Fairway Footnotes

SLEEPY HOLLOW

Steve Schonaur of Massillon scored a hole-in-one at Sleepy Hollow Golf Course Thursday. He used a 7-iron on the 152-yard No. 12 hole. The witnesses were Mike Vaillet, John Millspaul and Ken Bates.

TANNENHAUF

Robertson Heating Supply: Lou Albert and Rick Fluharty 365 points; Ryan Robertson and Craig Vicars, 352. Closest to the pin: Andrew King.

Girls Nite Out: Flight A, Connie Yoder; B, Karen Black; C, Chris Sineri. Low score - Connie Yoder 40.

LPH Mechanical/H7H Machine: Gary Fawver and Del Israel are in first place. Closest to the pin - Jim Egli. Low round - Austin Williamson 35.

Gionino’s Pizza: Jim and John Kress 81 points; Bryan Haidet and Mike Knam 63 points.

Wednesday Fore Man League: CMO Squad 763 points, No Class of 67 742 points. Closest to the pin - Wayne Unkefer and Chad Morris. Low rounds - Scott McKee 37, Chad Muniz 37, Augie Warner 39, Ray Muniz 39.

Tannenhauf Women’s Golf Association: Fun Day was held with the theme “1965 was a Groovy Time to Begin TWGA”. Thirty-two members and three guests played. The first place team was Pam Rosnack, MaryKay Kunar and Connie Poto. The second place team was Laura Yoder, Diane Gage and Bonita Eberhart. The third place team was Loretta Crosser, Karen Reese, Natalie Cooper and Jan Hart. Proximity winners by flight were: Longest putt – Peg Engelhart, Diane Gage and Bonita Eberhart; closest to the line – Cathy Beamer, Kay Berger, MaryKay Kunar and Janet Wisler; closest to the pin – Pam Rosnack, Doris Yerkey, Kathy Stroia and Connie Poto; longest drive - Nancy Polosky, Karen Reese, Kathy Stroia and Jani Middleton.

Friday Couples: Texas Scramble winners were Ron and Loretta Crosser and Gary and Diane Gage.

WESTVILLE LAKE

Tired Men: Austin French-Barry French 70, Ken Sanor-Riger Ruzek Jr. 67½, Jim Jackson-Frank Zugaro 67½

Monday Ladies: Diane Shallenberger-Joanne Meier 44½, Sue Caufield-Barb Caufield 42½, Susan Frenger-Sheri Morrow 42, Mariah Allcorn-Kelly Brenner 42

Tuesday Ladies: Linda Courtney-Amber Allison-Priscilla Allcorn 36, Helen Cranmer-Kathy Knoedler, Angel Rinehart 42, Cheryl Hoff-Jan Shaw 44

Salem Elks: Terry Kornbau-Herb Shultz 190½, Rich Juhn-Chris Eddinger 181½, Jared Reifsnyder-Dusty Brickner 178½

Wednesday Men: BOC Water Hydraulics 45½, Earl's Autobody 44½, Country Handyman 42. Low gross - Alec Schopfer 36. Low net - Bill Gallina 29

Thursday Scramble: Jim McCalla-Tim Owens 37, Dave Kunkle-Bob Schafer 35½, Matt Polen-Rob Flory 34½

Thursday Men: Yerkey & Madjerac DDS 66½, Country Saw #1 62½, Country Saw #2 55½. Low gross - Blake Glista 33. Low net - Scot Stoffer 29.

Friday Scramble: Bob Menegay-Emily Hughes 33, Dave Warren-Marty Roth 34, Josh Yeagley-Tom Connor 34, Jerod Davies-Scot Stoffer 34, Greg Hanlan-Jase Uyselt 34.