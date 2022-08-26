ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tecumseh, MI

Football Roundup: Tecumseh blanks Michigan Center in dominating opener

By Kristopher Lodes and Doug Donnelly, The Daily Telegram
 5 days ago

TECUMSEH — From the start, it didn't look like Michigan Center stood much of a chance against the bigger, faster, stronger Tecumseh squad.

Sometimes looks don't deceive, as Tecumseh routed the Cardinals in the non-league opener Thursday, 54-0.

Tecumseh (1-0) led 22-0 after the first quarter and 42-0 at the half with junior running back AJ Bryan accounting for three of those touchdowns.

The back breakers came with Tecumseh facing third and long inside its' own 15, both times the plays resulted in touchdowns with Bryan scoring on an 85-yard run after senior quarterback Jake Burns found senior receiver Jobe Benschoter for a 79-yard touchdown pass.

Burns ran in two touchdowns of his own while Tyler Clement and Jacob Robson scored the two touchdowns in the second half.

Top Performers

Tecumseh

AJ Bryan: 172 yards rushing, 3 touchdowns

Jake Burns: 5-7 passing, 132 yards, 1 touchdown, 78 yard rushing, 2 touchdowns

Jobe Benschoter: 3 receptions, 118 yards, 1 touchdown

Coach Thoughts

Greg Dolson, Tecumseh: The penalties were out of control. You have to play a discipline style of football or you're not going to win. We are able to get away with it tonight because we were bigger, stronger, faster than them. We have got to be better.

Up Next

Tecumseh: 7 p.m. Thursday at Richland Gull Lake

Hudson 44, Hanover-Horton 8

HANOVER — Who says Hudson doesn’t like to pass?

The Tigers pass offense was in high gear Thursday as Hudson beat Hanover-Horton behind the arm of Anthony Arredondo.

Kannon Marry caught an 85-yard touchdown pass from Arredondo. Ambrose Horwath caught a touchdown pass as well.

As a team Hudson rushed 36 times for 260 yards.

Hudson led 44-0 at halftime. In the fourth quarter Hanover-Horton scooped up a fumble and returned it 70 yards for its only score of the game.

Top Performers

Anthony Arredondo: 7-9 passing, 184 yards, 2 touchdowns

Kannon Marry: 2 receptions, 117 yards, 1 touchdown

Ambrose Horwath: 2 receptions, 45 yards, 1 touchdown

Coach Thoughts

Dan Rogers, Hudson: We have a lot of things to improve on. Tonight was good, but we have work to do.

Up Next

Hudson: 7 p.m. Thursday vs. Constantine

Addison 44, Leroy Pine River 0

ADDISON — It was the best possible start for Addison.

The Panthers’ Spencer Brown took the opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown to give Addison (1-0) the quick lead and it would never look back in beating the Bucks.

Brown added two rushing touchdowns later. Keelan Mullin had touchdown runs of five and 56 yards and starting quarterback Jaxen Sword connected with Gunnar Demuese for a 23-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.

Top Performers

Spencer Brown: 104 yards rushing, 2 touchdowns, 80 kick return touchdown

Keelan Mullin: 72 yards rushing, 2 touchdowns.

Jaxen Sword: 2-3 passing, 48 yards, 1 touchdown

Coach Thoughts

Josh Lindeman, Addison: We did some positive things, but there are things we have to clean up. I liked how we spread the ball around to our backs. That’s the nature of this offense. I don’t even know who is getting the ball most times, I just know the play that I want.

Up Next

Addison: 7 p.m. Thursday at Manchester.

Britton Deerfield 64, Danbury Lakeside 14

BRITTON — Britton Deerfield opened the season with 24 first quarter points and went on to beat the Lakers.

Logan Shiels got the start at quarterback and opened the scoring with a 43-yard touchdown pass to Tristan Johnson in the game’s first two minutes and the Patriots (1-0) never let up. They finished with 624 yards of total offense on 50 plays.

Nick Wayne scored on touchdown runs of 38, four and five yards and had a safety. Johnson ran for a 26-yard touchdown and Asher Wiser had a 28-yard touchdown run. Shiels scored on runs of 52 and one.

Top performers

Britton Deerfield

Logan Shiels: 6-of-11 passing, 143 yards, 1 touchdown, 224 yards rushing, 2 touchdowns

Nick Wayne: 114 yards rushing, 3 touchdowns

Tristan Johnson: 3 receptions, 77 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 rushing touchdown

Coach Thoughts

Erik Johnson, BD: We were dominant on both sides of the ball. Our offensive and defensive lines controlled the game from start to finish.

Up Next

Britton Deerfield: 7 p.m. Thursday at Concord

Jefferson 14, Onsted 12

MONROE — Jefferson scored 14 points in the second half, including the game-tying touchdown and go-ahead two-point conversion with 8:18 left in the fourth quarter, to win the game.

Onsted had 188 yards of total offense, compared to 220 yards for the Bears. Both teams had three turnovers.

Onsted got a 14-yard touchdown pass from Hunter Kelley to Ayden Davis in the first quarter and a 22-yard touchdown run from Xavier Gibbs in the third quarter.

Top Performers

Onsted

Xavier Gibbs: 98 yards rushing, 1 touchdown

Hunter Kelley: 8-17 passing, 68 yards, 1 touchdown

Cole Kish: 10 tackles

Up Next

Onsted: 7 p.m. Thursday vs. Madison

Forest Hills Eastern 34, Adrian 7

ADRIAN — The Maples faced a tall task in new head coach Joel Pryzgodski's debt as they fell to the Hawks in a non-conference matchup.

Adrian (0-1) trailed 7-0 after the first and 20-0 at the half. Forest Hills Eastern got up 34-0 before the Maples found the endzone when Sean Parker connected with Thomas Dayharsh late in the third quarter.

Top Performers

Adrian

Sean Parker: 13-21 passing, 135 yards, 1 touchdown

Chase Henline: 54 yards rushing

Thomas Dayharsh: 3 receptions, 55 yards, 1 touchdown

Up Next

Adrian: 7 p.m. Thursday vs. Columbia Central

Dundee 35, Madison 0

MADISON TWP. — Everything went Dundee’s way early and often.

Madison stopped the Viking kick returner inside his own 20-yard line on the game’s opening kickoff, but a 15-yard penalty put the ball out to the 35, giving Dundee good field position. A little more than a minute later, the Vikings found the end zone when sophomore quarterback Ryan Zanger, making his first career start, hooked up with Ethan Layton on a 25-yard touchdown pass.

Madison got the ball inside the 10-yard line on its first drive, but a fumble, short run and two incomplete passes stalled the drive.

Dundee would go on to score three more times before halftime to go up 28-0 and finished out the shutout with a second half touchdown.

Top Performers

Madison

Haydn Stover: 63 yards rushing

Dominic Regalado: Recovered a fumble, 11 tackles

Coach Thoughts

Scott Gallagher, Madison: They did what we thought they would. The scheme is what we expected. We just struggled to move the ball, got down early and dug ourselves too big of a hole. We just have to flush this one and move on, start preparing for next week.

Up Next

Madison: 7 p.m. Thursday at Onsted

#Patriots#American Football#Cardinals#Hanover Horton 8 Hanover#Tigers#Hudson Beat Hanover Horto
fox2detroit.com

SB I-75 at Southfield Freeway now open after semi-truck crash

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Southbound I-75 is now open after a crash near the Southfield Freeway on Monday morning. A semi-truck reportedly struck a median on the highway south of Detroit, closing access to drivers. The crash happened around 10 a.m. According to Michigan Department of Transportation, drivers...
LINCOLN PARK, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Radio Veteran Frankie Darcell Plans ‘Celebration’ with Detroit

She can be heard in over 20 markets in cities across the country. Nationally syndicated iHeart Media show host Frankie Darcell is a sterling example to the radio broadcast industry and to the millions of listeners who have grown to make Darcell appointment radio over the years. The Black community has been served by Darcell’s ability to keep people informed and entertained.
DETROIT, MI
