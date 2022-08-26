Bucs open season with a 4-0 win over Longwood

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Aug. 25, 2022) – Behind a brace by senior forward Kieran Richards (Hamilton, New Zealand) , the ETSU men’s soccer team opened the David Lilly era with a 4-0 win over Longwood on Thursday night inside Summers-Taylor Stadium.

Longwood recorded five shots in the first half, but only recorded one on target which was stopped by goalkeeper Cole Hunter and three different Bucs scored.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.