EAST PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Not all that glitters may not be gold. But there were plenty of sparkling items on display Sunday in East Peoria. The Gem and Mineral Show took place at the EastSide Centre, with plenty available for visitors to admire. The event is hosted by the Geology Section of the Peoria Academy of Science, celebrating its 58th year hosting the event. Besides providing dazzling objects to gawk at and learn about, the expo is also a chance for visitors to talk to dealers and experts on the various rocks, fossils, and more on display. Games for the kids and learning activities for all ages were also on hand.

EAST PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO