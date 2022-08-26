Read full article on original website
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City man wins $10,000 lottery prize
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City man has won a $10,000 lottery prize. Anthony Verzani won the prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at K & K Quick Corner, 1401 Court St. in Sioux City, and claimed his prize Monday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office.
siouxlandnews.com
Sergeant Bluff Fareway home to Iowa's best grocery bagger
SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa — Every year, the best grocery baggers from across the Hawkeye State put their skills to the test in the "Iowa Grocery Industry’s Best Bagger Contest" at the Iowa State Fair. Sergeant Bluff's very own Nolan McGregor, who works at Fareway, won first place. "He's...
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Keenan Lee Randall, 42, Sioux City, serious domestic abuse assault; sentenced Aug. 25, 30 days jail, one year probation. Clay Wayne Hoffman, 37, Sioux City, 37, Sioux City, second-degree theft (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Aug. 25, 15 years prison suspended, three years probation. Jeffrey Vaneldik, 25, Anthon, Iowa, domestic abuse...
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland Sports' three stars of Week 1
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — As the first week of high school football comes to a close, the Siouxland News sports team would like to take a look back at some of the top single-game performances throughout Siouxland. 3RD STAR - TRAE PIEL - DAKOTA VALLEY. Trae Piel was a...
kscj.com
SIOUX CITY SPEED CAMERAS MAY MOVE IN THE FUTURE
THE SPEED CAMERAS ALONG HAMILTON AND FLOYD BOULEVARD MAY BE MOVED IN THE FUTURE. SIOUX CITY POLICE SERGEANT JIM CLARK SAYS 1,248 VIOLATIONS WERE SENT OUT LAST MONTH. HE SAYS THAT NUMBER IS ON THE DECLINE AS MOTORISTS ARE SLOWING DOWN IN THE 3000 BLOCK OF FLOYD AND THE 3300 BLOCK OF HAMILTON.
siouxlandnews.com
Downtown Partners - Sioux City kicks off Restaurant Week: Lunch Edition
Starting Tuesday, August 30th several restaurants in Downtown Sioux City will be offering special lunch prices through Friday, September 2nd. Downtown Partners has been hosting restaurant week for several years to boost the downtown economy, especially after COVID. Throughout Restaurant Week, ten lunch spots will offer a set menu for...
siouxlandnews.com
ArtSplash gearing up for 28th edition Labor Day weekend in Downtown Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The ArtSplash festival is Labor Day weekend at the Sioux City Art Center and it's free again this year!. Works from 67 national artists will be for sale at the 28th edition of ArtSplash Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3rd & 4th. There will be a...
Sioux City Man Accused Of Beating His Daughter
(Sioux City, IA) — A Sioux City man is accused of beating his eight-year-old daughter. The incident happened July 6th after the girl had taken money from his wallet to buy some snacks. She had been told to do that by her aunt. Forty-nine-year-old Leon Bearshield is accused of pulling her from a closet at her friend’s house and repeatedly hitting her before throwing her to the ground. The girl required hospital treatment for her injuries. Bearshield faces a charge of child endangerment resulting in injuries.
Sioux City Journal
J.D. Scholten, Jacob Bossman are running unopposed for Iowa House seats in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY — Former congressional candidate J.D. Scholten has a clear path to his first term in the Iowa Legislature. "It's official. I'll be the only candidate for Iowa House District 1 on the Nov. 8 ballot!!!" Scholten, a Sioux City Democrat, tweeted on Saturday. Iowa's filing deadline for...
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland Soup Kitchen cancels plans to build new facility
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Siouxland Soup Kitchen has cancelled it's plans to build a new building on Nebraska Street due to funding. On Monday morning, the organization shared that the bids for the construction process came back too high for the non-profit organization to afford at this time.
siouxlandnews.com
Woodbury County's new Law Enforcement Center two months behind schedule
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Woodbury County's new law enforcement center is behind schedule and over budget. This afternoon, the media was invited onto the property to see the construction updates on the 38-acre site. Almost all the footings are in the ground, and pre-cast concrete panels that are 1-foot...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux City man cited for OWI, weed, more
SIOUX CENTER—A 20-year-old Sioux City man was cited about 3:50 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, first-offense person under the age of 21 using a tobacco/vapor product, first-offense possession of alcohol under legal age, operation without a registration card or plate, and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
Shots fired during Sioux City aggravated assault
The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) are on the lookout for a man responsible for firing a gun in Downtown Sioux City Monday morning.
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Karen Merrick
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who's wanted for violating their federal probation. Karen Merrick is wanted by Marshals for violating her probation after serving a federal prison sentence for bank robbery. Merrick is 39 years old, 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs 200...
siouxlandnews.com
Authorities search for man who escaped work release program in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Corrections wants people to be on the lookout for a felon who failed to return to the local Residential Treatment Facility. Davonte Derrick Moore, convicted of Robbery 2nd Degree in Woodbury County, failed to report back to the Sioux City Residential Treatment Facility Friday.
kiwaradio.com
Two From Mississippi Face Several Charges After Incident In Paullina Area
Paullina, Iowa — Two men from Mississippi face several charges after an incident in the Paullina area on Saturday, August 27, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office tells us one of their deputies was on routine patrol in Paullina when they observed a red Ford F-250 pickup accelerate in an aggressive manner on Highway 10 in front of the Casey’s convenience store. They tell us the driver turned south on Redwing Avenue and again accelerated in an aggressive manner and continued southbound at a high rate of speed.
nwestiowa.com
Man hits another, throws Nerf gun at him
ORANGE CITY—A 21-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested Friday, Aug. 26, in Orange City on a charge of assault. The arrest of Jordan Anthony Dunham stemmed from him allegedly punching a Paullina man multiple times and throwing a Nerf gun at him about 2 p.m. that day at a residence on the 500 block of Colorado Avenue Southwest, according to the Orange City Police Department.
South Dakota man convicted for lascivious acts with a child after release from registry
A Siouxland man who was convicted for sexual crimes against a child was sentenced for new sexual crimes against another child.
siouxlandnews.com
Child endangerment charges filed against Sioux City man accused of beating his daughter
SIOUX CITY, IOWA — A Sioux City man is facing allegations he beat his 8-year-old daughter last month. 49-year-old Leon Bearshield is charged with child endangerment resulting in injuries. Court documents allege he attacked his daughter on July 6, after she took money from his wallet at her aunt's...
siouxlandnews.com
Emerson residents open first community-owned grocery store in town
EMERSON, Neb. — It's been more than three years since the town of Emerson, Nebraska has been without a grocery store. With a population of 800, nearly 1/8th of the community are now part-owners of a new store called "Post 60 Market." In 2020, a few community members started...
