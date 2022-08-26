ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter Sistine, 24, Seen With BF In Palm Beach Amid Parents Divorce: Photos

By Sabrina Picou
 5 days ago
Image Credit: VEM / BACKGRID

Sistine Stallone, 24, was spotted out in Florida just one day after news broke that her mom Jennifer Flavin, 54, filed for divorce from her dad Sylvester Stallone, 76. The Rocky actor’s daughter was seen grocery shopping in Palm Beach with her boyfriend on Thursday, August 25, keeping a neutral expression on her face straight face. Sistine and her beau carried multiple shopping bags back to their car after making their way through the parking lot.

Sistine Stallone and her boyfriend out shopping on August 25. (VEM / BACKGRID)

Sistine was casual yet stylish while running her errands with her man. The 24-year-old wore a fitted sleeveless dress to beat the Florida heat, while she sported black sunglasses during the outing. She also accessorized her look with a bright blue purse and white sneakers for a minimal look.

Her boyfriend, whose name is unknown, kept his look casual with a grey t-shirt and black Nike shorts. Her other half also chose to complete his look with a white cap and a silver watch on his wrist. The adorable couple also appeared to be matching, as both of them chose to wear white sneakers. So cute!

Sistine Stallone wore a floral dress and sunglasses during her grocery run on August 25. (VEM / BACKGRID)

It is nice to see that Sistine has a supportive boyfriend in her life amid dealing with the emotions of her parents split after 25 years. Jennifer, who is Sly’s third marriage, filed for divorce in Florida on Friday, August 19, and accused Sly of “moving assets from marital funds,” per a report by TMZ.

The news of their split comes just one day after Sly was spotted getting his tattoo of Jennifer covered up, according to The Daily Mail. Despite the tattoo cover-up, a source initially denied that there were any issues with the longterm couple. Their source told the outlet that, “Mr. Stallone intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife Jennifer however the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable.” Which resulted in Sly having to, “cover the original image with a tattoo of his dog from Rocky, Butkus. Mr. Stallone loves his family. The Stallones are presently filming a reality show together which will debut on Paramount+,” the publicist added.

Sylvester’s rep Michelle Bega gave HollywoodLife this statement from the Oscar nominee: “I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.” Sly and Jennifer share three daughters together. Their kids include Sophia, 25, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet Stallone, 20.

Annette Bening, 64, & Warren Beatty, 85, Spotted On Sexy Date Night In Rare Public Photo

Annette Bening, 64, and Warren Beatty, 85, were spotted having a romantic date night at the tapas restaurant AOC in Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 15. The pair, who have been married 30 years, were seen on their way out with leftovers and smiles on their faces. The Golden Globe-winning actress wore a comfy-looking black sweater dress that featured a quarter-zip neckline. She paired it with black Birkenstock-style slides and a blue crystal necklace. She carried a brown bag of food in her left hand and had a blue denim jacket draped over the same arm.
Popculture

Olivia Newton-John's Cause of Death Revealed

The world was saddened to learn on Monday that Olivia Newton-John died at the age of 73. While the Grease icon's cause of death has not been officially revealed, her husband, John Easterling, did mention that Newton-John battled cancer up until her passing. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 1992 and has been battling the illness on and off over the past three decades.
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Meghan Markle For These Alleged 'Yacht Pictures With Prince Andrew'

Megan Markle is getting hate from the internet for some pictures that claim she was spending time at a yacht with Prince Andrew. According to an article published by The News, “Prince Andrew ‘accompanied’ Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to Phuket, Thailand in 2001.” The outlet adds that “according to Maxwell biographer, Meghan Markle was brought along to the famous yacht party in Phuket by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.”
Popculture

Tom Cruise's Son Connor Continues Dividing Fans With Controversial Photos

Connor Cruise can't seem to catch a break when it comes to his hobbies. The adopted son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman continues facing scrutiny on social media after sharing his passion for fishing and his big catches. Despite a year passing, things are still similar with Connor Cruise. His latest posts catch him and some pals behind their lined-up haul, with others preceding.
Page Six

Ben Affleck takes a stroll with Jennifer Garner look-alike daughter Violet, 16

Bennifer fans did a double take when they saw a Jennifer Garner look-alike walking alongside Ben Affleck in Savannah, Ga., ahead of his wedding weekend with Jennifer Lopez. “Omg I thought that was Jennifer Garner! Twins 😍,” “Omg she is Jennifer Garners mini me!!!” and “Violet is a mini Jen Garner, wow!” were just a few of the reactions social media users had when they realized the tall, brunette beauty standing next to the “Argo” actor was actually his 16-year-old daughter, Violet, and not his ex-wife. In the photos, the teenager sported dark-rimmed glasses — similar in style to the ones her...
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Treats Brad Pitt Look-Alike Son Knox, 14, To Amusement Park Trip: Photos

It was a beautiful day for mother-son bonding! Angelina Jolie and her son Knox had a fun-filled day at Los Angeles’s Universal Studios amusement park on Monday, August 15. The actress, 47, took her son, 14, around the park, and they were seen having a fabulous time in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Both Angelina and Knox looked like they were having an amazing time, enjoying all the attractions that Universal Studios has to offer.
Caitlyn Jenner Was ‘Nervous’ About Reuniting With Estranged Family At Kendall’s Tequila Party

Caitlyn Jenner, 72, had a “hard” time “being around” her ex Kris Jenner, 66, and some other members of the Kardashian family, who she’s been estranged from, when she attended Kendall Jenner‘s tequila launch party for 818 in Malibu, CA on Aug. 18. The reality star, who came out as transgender in 2015, was “nervous” at the event but pushed through it for her daughter, according to one source. “Caitlyn was very nervous about going to Kendall’s event last night. She knew she had to be there, and that Kendall really wanted her to come, but it was still hard being around all of them (her estranged family members) at the same time,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.
