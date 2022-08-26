Palmer man convicted of murder in drug robberies won’t face death penalty after all

Added by atagliaferri on August 26, 2022. We start today with an officer involved shooting early this morning. Ian Stewart has the details on what happened. Many had a rude awakening this morning. Shortly before 5:00 am the Anchorage police department responded to shots fired at the 100 block on Bunnell street from a domestic dispute. Fortunately there were no injuries but the suspect did flee.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 4 DAYS AGO