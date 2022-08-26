ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeland, MI

Comments / 1

Related
The Saginaw News

Freeland’s ‘Powderpuff’ kicker continues family football legacy

FREELAND, MI – When Brooke Riffel was 12 years old, her dad took her out to the practice field to kick field goals. “Guys were practicing around us … I was really nervous and thought this is really silly,” Riffel said. “But my dad (John Riffel) was a kicker at (Saginaw) MacArthur, so he wanted to show me how to kick. It was silly, but it was fun.”
FREELAND, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Freeland, MI
Football
Freeland, MI
Sports
City
Clare, MI
Local
Michigan Football
City
Freeland, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit News

At the Ally, Jack Nicklaus and Co. take their swings at Michigan-Ohio State rivalry

Grand Blanc — The golf season is winding down. And the college football season is getting under way. The two worlds clashed this week at the Ally Challenge, the senior-tour stop in suburban Flint, where the buzz was nearly as much about Michigan State-Ohio State as it was about who'd take the latest title at longtime pro-tour host, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club.
EAST LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
The Flint Journal

See 30-plus photos of Teddy Bear Run participants at 2022 Crim

FLINT, MI -- A wave of orange washed down downtown Flint in a youthful final race to conclude the 2022 Crim Festival of Races on Saturday. The runners, ages 12 and younger, clad in orange race shirts, laughed and yelled as they sprinted, ran, walked or got carried in this year’s Teddy Bear Trot.
MLive

Literary scholar with Michigan ties chosen for Roethke Poetry Award

KOCHVILLE TWP, MI-- A literary scholar and professor with ties to Michigan has been selected as the winner of the 2023 Theodore Roethke Memorial Poetry Prize from Saginaw Valley State University. A trio of judges selected Patricia Jabbeh Wesley, a professor of English, creative writing and African literature at Penn...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

See photos that celebrate Flint’s 45th HAP Crim Festival of Races

FLINT, MI — Step by step, runners and walkers trekked across Flint in epic fashion on Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27. Whether it was a five-mile jaunt, the Teddy Bear Trot, Lois Craig Invitational or the classic 10-mile road race, each made strides accomplishing the annual feat while crossing the finish line on the bricks of Saginaw Street during the 45th HAP Crim Festival of Races.
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wcsx.com

Michigan Music Festival Cancels Annual Event

For the past few years amid the pandemic, seeing music and arts festivals canceled was the norm. It seemed like as soon as one was announced, another was called off. Thankfully, now days, it’s much less common, but it does happen. Case in point: One of Michigan’s September music...
The Saginaw News

Saginaw girl found slain hours after being reported missing

SAGINAW, MI — Hours after being reported missing, a Saginaw girl has been found dead on the city’s East Side, the victim of an apparent homicide. The girl was reported missing about 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, from a home in the 800 block of South 12th Street, said Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter. During a search of the area, police found the girl’s body in an abandoned, overgrown lot on the same block, near the corner of South 12th and Annesley streets, Vetter said.
SAGINAW, MI
nbc25news.com

Best Western Hotel and Days Inn in Midland condemned

MIDLAND, Mich. - The City of Midland Building Department has condemned the Best Western Motel and Days Inn after an inspection. A multi-paged letter posted on the door details a series of electrical, mechanical, plumbing, building, fire and water related issues that the City investigated. Best Western Violation Letter -...
MIDLAND, MI
1051thebounce.com

4 Michigan Cities Inside the Top 30 Murder Capitals of America

Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Saginaw leaders eye next step for stimulus spending as critics weigh in

SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw City Council members preached patience as they pore over hundreds of proposals for spending $52 million in American Rescue Plan Act stimulus money. At the group’s Monday, Aug. 29 meeting, council members said they plan to schedule a special meeting to begin “creating a consensus” about how to spend the federal dollars. While they did not set the special meeting date, members indicated they likely would settle on the schedule at the next regular council meeting in two weeks.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

Animal control working to rescue dog stranded on small Michigan island

CLARE COUNTY, MI – Animal control personnel are working to rescue a dog stranded on an island in Clare County. According to Bob Dodson with Clare County Animal Control, the shelter is looking for volunteers to rescue the dog, which likely became stranded on the small island in Hayes Township’s Cranberry Lake after slipping out of its collar, running away and swimming across a canal.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
17K+
Followers
20K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/

Comments / 0

Community Policy