Jharrett Bryantt announced in early August...
