ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmer, AK

Palmer man convicted of murder in drug robberies won’t face death penalty after all

By Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
alaskapublic.org
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 4

United Prison States
5d ago

A rope behind the courthouse should be how we deal with people like this.

Reply(2)
5
Related
kinyradio.com

Anchorage grand jury indicts Talon Westlake for murdering dad

Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - An Anchorage man has been indicted for killing his father, former Rep. Dean Westlake. On Aug. 29, an Anchorage grand jury indicted 35-year-old Talon Westlake for murder in the first degree, murder in the second degree, manslaughter and tampering with evidence, all involving the beating death of his father.
ANCHORAGE, AK
kinyradio.com

Octogenarian arrested for assault after gunfire in Wasilla

Wasilla, Alaska (KINY) - An octogenarian was taken into custody over the weekend after gunfire erupted in Wasilla. According to Alaska State Troopers, on Saturday, Aug. 27, at approximately 9 p.m., a Wasilla resident called 911 and reported that his neighbor, Annalee Owens, 80 years old of Wasilla, had fired a gun toward him during a property dispute over a tree.
WASILLA, AK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
Wasilla, AK
Crime & Safety
Local
Alaska Crime & Safety
Palmer, AK
Crime & Safety
City
Palmer, AK
City
Wasilla, AK
Must Read Alaska

Track Palin popped for DUI in Wasilla

The adult son of Sarah Palin was arrested by Wasilla police on Saturday afternoon for operating a vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance. He was released and faces a out date “pending.”. Palin, 33, has had a number of run-ins with the law, ranging from domestic violence...
WASILLA, AK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Sessions
youralaskalink.com

Officer Involved Shooting Early AM in Anchorage

Added by atagliaferri on August 26, 2022. We start today with an officer involved shooting early this morning. Ian Stewart has the details on what happened. Many had a rude awakening this morning. Shortly before 5:00 am the Anchorage police department responded to shots fired at the 100 block on Bunnell street from a domestic dispute. Fortunately there were no injuries but the suspect did flee.
ANCHORAGE, AK
kdll.org

One killed and four injured in crash near Turnagain Pass

A crash on the Seward Highway last Thursday just north of Turnagain Pass resulted in one fatality and four hospitalizations. Alaska State Troopers say they were notified of the collision around 7:30 last Thursday night. They say a southbound Dodge minivan that veered out of its lane hit a man standing in a pullout outside his parked Ford SUV, around mile 71.
HOPE, AK
kinyradio.com

Military man charged in fiery Anchorage crash that killed 2

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A member of the military charged with manslaughter in a fiery crash that killed two people in Alaska told authorities he was so drunk, he didn’t remember driving. That's according to charging documents filed in the case against 23-year-old Matthew Davis. The Anchorage Daily...
ANCHORAGE, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Robbery#Drugs#Sentencing#Violent Crime
alaskasnewssource.com

Giant pumpkin record broken at Alaska State Fair

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage farmer Dale Marshall again won the giant pumpkin weigh-off at the Alaska State Fair in Palmer — this time setting a record for the largest pumpkin in state history. Marshall’s giant gourd weighed in at 2,147.0 pounds, according to a Facebook post from the...
PALMER, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

1 person injured in airplane crash at Wolf Lake Airport

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - One person was injured in a crash at the Wolf Lake Airport Monday afternoon. Alaska State Troopers wrote in an online dispatch that 60-year-old Charles Story of Utah crashed into a hangar at the airport at 12:04 p.m. on Monday. “LifeMed was currently at the airfield...
WASILLA, AK
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Alaska farmer breaks record with giant pumpkin

An Alaskan farmer set a record for the largest pumpkin in state history. Dale Marshall of Anchorage, Alaska, won the giant pumpkin weigh-off at the state fair Monday. The giant gourd weighed in at a whopping 2,147 pounds, according to the Alaska State Fair. “It’s official!” the fair wrote. “Dale...
ANCHORAGE, AK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
alaskasnewssource.com

Driver accused of killing young couple told investigators he was so drunk he didn’t remember driving

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A memorial at the intersection of 15th Avenue and Cordova Street is strewn with mementos of the sport Amelia Nowak and her boyfriend Derek Duerr loved to play. Pictures of Nowak in her South Anchorage High School basketball uniform were left at the scene of the crash that killed them, and balls with messages of love and remembrance scribbled on them.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Seward Highway crash kills 1, injures 4

Family and friends of slain Wasilla teen look to each other, instead of the court, to find closure. The mother of the victim, Monika Swan-Armistead, decided she and her family would move forward with reading their impact statements at the same time the hearing was supposed to be held. Updated:...
WASILLA, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

ASD still down 64 school bus drivers despite recent applicants

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As of Tuesday morning the Anchorage School District was still short 64 school bus drivers. However, district Spokesperson Lisa Miller said recent applicants for the job could mean the end of route suspensions by the end of October. ASD Superintendent Jharrett Bryantt announced in early August...
ANCHORAGE, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy