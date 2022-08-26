Read full article on original website
MSNBC
A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift
A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’
After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
Americans are starting to get it: we can’t let Trump – or Trumpism – back in office
Polls and election results over the last week reminded Americans that politics seldom moves in a straight line. As in physics, action produces reaction. Overreach invites backlash. For a long while former President Trump and his cronies seemed to be immune from this rule of political life and from the...
Daily Beast
Trump Demands Either New Election ‘Immediately’ or Make Him ‘Rightful’ President Now
Former President Donald Trump on Monday took time off from melting down over the FBI executing a search warrant at his home to seize classified documents to demand that he be installed as commander-in-chief of the United States—22 months after he decisively lost the 2020 race. The twice-impeached ex-president,...
MSNBC
Trumpian Arizona candidates lose nonsensical bid to ban voting machines
A federal judge on Friday tossed out a ridiculous election lawsuit filed by far-right, conspiracy theory-pushing candidates in Arizona. Kari Lake and Mark Finchem — Arizona's Republican nominees for governor and secretary of state, respectively — sued in April to ban the use of electronic voting machines ahead of the midterm elections, citing baseless claims of potential fraud. The lawsuit named Katie Hobbs, Arizona's Democratic secretary of state and Lake’s opponent in the gubernatorial race, as a defendant, along with several county election officials.
MSNBC
Why Trump wants a ‘special master’ in the Mar-a-Lago investigation
A Florida judge is considering former President Trump’s request for an independent legal expert, or “special master,” to examine the classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago. “[Trump’s demand] made no sense, and I think it’s going to go nowhere,” says former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks. She and Hugo Lowell, congressional reporter for the Guardian, share the real reasons behind Trump’s legal maneuver.Aug. 28, 2022.
MSNBC
Why Trump World is suddenly focused anew on the Russia scandal
It was a few days after the FBI executed a court-approved search warrant at Mar-a-Lago when Donald Trump started complaining anew about the investigation into the Russia scandal, reiterating his familiar belief that the controversy “was a hoax.” The former president echoed the line again yesterday, by way of his Twitter-like platform:
MSNBC
Republicans suddenly have less to say about Mar-a-Lago scandal
For Donald Trump and those eager to defend him, Friday was not a good day. Newly unsealed legal documents showed the former president was careless with the classified records he took to his glorified country club, and held highly sensitive materials that included intelligence information derived from clandestine human sources.
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
MSNBC
Threats: GOP shredded over "riot" talk if Trump is indicted, after claims to condemn looting in 2020
Trump ally Sen. Lindsey Graham now directly threatening violence if Trump is prosecuted by law enforcement. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on his remark that “there literally will be riots” as Graham himself faces legal trouble as a witness in the GA election probe, and reports on broader double standards in law enforcement and also the resolve of prosecutors against threats.Aug. 29, 2022.
Right-wing pundit Ann Coulter declares ‘Trump is done’ in new podcast
Right-wing media commenter Ann Coulter was once a huge fan of former President Donald Trump, going so far as to publish a book titled In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome! detailing all the reasons she loved for former celebrity gameshow host. But she has cooled in recent years, turning on her former favourite and instead launching a criticism campaign as his power has waned. The most recent iteration of her Trump-focused criticism comes in the form of a simply named podcast — "Trump is done" — during which she recently claimed "normal people" no longer cared about Mr...
MSNBC
Joe: This should be a landslide year for GOP, but it's not working that way
The Morning Joe panel discusses why 2022 should be a landslide year for the Republicans, but clunky Trump-backed candidates appear to be hurting the party.Aug. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Team Trump’s missed opportunities to resolve the Mar-a-Lago mess
Kimberly Guilfoyle, appearing on behalf of Team Trump, again condemned the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search, telling a conservative media outlet that federal law enforcement had an easier alternative. “All they had to do was ask for the documents,” she said. A Fox News host pushed the same line...
MSNBC
With no excuses left, Trumpworld turns to threatening violence amid docs probe
Chris Hayes on Trump and his allies rerunning the Jan. 6 playbook to menace Mar-a-Lago investigators: "That is the path we are going towards again with the rhetoric of people like Lindsey Graham going on national television and threatening a riot."Aug. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Do Republicans agree with Trump’s demand for a do-over election?
By all appearances, Donald Trump is looking ahead to 2024 and gearing up for yet another Republican presidential campaign. What’s more interesting, however, is his apparent belief that he might not have to wait that long to return to the White House. HuffPost highlighted the former president’s latest pitch:
MSNBC
Trump's response to the FBI search is definitely paying off — for DOJ
Former President Donald Trump’s response to the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago residence is paying off … for the Justice Department, not for him. Trump was quick to point out the historic nature of this search, which in his words was “unAmerican, unwarranted, and unnecessary.” But far from helping his case, statements like this merely show that the Justice Department viewed Trump’s apparent mishandling of government documents as an unprecedented threat.
MSNBC
Lawrence: Sen. Graham hits rock bottom with ‘riots’ threat over Trump
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell condemns Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham’s claim that if Donald Trump is indicted for the trove of classified documents he held at his Florida home, there would be “riots in the street.”Aug. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
DOJ vet says an indictment will be 'very hard for Donald Trump to avoid' this time
Trump blasts the DOJ and FBI after the redacted home search affidavit is unsealed. DOJ veteran Neal Katyal joins MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on the investigation and Trump’s legal peril. Katyal says the “events of the last three weeks demonstrate the risk of not bringing prosecution” adding “Federal criminal indictment is very, very hard for Donald Trump to avoid.” Katyal says the affidavit “paints a damning picture of Former President Trump,” who appears to be “thumbing his nose at the DOJ.”Aug. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Transcript: The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell, 8/3/22
The Department of Justice has subpoenaed Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone. And today we learned it has also subpoenaed his deputy, Pat Philbin. The jury in Alex Jones`s defamation trial ended the first day of deliberations just a few hours ago. Jurors will now decide if Alex Jones owes $150 million in damages for the pain he inflicted on the parents of a child killed in the Sandy Hook massacre after years of lying about the shooting. Heather McGhee to quit her job at Demos to travel around America and meet the Americans who are coming together across racial lines to fight for solutions in their cities and towns.
MSNBC
Trump explicitly promotes QAnon conspiracy theories on Truth Social
Former President Trump has reposted several messages explicitly promoting QAnon conspiracy theories on Truth Social as he faces numerous investigations. NBC's Ben Collins reports.Aug. 30, 2022.
