Sioux City, IA

siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City man wins $10,000 lottery prize

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City man has won a $10,000 lottery prize. Anthony Verzani won the prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at K & K Quick Corner, 1401 Court St. in Sioux City, and claimed his prize Monday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Sergeant Bluff Fareway home to Iowa's best grocery bagger

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa — Every year, the best grocery baggers from across the Hawkeye State put their skills to the test in the "Iowa Grocery Industry’s Best Bagger Contest" at the Iowa State Fair. Sergeant Bluff's very own Nolan McGregor, who works at Fareway, won first place. "He's...
SERGEANT BLUFF, IA
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Keenan Lee Randall, 42, Sioux City, serious domestic abuse assault; sentenced Aug. 25, 30 days jail, one year probation. Clay Wayne Hoffman, 37, Sioux City, 37, Sioux City, second-degree theft (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Aug. 25, 15 years prison suspended, three years probation. Jeffrey Vaneldik, 25, Anthon, Iowa, domestic abuse...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland Sports' three stars of Week 1

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — As the first week of high school football comes to a close, the Siouxland News sports team would like to take a look back at some of the top single-game performances throughout Siouxland. 3RD STAR - TRAE PIEL - DAKOTA VALLEY. Trae Piel was a...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

SIOUX CITY SPEED CAMERAS MAY MOVE IN THE FUTURE

THE SPEED CAMERAS ALONG HAMILTON AND FLOYD BOULEVARD MAY BE MOVED IN THE FUTURE. SIOUX CITY POLICE SERGEANT JIM CLARK SAYS 1,248 VIOLATIONS WERE SENT OUT LAST MONTH. HE SAYS THAT NUMBER IS ON THE DECLINE AS MOTORISTS ARE SLOWING DOWN IN THE 3000 BLOCK OF FLOYD AND THE 3300 BLOCK OF HAMILTON.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Downtown Partners - Sioux City kicks off Restaurant Week: Lunch Edition

Starting Tuesday, August 30th several restaurants in Downtown Sioux City will be offering special lunch prices through Friday, September 2nd. Downtown Partners has been hosting restaurant week for several years to boost the downtown economy, especially after COVID. Throughout Restaurant Week, ten lunch spots will offer a set menu for...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Sioux City Man Accused Of Beating His Daughter

(Sioux City, IA) — A Sioux City man is accused of beating his eight-year-old daughter. The incident happened July 6th after the girl had taken money from his wallet to buy some snacks. She had been told to do that by her aunt. Forty-nine-year-old Leon Bearshield is accused of pulling her from a closet at her friend’s house and repeatedly hitting her before throwing her to the ground. The girl required hospital treatment for her injuries. Bearshield faces a charge of child endangerment resulting in injuries.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland Soup Kitchen cancels plans to build new facility

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Siouxland Soup Kitchen has cancelled it's plans to build a new building on Nebraska Street due to funding. On Monday morning, the organization shared that the bids for the construction process came back too high for the non-profit organization to afford at this time.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux City man cited for OWI, weed, more

SIOUX CENTER—A 20-year-old Sioux City man was cited about 3:50 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, first-offense person under the age of 21 using a tobacco/vapor product, first-offense possession of alcohol under legal age, operation without a registration card or plate, and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland's Most Wanted: Karen Merrick

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who's wanted for violating their federal probation. Karen Merrick is wanted by Marshals for violating her probation after serving a federal prison sentence for bank robbery. Merrick is 39 years old, 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs 200...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Authorities search for man who escaped work release program in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Corrections wants people to be on the lookout for a felon who failed to return to the local Residential Treatment Facility. Davonte Derrick Moore, convicted of Robbery 2nd Degree in Woodbury County, failed to report back to the Sioux City Residential Treatment Facility Friday.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Two From Mississippi Face Several Charges After Incident In Paullina Area

Paullina, Iowa — Two men from Mississippi face several charges after an incident in the Paullina area on Saturday, August 27, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office tells us one of their deputies was on routine patrol in Paullina when they observed a red Ford F-250 pickup accelerate in an aggressive manner on Highway 10 in front of the Casey’s convenience store. They tell us the driver turned south on Redwing Avenue and again accelerated in an aggressive manner and continued southbound at a high rate of speed.
PAULLINA, IA
nwestiowa.com

Man hits another, throws Nerf gun at him

ORANGE CITY—A 21-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested Friday, Aug. 26, in Orange City on a charge of assault. The arrest of Jordan Anthony Dunham stemmed from him allegedly punching a Paullina man multiple times and throwing a Nerf gun at him about 2 p.m. that day at a residence on the 500 block of Colorado Avenue Southwest, according to the Orange City Police Department.
ORANGE CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Emerson residents open first community-owned grocery store in town

EMERSON, Neb. — It's been more than three years since the town of Emerson, Nebraska has been without a grocery store. With a population of 800, nearly 1/8th of the community are now part-owners of a new store called "Post 60 Market." In 2020, a few community members started...
EMERSON, NE

