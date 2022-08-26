Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
GOP distracts with culture wars ahead of midterm elections as Democrats deliver on the Biden agenda
Ten weeks ahead of November’s midterm elections, Democrats are gaining momentum follow a slew of legislative wins. Former U.S. Representatives David Jolly and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss how Republicans are sticking to the culture wars to energize their base.Aug. 28, 2022.
MSNBC
Rep. Cicilline: GOP is ‘party of chaos and confusion’ with ‘thirst for power above everything else’
Congressman David Cicilline (D-RI) joins Andrea Mitchell to share his concerns over the threats Trumpism and conspiracy theories pose to America’s democracy, which he also discusses in his new book, “House on Fire: Fighting for Democracy in the Age of Political Arson.” Cicilline says, “We have watched the Republican party that was once a party of low taxes and smaller government to become a party of chaos and confusion and QAnon and Marjorie Taylor Greene and the ‘Big Lie’ and promoting Trumpism at any cost, really a thirst for power above everything else.” Aug. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Biden campaigns against extremist gov candidate: 'Whose side are you on?'
“Doug Mastriano can absolutely win in Pennsylvania. He can absolutely become governor,” says Chris Hayes. “Which is what makes President Biden's speech there on Thursday all that more relevant.”Aug. 31, 2022.
MSNBC
Sen. Whitehouse condemns $1.6B right wing dark money donation
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell after a right-wing group receives a record $1.6 billion donation to boost conservative causes. Leonard Leo, who Sen. Whitehouse says we can thank for a Supreme Court we can “no longer trust,” now runs the group.Aug. 30, 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
MSNBC
GOP’s Masters isn’t done trying to edit away his far-right views
The first sign of trouble for Senate hopeful Blake Masters came earlier this month when the far-right candidate tried to back away from his own comments about privatizing Social Security. The damage, however, had already been done: It was as recently as June when the Arizonan publicly argued, “We need fresh and innovative thinking, maybe we should privatize Social Security. Get the government out of it.”
MSNBC
A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift
A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’
After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
Americans are starting to get it: we can’t let Trump – or Trumpism – back in office
Polls and election results over the last week reminded Americans that politics seldom moves in a straight line. As in physics, action produces reaction. Overreach invites backlash. For a long while former President Trump and his cronies seemed to be immune from this rule of political life and from the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ex-Trump Attorney Warns Trump May Have Already 'Given Away' Sensitive Info
"I stand firm when I say that Donald wants to use this in order to hold the country hostage," Michael Cohen said. "That's his goal."
MSNBC
Trumpian Arizona candidates lose nonsensical bid to ban voting machines
A federal judge on Friday tossed out a ridiculous election lawsuit filed by far-right, conspiracy theory-pushing candidates in Arizona. Kari Lake and Mark Finchem — Arizona's Republican nominees for governor and secretary of state, respectively — sued in April to ban the use of electronic voting machines ahead of the midterm elections, citing baseless claims of potential fraud. The lawsuit named Katie Hobbs, Arizona's Democratic secretary of state and Lake’s opponent in the gubernatorial race, as a defendant, along with several county election officials.
MSNBC
Joe: This should be a landslide year for GOP, but it's not working that way
The Morning Joe panel discusses why 2022 should be a landslide year for the Republicans, but clunky Trump-backed candidates appear to be hurting the party.Aug. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Why Trump World is suddenly focused anew on the Russia scandal
It was a few days after the FBI executed a court-approved search warrant at Mar-a-Lago when Donald Trump started complaining anew about the investigation into the Russia scandal, reiterating his familiar belief that the controversy “was a hoax.” The former president echoed the line again yesterday, by way of his Twitter-like platform:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MSNBC
Why Trump wants a ‘special master’ in the Mar-a-Lago investigation
A Florida judge is considering former President Trump’s request for an independent legal expert, or “special master,” to examine the classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago. “[Trump’s demand] made no sense, and I think it’s going to go nowhere,” says former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks. She and Hugo Lowell, congressional reporter for the Guardian, share the real reasons behind Trump’s legal maneuver.Aug. 28, 2022.
MSNBC
President Biden ‘flips the script’ on Republicans with law and order message
NBC News White House Correspondent Mike Memoli reacts to President Biden’s remarks in Pennsylvania where he framed Democrats as the party of law and orderAug. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Do Republicans agree with Trump’s demand for a do-over election?
By all appearances, Donald Trump is looking ahead to 2024 and gearing up for yet another Republican presidential campaign. What’s more interesting, however, is his apparent belief that he might not have to wait that long to return to the White House. HuffPost highlighted the former president’s latest pitch:
MSNBC
Lawrence: Sen. Graham hits rock bottom with ‘riots’ threat over Trump
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell condemns Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham’s claim that if Donald Trump is indicted for the trove of classified documents he held at his Florida home, there would be “riots in the street.”Aug. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Pro-Walker super PAC proves Republicans don't hate 'handouts' after all
Ever since President Joe Biden announced life-changing federal student loan forgiveness for millions of people last week, the GOP has worked overtime to portray beneficiaries of the plan — many of whom are lower-income earners and nonwhite — as undeserving grifters. Some Republicans even denounced the news as...
MSNBC
Kinzinger previews 2 major points of interest in upcoming Jan. 6 hearings
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republicans on the House Jan. 6 committee, on Sunday offered a peek into the upcoming — and potentially final — series of the panel's public hearings. All signs suggest it’s going to be a doozy. Based on Kinzinger's remarks to NBC...
MSNBC
David Jolly: There’s a willingness in the Trump regime to use violence
Former Congressman David Jolly, co-founder of The Lincoln Project Rick Wilson, and former Senator Claire McCaskill react to the GOP’s hypocrisy in their response to the investigation into Trump’s handling of documents and Sen. Lindsey Graham’s warning of violence if Trump is prosecutedAug. 29, 2022.
MSNBC
Team Trump’s missed opportunities to resolve the Mar-a-Lago mess
Kimberly Guilfoyle, appearing on behalf of Team Trump, again condemned the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search, telling a conservative media outlet that federal law enforcement had an easier alternative. “All they had to do was ask for the documents,” she said. A Fox News host pushed the same line...
Comments / 0