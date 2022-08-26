Read full article on original website
Related
Neymar took PSG's penalty against Monaco despite Kylian Mbappe being the number one taker
Neymar took PSG's penalty against Monaco on Sunday night despite manager Christophe Galtier admitting Kylian Mbappe was the number one taker for the game. In the home game before last, there were reports of a rift between the two players over a penalty in the 5-2 win over Montpellier. Mbappe...
Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy with wage reduction clause he agreed last year
One of Cristiano Ronaldo's reason for wanting to leave Manchester United is to do with a clause he signed in his contract just a year ago. It's nearly exactly a year ago that United fans were panicking and some even burning shirts, as Ronaldo looked on the verge of moving to rivals Manchester City.
Frenkie de Jong caught taking flight to London ahead of transfer deadline day
Frenkie de Jong was caught taking a flight to London, with just days left of the transfer window, amidst interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool. You can see De Jong taking his flight in the video below. It has been an extremely long summer when it comes to De...
Revealed: Manchester United's 2 potential Cristiano Ronaldo replacements includes Chelsea target
It seems that Manchester United are preparing for the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the club, with them keeping tabs on two potential replacements. The Red Devils have been aware of the 37-year-old's wish to leave Old Trafford since early in the window. However, with many clubs not interested in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Manchester United working on swap deal with Barcelona
Manchester United are trying to add another player to their squad, with Erik ten Hag attempting to swap one of his players for a Barcelona star. In the past week or so United have really turned up the intensity on trying to bolster their squad, funnily enough around the same time the fans upped their anti Glazer protests in the middle of their awful start to the season.
Sir Alex Ferguson 'never spoke' to final Man Utd signing who 'didn't get a lot of help'
Sir Alex Ferguson 'never spoke' to Wilfried Zaha, who was his final signing as Manchester United manager. Ferguson signed off on a transfer for Crystal Palace winger Zaha in January 2013 before retiring the following May. Zaha was loaned back to the Eagles for the rest of the season and...
Shaquille O'Neal cops a right hook from Hasbulla after meeting in Australia
NBA icon Shaquille O'Neal has copped a right hook from 19-year-old Russian internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov as they met up in Australia. A modern-day David against Goliath meeting, the seven-foot-one ex-basketballer and the three-foot-four influencer were filmed making some hilarious content and having some general fun together. The duo were...
NBA・
Thomas Tuchel delivers honest verdict on Chelsea's 2-1 defeat to Southampton
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has delivered an honest verdict after his side's 2-1 loss to Southampton on Tuesday. The Blues got off to a fine start, with Raheem Sterling firing them ahead after on the 23rd minute. However, just five minutes later Romeo Lavia netted an equalised before Adam Armstrong...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Barcelona registering Jules Kounde has relegated one of their players to the THIRD division
Barcelona have finally registered Jules Kounde - but it's created a massive problem for another member of their squad. The 23-year-old joined Barcelona from Sevilla last month but has missed their opening two La Liga games due to the Catalan giants being over the league's wage cap limit. It was...
Garth Crooks criticises Mikel Arteta's time wasting tactics vs Fulham
Mikel Arteta might be flying at the top of the Premier League but that just seems to be making him an even bigger target for pundits. Arteta was being laughed at before the season started, after the releasing of the All or Nothing documentary footage that showed him playing You'll Never Walk Alone on speakers in training.
Boxer KO's opponent split-second after touching gloves, fans say it was a dirty move
Boxing fans have been in debate after footage emerged of a knockout blow that came just milliseconds after two opponents touched gloves. The incident came in a bout between Ruben Torres and Christian Baez at the ‘Path To Glory’ event at the Omega Products International Event Center in California.
Lionel Messi's reaction to being substituted in PSG's draw with Monaco was telling
Lionel Messi's face was an absolute picture after he was substituted in Paris Saint-Germain's 1-1 draw with Monaco. A second half penalty from Neymar cancelled out Kevin Volland's opener to ensure the Ligue One champions remain unbeaten and top of the table after four games. And after playing the full...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Frenkie de Jong receives last minute £15 million-a-year offer to leave Barcelona
Frenkie de Jong has received a stunning £15.4 million-a-year offer to leave Barcelona ahead of transfer deadline day. De Jong has dominated headlines throughout the summer transfer window, having been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United. But, as of now, Erik ten Hag has failed in his...
Neymar produced an insane touch to kill the ball dead, the commentator lost his mind
Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar produced an insane touch to make a Kylian Mbappe cross look good on Sunday night. The Ligue One champions dropped their first points of the season, drawing 1-1 with Monaco at the Parc des Princes. Kevin Volland gave the visitors a shock lead but Neymar, who...
Lewis Hamilton turned up to the Belgian GP wearing a 'tea cosy', fans were in stitches online
Lewis Hamilton's latest fashion choices has turned a few heads for all the wrong reasons. The seven-time champion turned up to the Belgian Grand Prix wearing an interesting outfit. The driver certainly does have a key eye for fashion but he faced a considerable amount of criticism online after turning...
KSI called out five opponents after his double-fight victory, Jake Paul wasn't one of them
KSI has named five potential opponents for his next huge boxing fight after easily dispatching two fighters in one night. The YouTuber dominated Swarmz with a KO victory in round two, before taking out professional boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda just a few hours later. His opponents on this occasion didn’t...
Bukayo Saka confident of agreeing new Arsenal contract
Bukayo Saka has spoken of his confidence over a new Arsenal deal. Speaking earlier in the season, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta spoke of his confidence over the 20-year-old's future:. “I am very confident that we as a club, Bukayo and his family and agent are all aligned. “Now it’s about...
'He loves to live in the chaos': Thanasi Kokkinakis claims Nick Kyrgios turns games into a 'circus'
As Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis battle it out in the first round of the US Open the Wimbledon finalist’s opponent will be wary of the game turning into a ‘circus’. Thanasi Kokkinakis has spoken candidly about Nick Kyrgios and the ‘chaos’ that surrounds him, admitting he...
Chelsea submit €90 million for Bundesliga star, won't join until 2023
Chelsea are set to continue their summer spending spree with a huge €90 million switch for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol. The Blues have not been shy of splashing the cash under new owner Todd Boehly but it seems their business isn't done just yet. According to transfer expert...
Paul Pogba's brother Mathias has sent a new message, claims he 'almost died' because of him
Paul Pogba's brother Mathias is not stopping with his outrageous claims against the Juventus star, stating that he "almost died" because of him. On Sunday, Mathias, who has played for the likes of Wrexham, Crewe Alexandra and Crawley town, posted a bizarre three-minute video on social media in which he promised to reveal "explosive" information about his younger sibling.
SPORTbible
86K+
Followers
27K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.https://www.sportbible.com/
Comments / 0