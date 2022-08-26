Read full article on original website
Billings West's Bella Johnson, Butte's Jack Prigge are medalists at Belgrade Invitational
BELGRADE — Bella Johnson earned a nine-stroke victory, helping the Billings West girls to a team title Tuesday at the two-day Belgrade Invitational. Paced by Tye Boone’s tie for fourth place, Billings Skyview’s boys finished in first by one stroke over Bozeman and two strokes better than Helena Capital. Butte’s Jack Prigge shot a two-round total of 142 to win boys medalist honors.
GNAC salutes Montana State Billings' Christine Funk in volleyball
Montana State Billings' sophomore Christine Funk was selected Monday as the volleyball defensive player of the week in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. She averaged 4.79 digs per set in the Yellowjackets' four wins. Funk opened with a 25-dig performance in Friday's five-set win over MSU Moorhead. Funk had double-digit...
Montana State releases depth chart for season-opening Gold Rush game
BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team's first depth chart of the 2022 season was released on Monday, six days before MSU's annual Gold Rush game. The Bobcats have 12 first-string offensive and defense players who started multiple games last season, including quarterback Tommy Mellott. The sophomore from Butte became the starter during last year's Football Championship Subdivision playoff opener, so Saturday's season opener against McNeese State at Bobcat Stadium will be his first regular season start. He was mainly a special teams player at this point last year and even played some wide receiver.
Four Downs: Montana State prepares for new-look McNeese State in season opener
BOZEMAN — Montana State opens its 2022 football season Saturday with a home matchup against McNeese State in the Bobcats' annual Gold Rush game. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Here are four notes on the Bobcats ahead of the season opener. 'Clear cut' captains. Right after receiving the...
Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: A new season is upon us
On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, Victor Flores and Frank Gogola prepare Montana and Montana State football fans for this Saturday's season openers. Flores and Gogola provide information on Northwestern State (the Grizzlies' opponent) and McNeese State (the Bobcats' opponent) and discuss the latest developments at UM and MSU, such as MSU's depth chart. They also touch on the former Cats and Griz in the NFL (NOTE: this episode was recorded before Tuesday's 53-man roster cut deadline).
Montana State Bobcats 2023 recruiting cycle commitments
Relevant stats: Two stars from 247Sports; 247Sports' seventh-ranked Montana recruit for Class of 2023; second team all-Eastern AA. High School: Steele Canyon (Spring Valley, California) Position: Running back. Height/weight: 5-foot-10/195 pounds. Commitment date: Aug. 5. Other known offers: Air Force, Army, Cornell, Georgetown, Idaho, Idaho State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn.
Montana State Bobcats football 2022 fall camp
Coverage roundup of the Bobcats' fall practices ahead of the 2022 season. A breakdown of Montana State's specialists before the 2022 season. “They’ve all done a good job of continuing to raise the bar.” MSU head coach Brent Vigen. Montana State announces TV schedule for 2022 football games.
