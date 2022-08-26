ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Meet "The Suprême," the latest pastry craze sweeping NYC

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SPvK4_0hVtkhn300

Cream-filled circular croissant big hit at NYC bakery 00:43

NEW YORK --  A croissant craze is sweeping New York City and has now gone viral on social media, too.

"The Suprême," from Lafayette Grand Café and Bakery in NoHo, is an inch-and-a-half of flaky goodness filled with crème and topped with ganache and cookie crumbles.

The chef says it's a three-day process to make.

"The look is very important. I think the most important thing as a chef is to make sure that after your first bite, second bite, that your experience of eating it lives up to that look," said Scott Cioe, Lafayette's executive pastry chef.

They're in such high demand, customers can only buy one at a time.

And they don't come cheap; they'll run you just over $8 each.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
biteofthebest.com

An Upper East Side Institution: JG Melon, UES, NYC

An Upper East Side Institution: JG Melon, UES, NYC. No upper Eastsider I spoke to could believe I had never been to the iconic JG Melon neighborhood burger joint. I went to this laid-back pub for the first time this summer and only had to wait about 10 minutes, which I heard was not bad. There’s generally a 30-minute wait for this cash-only pub on Third Avenue that’s been on the Northeast corner of 74th Street since 1972.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkled.com

NYC’s West Indian Day Carnival / Parade & Other Events for 2022

West Indian American Day Carnival is Back for Labor Day Weekend 2022. Taking place in Brooklyn, NYC with most items requiring purchased tickets. Visit the official site for additional details on any/all of that which appears on this page. Most if not all are taking place at the Brooklyn Museum,...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
cohaitungchi.com

80 Magical Things To Do In New York City This December

It’s officially December and that means holiday mania!. 59. Binge SATC’s reboot ‘And Just Like That…”. It’s officially December and that means holiday mania!. There’s simply no better place than NYC to get in the spirit of the season and as 2021 comes to a close, New York City is bustling with activities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Artist repairs vandalized Biggie Smalls mural in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- The mural of hip-hop legend Biggie Smalls that was vandalized in Brooklyn last week has been repaired.Sometime late Thursday or early Friday, someone splattered dark-colored paint and wrote the words "East Coast" on the artwork at St. James Place and Fulton Street in Clinton Hill, which is close to where Biggie grew up.He was shot and killed in Los Angeles in 1997.READ MORE: Biggie Smalls mural in Brooklyn vandalizedThe mural's artist, Vincent Ballentine, said his first step was to remove the chunks of paint defacing the artwork."So I can just get it flattened enough so the paint that I put on top of it doesn't, isn't exposed by that, and then basically just come back in with my magical can sprays and have fun," he explained.Ballentine posted video on Instagram Tuesday afternoon showing the restored mural.So far, no arrests have been made for the vandalism.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Rent prices soar as landlords make up for lost profits

NEW YORK (PIX11) — As more individuals move to the city than before the pandemic, rental rates in New York City are still rising rapidly with no end in sight. The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the city is nearly $4,000. That’s a 4% increase in the last month and an almost 40% […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out Global

NYC’s most iconic restaurants worth visiting at least once

Old-world steakhouses and iconic pizza joints are among the most famous restaurants in NYC. New York City is home to some of the most lauded iconic restaurants in the world. The best restaurants in NYC represent a rainbow of cuisines and approaches, with new restaurants popping up and generating buzz on a regular basis. We’re lucky like that: New Yorkers always have something new and exciting to try. But it’s the old favorites, those beloved spots that have stood the test of time, serving generations of fans, that have become known as the most famous restaurants in the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Bakery#Pastry Chef#Executive Chef#Food Drink#Food Stall Info
CBS New York

9/11 families ask NYC to block Saudi-backed golf tournament

NEW YORK -- Families of some 9/11 victims are calling on New York City leaders to stop another Saudi-backed golf tournament in our area. The group 9/11 Justice is asking Mayor Eric Adams to rescind approval of the tournament scheduled for October at Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point in the Bronx. Related Story: Families of those killed on 9/11 protest LIV Golf tournament at Trump course in Bedminster over ties to Saudi ArabiaThere's long been speculation the Saudi government may have been involved in planning the attacks on 9/11, which Saudi leaders have denied. Adams' office says it cannot legally block the tournament from happening. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tripsavvy.com

One of New York City's Largest Hotels Just Got a Major Makeover

The New York Marriott Marquis in Times Square, one of the city's largest hotels, just received a million-dollar makeover, and impressive doesn't begin to describe the hotel's new look. Opened in 1985, the hotel sits in the epicenter of Times Square and has become one of the metropolis's most iconic...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Brooklyn nonprofit prepares for annual charity ball game

NEW YORK -  Khleeko Inc., a Brooklyn nonprofit, is busy preparing for their biggest event of the year, where they hope to help at least 100 kids get the back-to-school supplies they need for a successful return to the classroom.At Staples at Fourth Avenue in Gowanus, the shopping carts are overflowing with crayons, notebooks and pencils. A trio of good Samaritans is browsing the aisles, looking for the best deals on these supplies. This is in addition to the 100 boxes of goods provided by the managers at Staples and several other local stores.Yaw Asante is the founder of Khleeko...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
matadornetwork.com

The 8 Best Places To Eat Along the Coney Island Boardwalk

Located at the Southern end of Brooklyn, Coney Island is a must-visit for a weekend day trip. The carnival rides, live music, and proximity to the beach are what attract more than five million people to the boardwalk each year, including couples, families, and locals. Along the boardwalk, you’ll find entrances to two major parks: Luna Park and Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park, which house New York’s most iconic roller coasters – the most well known of which is the Coney Island Cyclone – as well as a Ferris wheel, and rides for kids.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

A Retiree Finds Somewhere to Call Home in Brooklyn

Randall King, a retired fire inspector, was the first resident to move into Fountain Seaview apartments, a new affordable housing complex in East New York, Brooklyn.Credit…Ashok Sinha for The New York Times For Randall King, finding safe and affordable housing has been a pursuit since childhood. The 66-year-old arrived...
BROOKLYN, NY
Secret NYC

You Must Now Be 21 Years Old To Buy A Can Of Whipped Cream In NY

You must be 21 in New York to buy alcohol, and now whipped cream as well. In cans that is, Cool Whip tubs still seem to be a-ok. Back in November, New York State officially prohibited the sale of whipped cream chargers to anyone under the age of 21, Now, those over 21 are being asked to show ID when purchasing it, as anyone found in violation of selling whipped cream chargers to someone under 21 will be subject to a “civil penalty of up to $250 for an initial offense and up to $500 for each subsequent offense.” The law was proposed by State Senator Joseph Addabbo (D-15) in 2019 due to the issue being brought up by his constituents. On November 25, 2021, Legislation (S.2819-A) officially became law (Chapter 515).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Man opens fire in Midtown over game of three card monte

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a gunman who opened fire Sunday in Midtown Manhattan. Investigators said it started as an argument over a card game, before the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire. More than a dozen people were shot over the weekend in at least 18 separate incidents since Friday in New York City, CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reported Monday. The Midtown shooting happened just before 6 p.m. near St. Patrick's Cathedral on West 50th Street between Fifth and Madison Avenues. Talk about a sore loser. The suspect who fired shots after playing a game of three-card monte is on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
106K+
Followers
24K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy