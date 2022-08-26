ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Rep. Cicilline: GOP is ‘party of chaos and confusion’ with ‘thirst for power above everything else’

Congressman David Cicilline (D-RI) joins Andrea Mitchell to share his concerns over the threats Trumpism and conspiracy theories pose to America’s democracy, which he also discusses in his new book, “House on Fire: Fighting for Democracy in the Age of Political Arson.” Cicilline says, “We have watched the Republican party that was once a party of low taxes and smaller government to become a party of chaos and confusion and QAnon and Marjorie Taylor Greene and the ‘Big Lie’ and promoting Trumpism at any cost, really a thirst for power above everything else.” Aug. 30, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Sen. Whitehouse condemns $1.6B right wing dark money donation

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell after a right-wing group receives a record $1.6 billion donation to boost conservative causes. Leonard Leo, who Sen. Whitehouse says we can thank for a Supreme Court we can “no longer trust,” now runs the group.Aug. 30, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Peters
Person
Rick Scott
MSNBC

GOP’s Masters isn’t done trying to edit away his far-right views

The first sign of trouble for Senate hopeful Blake Masters came earlier this month when the far-right candidate tried to back away from his own comments about privatizing Social Security. The damage, however, had already been done: It was as recently as June when the Arizonan publicly argued, “We need fresh and innovative thinking, maybe we should privatize Social Security. Get the government out of it.”
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
GEORGIA STATE
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop Senate#Primetime#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Gop#Msnbc#Democratic
MSNBC

Trumpian Arizona candidates lose nonsensical bid to ban voting machines

A federal judge on Friday tossed out a ridiculous election lawsuit filed by far-right, conspiracy theory-pushing candidates in Arizona. Kari Lake and Mark Finchem — Arizona's Republican nominees for governor and secretary of state, respectively — sued in April to ban the use of electronic voting machines ahead of the midterm elections, citing baseless claims of potential fraud. The lawsuit named Katie Hobbs, Arizona's Democratic secretary of state and Lake’s opponent in the gubernatorial race, as a defendant, along with several county election officials.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Why Trump World is suddenly focused anew on the Russia scandal

It was a few days after the FBI executed a court-approved search warrant at Mar-a-Lago when Donald Trump started complaining anew about the investigation into the Russia scandal, reiterating his familiar belief that the controversy “was a hoax.” The former president echoed the line again yesterday, by way of his Twitter-like platform:
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
MSNBC

Why Trump wants a ‘special master’ in the Mar-a-Lago investigation

A Florida judge is considering former President Trump’s request for an independent legal expert, or “special master,” to examine the classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago. “[Trump’s demand] made no sense, and I think it’s going to go nowhere,” says former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks. She and Hugo Lowell, congressional reporter for the Guardian, share the real reasons behind Trump’s legal maneuver.Aug. 28, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Do Republicans agree with Trump’s demand for a do-over election?

By all appearances, Donald Trump is looking ahead to 2024 and gearing up for yet another Republican presidential campaign. What’s more interesting, however, is his apparent belief that he might not have to wait that long to return to the White House. HuffPost highlighted the former president’s latest pitch:
ELECTIONS
MSNBC

Pro-Walker super PAC proves Republicans don't hate 'handouts' after all

Ever since President Joe Biden announced life-changing federal student loan forgiveness for millions of people last week, the GOP has worked overtime to portray beneficiaries of the plan — many of whom are lower-income earners and nonwhite — as undeserving grifters. Some Republicans even denounced the news as...
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Team Trump’s missed opportunities to resolve the Mar-a-Lago mess

Kimberly Guilfoyle, appearing on behalf of Team Trump, again condemned the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search, telling a conservative media outlet that federal law enforcement had an easier alternative. “All they had to do was ask for the documents,” she said. A Fox News host pushed the same line...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy