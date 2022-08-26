ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Marlboro, MD

Countdown to Kickoff: Rock Creek Christian Academy

By Brandy Flores
 5 days ago

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) – The Rock Creek Christian Academy football team is led by head coach Andre Kates, who is entering his second season at RCCA. During his short time at the helm, Kates has established a winning culture, last season, the Eagles went 7-1.

This season will be a little different, as they graduated 27 seniors and only return two starters. Their starters this year consist mainly of freshmen and sophomores. Despite being a young team, coach Kates is confident that RCCA will continue to be a major threat.

“You have to keep the standard, the standard whether you are a senior or a freshman. A lot of our freshmen are playing like seniors, they are really good.”

The Eagles have several players committed to top college programs across the country, like senior defensive end Anthony Little, who is committed to Georgia Tech.

They have a tough schedule ahead, but the Eagles are expecting a winning season based on their togetherness — on and off the field.

“We don’t care who we play, whoever is in front of us, we are just playing for each other,” says senior cornerback Devin Malloy. ” That’s the beauty of Rock Creek, we took the time to really connect with each other, so it doesn’t really matter how old, young or experienced we are.”

Rock Creek Christian Academy is traveling to Florida to compete in the Broward County National High School Football Showcase. Their first game of the season is Friday, August 26th, and will air at 7 PM on ESPN3.

