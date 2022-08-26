ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterlington, LA

Wossman High School is no longer on lockdown

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — As of August 29, 2022, around 1 PM, Wossman High School is no longer on lockdown. The lockdown stemmed from high school students who discussed bringing a gun to campus via social media. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Wossman High School, they are currently on lockdown. The reason for the lockdown […]
MONROE, LA
Sterlington, LA
Sterlington, LA
KNOE TV8

Police tipped off to guns at Monroe schools, students arrested

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two juveniles are accused of bringing guns onto school campuses in Monroe, prompting their arrests. In a news release, the Monroe Police Department says that around 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 29, 2022, a school resource officer at Carroll High School was alerted of a student on campus with a gun. The officer was able to locate the student shortly after receiving the tip. Officials say a handgun was found in the 14-year-old’s possession. The student was arrested and booked into Green Oaks Detention Center on charges of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm on a school campus and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

ULM announces interim Athletic Director

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Seth Hall, chief strategy officer at the University of Louisiana Monroe, has been named the institution’s interim athletic director. Hall replaces Scott McDonald effective Sept. 1., while the university launches a national search for its next director of athletics.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Grambling native and GSU alumna awarded prestigious presidential honor

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Aug. 26, 2022, a Grambling State University alumna was awarded a prestigious, nationally recognized award in a ceremony held at Morehouse College in Atlanta. Dr. Anne W. Watts, GSU alumna, was selected alongside multiple other honorees to receive the President Joe Biden Lifetime Achievement Award.
GRAMBLING, LA
KNOE TV8

Ace Watch: Top defensive football players

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Before the new high school football season kicks off, Sports director Aaron Dietrich profiles some of the top defensive players in Northeast Louisiana. His Ace Watch list includes Jonesboro-Hodge’s Xavier Atkins, Oak Grove’s Kam Franklin, Ruston’s Jadon Mayfield, OCS’s Noah Lovelady, West Monroe’s Chauncey Lee, Neville’s Matthew Fobbs-White, Sterlington’s Charlie Robinson, Mangham’s Gage Hutson and Union’s Cam Hill.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Unrestrained woman dies in Bienville Parish crash

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police say one woman is dead following a crash — and her speed and seatbelt are suspected factors. Bridgette Dauzat, 34, of Jamestown, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bienville Parish Coroner. She was not wearing her seatbelt. LSP says...
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Top five plays from the Bayou Jamb

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 2022 edition of the Bayou Jamb featured highlight reels from top NELA football stars. The top five plays include an interception from Franklin Parish’s Kendrick Thomas, an acrobatic touchdown catch by Ruston’s Aaron Jackson, a vicious tackle for loss from Oak Grove’s Kamryn Franklin, a 93-yard kickoff return touchdown by Mangham’s Jalen Williams and a gravity defying grab by St. Frederick’s William Patrick.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe woman disappears; Louisiana State Police issues statewide Silver Alert

(KSLA) — Louisiana State Police has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a Ouachita Parish woman who went missing Monday night. Margie Browhow-Sherman, 74, of Monroe, stands about 5′5″ tall, weighs about 158 pounds and has brown eyes and shoulder-length gray hair. She possibly is wearing a pink and blue striped shirt, a blue jacket and black pants.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police arrest 2 Carroll Junior High and Carroll High School students for bringing guns to campus

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to Monroe Police, at approximately 8:30 AM, on August 29, 2022, a school resource officer for Carroll High School received information that a student was on campus with a handgun. Shortly after the information was received, the school resource officer located the […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Ruston Police are requesting public assistance in identifying two individuals

Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ruston Police is requesting information regarding the identities of two masked individuals. These two men are wanted for questioning in connection to a shooting death of a male that occurred on Saturday night in Cinnamon Square Apartments. If you have any information, […]

