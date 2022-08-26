Read full article on original website
Related
Tampa police hiring first ever victim advocate
TAMPA, Fla. — We often hear about crimes happening in our area and the people who commit those crimes, but what about the people those crimes leave behind?. There are the victims directly impacted but also victims' family members and friends that can live with trauma and stress following a criminal incident.
TPD: 2 Tampa women accused of burning children with hot pot
TAMPA, Fla. — Two women from Tampa are accused of purposely burning children in their care with a hot pot, police say. Chazay Durant, 24, burned the children intentionally with a hot pot, and another child was held down by Shyandria Scott, 19, during the incidents, Tampa Police Department said in a news release.
Grieving family calling for safer bus stops in Pinellas County
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Pinellas County family is advocating for change after Ethan Weiser was killed walking to his bus stop. The 15-year-old high school sophomore was hit by a car in front of his younger sister and now Ethan's family is advocating for safer bus stops. Ethan's uncle,...
$5K reward offered to help find person who killed 45-year-old man in Tampa shooting
TAMPA, Fla. — Detectives with the Tampa Police Department and the family of a 45-year-old man killed in a shooting in Tampa are asking people for help to find the person responsible for the murder. A $5,000 reward is being offered to anyone who has information on the shooting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Port Richey high school student may have carried airsoft gun on campus, deputies say
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A student at a Mitchell High School in New Port Richey saw another student carry what appeared to be a gun in their waistband on Tuesday, deputies say. The incident was not reported until after the end of the day. Authorities later determined the...
Man accused of selling drugs to Plant High teen pleads guilty in her death
TAMPA, Fla. — It’s been five years since a 17-year-old Tampa Bay-area teenager died from a drug overdose. After all this time, the family of Katie Golden says they now have closure after the person accused of selling her the deadly drugs pleaded guilty to manslaughter. “She is...
Video shows police officer wrangling 7-foot gator at local elementary school
BARTOW, Fla. — If you're going to come across an alligator, it only makes sense it would happen at Spessard Holland Elementary in Polk County — you know, the home of the gators!. Dr. Lacey Golden, the school's principal, was in for a surprise Tuesday morning when she...
911 call: Woman trapped indoors before Sarasota deputies shoot, kill man with gun
SARASOTA, Fla. — A woman on the line with a 911 dispatcher grew increasingly upset as 47-year-old Brian Underwood threatened to shoot her if she tried escaping, the recording revealed. Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputies who responded Sunday morning to the home on Tarawa Drive would shoot and kill...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deputies: Man arrested after admitting to killing woman at Bradenton motel
BRADENTON, Fla. — A man was arrested after he admitted to killing a woman at America's Best Value Inn in Bradenton, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded just after 1 p.m. Sunday to the motel on 57th Circle East to reports of a woman found unresponsive in a room.
Historical lynching marker unveiled along Tampa Riverwalk
TAMPA, Fla. — A marker created to remember a man lynched during the Jim Crow era was unveiled Monday morning in downtown Tampa. The Tampa-Hillsborough Community Remembrance Project hosted a ceremony along the Riverwalk at Doyle Carlton Drive and W. Laurel Street explaining the history behind the marker. It...
Winter Haven 17-year-old accused of drug possession, police say
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A 17-year-old was accused of having possession of multiple drugs on Friday after authorities served a search warrant at the teen's home in Winter Haven, police say. The warrant was obtained after there were a lot of tips about narcotic sales coming from the teen's...
76-year-old man drowns at beach in Sarasota
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 76-year-old man after he drowned at Crescent Beach on Saturday. Francisco Telesforo Campos La Nuez of Hollywood, Florida died at the scene after deputies and paramedics attempted to render aid, deputies wrote in a statement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sheriff: 47-year-old man shot, killed after pointing gun toward Sarasota deputies
SARASOTA, Fla. — A 47-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday by Sarasota County deputies after pulling out a gun and pointing it at deputies, Sheriff Kurt Hoffman said during a news conference. Hoffman said deputies received a call around 9:06 a.m. from a woman who said Brian Underwood...
Mote Marine Lab releases green sea turtle found trapped in fishing line
SARASOTA, Fla. — One young green sea turtle was found tangled in fishing line in May near a Manatee County restaurant. Now, thanks to the staff at Mote Marine Laboratory, the animal is back home. After the turtle, named "Waves," was spotted with the line wrapped around its left...
Clearwater police rescue alligator found on side of the road
CLEARWATER, Fla. — It's just another day in Florida when an alligator is found in an unusual area. The Clearwater Police Department said in a Facebook post that they found and rescued a small alligator on the side of a road on U.S. 19 near State Road 950 on Monday morning.
Florida man guilty of 'racially motivated' attack against Black driver
TAMPA, Fla. — A federal jury found a Tampa Bay-area man guilty of what the Department of Justice called a racially motivated attack on a Black driver traveling with his family last summer. Jordan Leahy, 29, could spend up to 10 years in prison, plus three years of supervised...
USF study: Oyster reefs threatened by changes to Florida's climate
TAMPA, Fla. — Researchers with the University of South Florida say oyster reefs in Tampa Bay and along the Gulf Coast are facing a serious threat from changes to Florida's climate. Temperatures are increasing globally, and cold weather freezes and extremes in Florida are diminishing, which is a strong...
19-year-old man accused of pointing rifle at Haines City police officers during traffic stop, authorities say
HAINES CITY, Fla. — A 19-year-old man is accused of pointing a rifle at police officers during a traffic stop in Haines City on Saturday at around 5:21 p.m., authorities say. Robert Lee Smith III was pulled over by law enforcement and when he was stopped, he pointed a...
1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Lake Wales apartment shooting, police say
LAKE WALES, Fla. — Police in Lake Wales says they are investigating a shooting that resulted in a man dead and two other people hospitalized around 1:44 p.m. Sunday. Authorities arrived at the Lake Wales Housing Authority Grove Manor Apartments regarding a report about a shooting, Lake Wales Police Department said in a news release.
FDOT installing about 880 posts along Gandy Beach to help protect mangroves
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — You'll see some crews working along Gandy Beach for the next week as posts are installed to keep people from parking their cars in the mangroves amid environmental concerns. The bollards, or wooden posts, will prevent vehicles from further damaging mangroves and help lessen the...
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 0