Johnson City, TN

Bucs open season with a 4-0 win over Longwood

By Kenny Hawkins
 5 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Aug. 25, 2022) – Behind a brace by senior forward Kieran Richards (Hamilton, New Zealand) , the ETSU men’s soccer team opened the David Lilly era with a 4-0 win over Longwood on Thursday night inside Summers-Taylor Stadium.

Longwood recorded five shots in the first half, but only recorded one on target which was stopped by goalkeeper Cole Hunter and three different Bucs scored.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

