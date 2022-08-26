ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Stallone superhero story stays rooted

By Adam Graham - The Detroit News
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I0Ivc_0hVtlNMq00

There are no capes or tights in "Samaritan," a superhero movie that doesn't subscribe to the rules of modern superhero movies.

Director Julius Avery (2018's "Overlord") sets his tale in a gritty modern world and grounds it in recognizable reality, establishing the stakes early on. It's a superhero movie where the superhero takes a backseat to everything else, and is better for it.

Joe Smith (Sylvester Stallone) is the superhero in question, even though in his knit cap, flannel shirt and gray beard he looks more like a union foreman. He's quiet and keeps to himself, although his neighbor Sam (Javon Walton) thinks he may be Samaritan, a superhero in his hometown of Granite City. Years ago Samaritan clashed with his archnemesis twin brother, The Nemesis, and both were said to have died in the battle.

Young Sam is a Samaritan superfan, and he desperately needs someone to look up to. He's being raised by his single mother (Dascha Polanco) who is too overworked to watch over him as he gets mixed up with the local riff-raff, including gang boss Cyrus (Pilou Asbaek) and his henchmen, headed up by the weasel-like Reza (Moises Arias, sporting multicolor braids). The city is falling into chaos as workers are on strike, foreclosures are on the rise and homelessness is running rampant.

Joe takes Sam under his wing but can't protect him all the time, as Cyrus uses the Purge-like conditions of the city to fashion himself into a modern version of The Nemesis. Questions abound: Is Joe the man Sam believes him to be? Will Samaritan show himself and fight for the forces of good? And if Sam is so poor, how does he have such a crispy pair of Jordan 1s on his feet?

"Samaritan" has a fresh approach to its subject matter, even if it doesn't have all the answers to its most pressing questions. Director Avery creates a small, contained world where the forces of good and evil are at war not for the fate of the world, but just a few city blocks. Walton, Asbaek and Arias are strong enough that Stallone doesn't have to do any heavy lifting, and "Samaritan" works because it stays true to its own principles. It's a superhero movie with its feet planted firmly on the ground.

"Samaritan" is on Prime Video

Comments / 0

Related
thedigitalfix.com

Sylvester Stallone brings superheroes to the real world in Samaritan

Legendary actor Sylvester Stallone is back on our screens with his new film Samaritan, and the action movie star is kicking ass and taking names just as you’d expect. Samaritan manages to put its own spin on the superhero movie genre with its focus firmly on the concepts of social responsibility and the human behind the superhuman, and we’ve got an insight from the cast as to how this worked on screen.
MOVIES
Polygon

Samaritan drains all the fun out of an unbreakable superhero story

Sylvester Stallone has spent much of the past decade saying goodbye to his signature characters, passing the torch from Rocky Balboa to the next generation in Creed and having John Rambo literally ride off into the sunset in Rambo: Last Blood. At the same time, he doesn’t seem entirely satisfied with that potential finality: He brought Rocky back for Creed II, and had Rambo vowing to keep fighting in Last Blood. Amazon Video’s aging-superhero movie Samaritan feels a bit like an “If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em” gambit, made to continue the trend. Stallone is running out of classic mostly human characters whose stories he can wrap up, but now he has a new one: a weathered, Stallone-y version of a late-stage superhero in what seems like the final act of his career.
MOVIES
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
Business Insider

'Joker' sequel stars Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix are reportedly getting massive paydays of $10 million and $20 million

The "Joker" sequel, "Joker: Folie à Deux," is coming to theaters in 2024, and the stars and director are reportedly getting big paydays for the movie. Star Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips are each making $20 million for the movie, according to Variety. Lady Gaga, who is a new addition to the cast for the sequel, is set to make $10 million, Variety reported.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Dascha Polanco
Person
Moises Arias
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batgirl’ Actress Ivory Aquino Implores Warner Bros. Discovery to “Consider Releasing” the DC Film

Batgirl actress Ivory Aquino called the lead character in the now-shelved film an “underdog and has nowhere to go but up” in a public plea to release the DC movie. In a 12-tweet open letter to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, Aquino appealed to the exec to release the film following reports that screenings are being held on the studio lot. On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter published a story detailing the secret screenings, which are being held for members of the movie’s cast and crew, as well as representatives and executives.More from The Hollywood ReporterWarner Bros. Discovery Axes 29 European Staffers,...
MOVIES
TVLine

The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'

Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud...
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Clint Eastwood reveals who his favourite Marvel character is

Clint Eastwood has starred in many genres, from some of the best Westerns in history to heart-racing thrillers. However, the acclaimed star has never appeared in a superhero movie – despite his love for one particular character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In an archived article from the La...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Overlord
Polygon

John Wick changed action movies forever. Here are 10 great examples to watch at home

One of the big releases currently in theaters is the Brad Pitt-led Bullet Train. This adrenaline-fueled slice of cinematic absurdity about a speeding train traveling from Tokyo across Japan that just so happens to contain multiple hitmen battling over a mysterious briefcase is the ticket to catch at the moment for film lovers who value practical stunt work and fight choreography over bombastic CGI spectacle. The man behind Bullet Train is a director well-versed in the art of film action: David Leitch.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar

Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Star Wars and Marvel stars' new Netflix movie

Netflix's White Noise has released a first teaser ahead of its Venice International Film Festival premiere next week. Headlined by Adam Driver (Kylo Ren in Star Wars), Don Cheadle (the MCU's War Machine) and Greta Gerwig (she's directing Barbie), this "at once hilarious and horrifying" story is an adaptation of Don DeLillo's award-winning 1985 novel.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
AOL Corp

Ben Kingsley to Reprise MCU Role in ‘Wonder Man’ at Disney+

Ben Kingsley is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Oscar winner will reprise his role as actor Trevor Slattery in Marvel’s Wonder Man project at Disney+, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Marvel doesn’t comment on development. More from The Hollywood Reporter. The potential series, which THR revealed...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Soars Past Marvel Movie at the Box Office

For over 30 years, the iconic Top Gun franchise lay dormant. Though the original 1986 film had cemented itself as an indelible piece of American pop culture multiple times over, there was no talk of a sequel. Then, nearly a quarter century later, whispers began of a Top Gun sequel in 2010. However, it would be years before that film was confirmed, and still more before it saw the light of day.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Warner Bros Has Found Surprising Candidate to Take Over DC Films

DC Films might have just found its newest executive. On Thursday, reports indicated that former Warner Bros. executive-turned-producer Dan Lin is in talks to take on the top spot at DC, overseeing both film and television projects for the brand. This news comes after the Warner Bros. Discovery merger has led to some surprising decisions being made at DC, including the shocking cancellation of the studio's Batgirl movie, which was already in post-production but is instead being shelved for a tax write-down. After the Batgirl news was announced, it was confirmed that current DC Films president Walter Hamada wanted to transition out of the role, but would hypothetically be on board through the October release of Black Adam.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Warner Bros. Discovery Has Only Greenlit one DC Film So Far Since Merging

As crazy as it sounds, all eyes are on the DC film franchise right now following the Warner Bros. Discovery merger. Over the last couple of weeks, CEO David Zaslav has already proven to be a difference maker for the franchise after announcing the cancelation of several film and TV projects, most notably Leslie Grace's standalone Batgirl film.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘National Cinema Day’ To Offer $3 Movies At Participating Theaters

On Sept. 3, it’s all movies, all formats, all day for three bucks. The Cinema Foundation is welcoming moviegoers to celebrate a day at the movies with discounted admissions to kick off National Cinema Day on Saturday, Sept. 3. The upper-limit for tickets will be $3 for each admission. The one-day event will be held at more than 3,000 participating locations hosting more than 30,000 screens. On tap will be exclusive previews and special in-theater promotions. The promotion celebrates a summer of record-breaking moviegoing with movies and a special sneak peek of upcoming titles from A24, Amazon Studios, Disney, Focus Features, Lionsgate, Neon,...
MOVIES
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy