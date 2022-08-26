Read full article on original website
3 Top cryptos to buy right now – Decentraland, Cosmos, and Stakenomics
For the past few years, the cryptocurrency market has grown exponentially. Now, it has become an ecosystem of more than 10,000 currencies and is one of the most popular private markets worldwide. It has thrilled experts and enthusiasts with its explosive price moves and many now consider it to be...
WATCH: Can Litecoin Lead A Crypto Recovery (Again?) | Daily TA August 29, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s all-new daily technical analysis videos, we are looking at Litecoin, the LTCBTC and LTCETH trading pairs, and how the cryptocurrency could lead the crypto rally and outperform both Bitcoin and Ethereum. Take a look at the video below. VIDEO: Litecoin Price Analysis (LTCUSD): August...
Pugglit Inu, Stacks, Gala: Crypto Stocks to Watch this September
The past days in the cryptocurrency market have witnessed most cryptocurrencies rally upward. This is excellent news to enthusiasts and investors, who hope the year will end on this positive run. While it’s too early to call it a bull market run, we won’t be wrong saying the crypto winter is finally receding and will soon be over.
NFT Analyst Favorite Picks: Uniglo (GLO), Spookyswap (BOO) And Larva Labs’s CryptoPunks
Are you looking to harness the power of NFT growth to hopefully lead your portfolio to success? While NFTs might not have had as strong a 2022 as they did in 2021, they’re still extremely popular in certain sections of the crypto space. And experts still think they have a bright future. Recently, some NFT analysts have predicted the next big coins to grow off the back of the NFT movement, and they could be great additions to your portfolio. Not all of these have NFTs as the only focus of their projects, but all of them have managed to either grow or show potential thanks to the growth in popularity of NFTs themselves. Let’s have a look at a few options that NFT analysts really like the look of right now:
Unrivalled Intrest In Uniglo (GLO) Could Make New Millionaires. Bitcoin (BTC) And Uniswap (UNI) Holding Support Zones Perfectly
There are a lot of things that make Uniglo stand out from the rest. For one, the unparalleled interest in Uniglo could make new millionaires. What’s more, Uniglo has a great team, a strong community, and a bright future. Why is there so much interest in Uniglo (GLO)?. For...
Why Is Shiba Inu’s $BONE On The Rise And Is It Time To Get In?
Meme coin Shiba Inu has been able to properly leverage its popularity and build out another token, BONE, that is catching the eye of investors. $BONE is the native token of the Shiba Inu decentralized exchange, ShibSwap. Now, like any decentralized exchange, putting the native token to work by using it for swaps gives it utility, which has driven the price of BONE upwards. But now, the digital asset is on the move once more.
Flow Monitoring: Why This Price FLOW May Not Attract Short-Term Traders
FLOW, a blockchain-powered coin, is back in its element. Network releases MetaplierFlow gave rise to collaboration with CelerNetwork. Coin performance may not attract short-term traders. Even though the network may not currently be experiencing a strong bull run, it does appear to be focused on giving consumers who access its...
Aimedis token AIMX now traded in BitMart
The globally acting company Aimedis is thriving because of the growing number of key players joining Aimedis Avalon, the first metaverse platform developed for the healthcare industry. Starting Monday, 29 August 2022, the Aimedis token AIMX will be traded on BitMart, one of the most trusted cryptocurrency trading platforms. Aimedis-founder...
Fundamentals Backing MATIC, FTT, CHO, and SAND as Top Altcoins to Watch In Fall 2022
The cryptocurrency ecosystem continues to show vibrancy, with both buying and selling activities demonstrating great momentum, and constantly being tilted in either the positive or negative direction by macroeconomic events. As a result, the price of digital currencies shows a corresponding impression. August 2022 has been quite tumultuous for the...
How L2 Networks Are Changing The World of NFTs
The past few years have seen NFTs explode onto the blockchain scene, progressing from a relatively unknown technology to one that’s been papered across the front pages of seemingly every crypto publication. Alongside the increase in both understanding and trading in NFTs, the global market has continued to rise, predicted to reach an incredible $122.43 billion by 2028.
Investor Indifference Follows Bitcoin’s Break Above $20,000
Bitcoin has been seeing a lackluster performance in the last couple of weeks, and crypto investors have responded in kind to this. After a couple of weeks of tethering above $20,000, the digital asset’s price had finally fallen below this important technical point, triggering outflows in the market. For the past week, institutional investors have continued to feel the fatigue in the market, so while there were outflows, they still remain quite muted.
As Uniglo (GLO) Presales Move Forward Binance Coin (BNB) And Avalanche (AVAX) Community Will Bridge Over To Buy
A new Ethereum-based protocol, Uniglo (GLO), has attracted the attention of the Binance Coin (BNB) and Avalanche (AVAX) communities as it moves ahead with its presale. With the current market volatility, the attraction of Uniglo to these communities is evident. And it appears that BNB & AVAX holders will begin bridging funds to partake in the presale.
Solana, Uniswap, and HypaSwap: Three Cryptocurrency Projects to Watch This Bear Market
The cryptocurrency market is in a bear market and is not the only financial market in the current predicament. The bond, forex, and stock market are in similar positions due to global macroeconomic conditions. These conditions have caused a bear market, leading to a slash in the prices of crypto assets. Furthermore, investors have become quite conservative as they move to conserve capital. Additionally, investors may miss the opportunity to buy the dip if they continue in this manner. Therefore, investors are advised to research small cap projects which have the potential to perform well when the market cycle turns. This means that investors could take advantage of a positive turn in token prices.
Avalanche Price Slips At $30 As AVAX Eyes Key Support
The price of Avalanche (AVAX) slips at $30 against Tether (USDT) as Avalanche (AVAX) eyes key support to hold the price from selling off. AVAX showed great strength rallying to a high of $30 but was rejected as Bitcoin’s (BTC) price continued to go lower, affecting the price of AVAX from trending higher. (Data from Binance)
Ethereum Funding Rates Drop To 14-Month Low, Short Squeeze In The Making?
On-chain data shows the Ethereum funding rates have now declined to the lowest value in 14 months, something that could pave way for a short squeeze in the market. Ethereum Funding Rates Reach Highly Negative Value. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the ETH funding rates...
Luxury Life For Crypto – Puerto Rico Opens the Door to Bitcoin Real Estate Buying
An avid Bitcoin enthusiast and property entrepreneur is selling his beautiful luxury 2-story property in the “Hidden Valley” of Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. The property is situated amidst a picturesque landscape with the convenience of the center of San Juan metro within several minutes drive. This eye-catching property is...
Myria to Offer Myriad L2 Solutions in The Blockchain Gaming Space
Web3-gaming platform Myria has announced the launch of its Layer-2 scaling solution on the Ethereum network. Myria’s Layer-2 solution uses StarkWare’s Zero-Knowledge Rollups (or ZK-Rollups, for short), which bundles many transactions into one before executing on the Ethereum blockchain. As a result, Myria claims it can offer 9,000 transactions per second, which is significantly more than the Layer-1 rate on Ethereum, at 50 TPS.
Ethereum Might Crash After The Current Supply Zone, Analysts Predict
The crypto market is spiraling downwards, especially Ethereum and other altcoins. The overall market cap lost $50 billion last weekend, leaving the current figure at $950 billion. Unfortunately, it eventually lost the $1 trillion mark. The price fall in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other crypto caused the recent plunge. The trend...
Cardano Price Trajectory Signals Negative Bearing, Weekly Chart Mostly In Red
The price movement of Cardano (ADA) has been in the negative direction, and the seven-day chart was predominantly red. Fed tensions negatively impacted crypto market; including ADA price. Following a recent market correction, ADA encountered resistance at the $0.4694 level. After the latest report on Vasil adoption, the Cardano (ADA)...
