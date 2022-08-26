ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Tampa police hiring first ever victim advocate

TAMPA, Fla. — We often hear about crimes happening in our area and the people who commit those crimes, but what about the people those crimes leave behind?. There are the victims directly impacted but also victims' family members and friends that can live with trauma and stress following a criminal incident.
TAMPA, FL
TPD: 2 Tampa women accused of burning children with hot pot

TAMPA, Fla. — Two women from Tampa are accused of purposely burning children in their care with a hot pot, police say. Chazay Durant, 24, burned the children intentionally with a hot pot, and another child was held down by Shyandria Scott, 19, during the incidents, Tampa Police Department said in a news release.
TAMPA, FL
Historical lynching marker unveiled along Tampa Riverwalk

TAMPA, Fla. — A marker created to remember a man lynched during the Jim Crow era was unveiled Monday morning in downtown Tampa. The Tampa-Hillsborough Community Remembrance Project hosted a ceremony along the Riverwalk at Doyle Carlton Drive and W. Laurel Street explaining the history behind the marker. It...
TAMPA, FL
76-year-old man drowns at beach in Sarasota

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 76-year-old man after he drowned at Crescent Beach on Saturday. Francisco Telesforo Campos La Nuez of Hollywood, Florida died at the scene after deputies and paramedics attempted to render aid, deputies wrote in a statement.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
