2022 Irish Fest wraps up in Peoria
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A popular summer tradition returned to the Peoria Riverfront this weekend - highlighted by a sea of green. The Peoria Irish Fest wrapped up its final day along Water Street near the Gateway Building. There, visitors had access to a variety of tasty Irish foods, including corn beef hash.
Bloomington-Normal YMCA, Easter Seals holds ribbon ‘tying’ to commemorate new facility
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Bloomington-Normal YMCA and Easter Seals of Central Illinois want one message to go out to the community: all are welcome. Their new joint facility opened to the public a couple weeks ago. Tuesday they commemorated the partnership and celebrated their grand opening with a ribbon “tying” ceremony, to emphasize the two groups coming together for the new project.
Rock Climbing could be fun alternative for kids this Fall
PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you are looking for a fun Fall activity for your children rock climbing might be the answer. After making it’s official debut in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, the sport has grown significantly in popularity. First Ascent Climbing and Fitness is now enrolling...
Green Valley celebrates 150 years of history
GREEN VALLEY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - It was a historic weekend for one Tazewell County village. Green Valley is celebrating its 150th, or ‘sesquicentennial,’ anniversary, with ongoing festivities throughout the weekend. To honor its 19th-century roots Sunday, a ‘regiment’ band played music from the time the town was originally formed. Along with period dancing and song, it helped provide an educational experience on top of the revelry.
Fire departments still dealing with applicant shortages
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Local fire departments are still working to overcome a shortage of firefighters. Fire chiefs in Peoria, East Peoria and Bloomington say their staffing levels are currently good, but it has become much harder to find more young and qualified applicants to recruit. “To be a...
Gem and Mineral Show brings sparkle to eyes, minds
EAST PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Not all that glitters may not be gold. But there were plenty of sparkling items on display Sunday in East Peoria. The Gem and Mineral Show took place at the EastSide Centre, with plenty available for visitors to admire. The event is hosted by the Geology Section of the Peoria Academy of Science, celebrating its 58th year hosting the event. Besides providing dazzling objects to gawk at and learn about, the expo is also a chance for visitors to talk to dealers and experts on the various rocks, fossils, and more on display. Games for the kids and learning activities for all ages were also on hand.
Itoo Society honors man who inspired the group to form
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Members of the Itoo Society gathered Sunday to honor the man they say inspired the group to form more than a century ago. Ramia Sarkis was a 25-year-old Lebanese man who immigrated to the Peoria area in 1912. Not long after getting a job...
Convicted cop killer with Central Illinois ties given 55 years in prison
ROCKFORD (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A federal judge on Monday sentenced a Central Illinois man to 55 years in prison for killing a deputy U.S. Marshal who was trying to arrest the fugitive on McLean County residential burglary charges in 2019. A jury in April found Floyd Brown, 43,...
Football rivals and community come together to help family of 6 injured in car crash
WOODFORD COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - From rival teams to an entire region, thousands of dollars have already been raised for a Woodford County family after a Saturday car crash. State police are investigating the deadly accident. Now, a family is recovering after they were all sent to the...
Teen arrested in connection with Peoria Stadium incident
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 17-year-old faces mob action charged in connection with Friday night’s incident at Peoria Stadium. The incident happened during Friday night’s high school football game between the Peoria High Lions and the Metamora Redbirds, when a fight broke out in the stadium bleachers.
Electoral board hears arguments on district petitions in Normal
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Town of Normal’s electoral board heard arguments Monday whether or not a referendum proposing council districts should be placed on the November ballot. While separating the town into six districts is at the core of the issue, what’s being debated at City...
Left lane of NE Adams between Caroline, Abington will close Tuesday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The left lane of Northeast Adams Street between Caroline and Abington will close tomorrow, Tuesday, August 30th. The Department of Public Works will begin sidewalk reconstruction and the project is expected to be done by mid-October. Drivers are asked to be cautious when traveling in...
Skydiver killed in accident near Ottawa
DAYTON TOWNSHIP (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Officials say one person was killed in a skydiving accident Saturday afternoon. Just before 12:30 p.m., the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the accident, which happened northeast of Ottawa. The Sheriff said the victim was found in a cornfield near...
Family of Jelani Day launches foundation to help those with missing children
NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - One year after Jelani Day first went missing, his family is launching a foundation to honor his memory. Friends and family of the graduate student, who was found dead last year after an extensive search, dressed in all-white for Saturday night’s launch at Illinois State University for the event, titled ‘An All-White Affair.’ Members of his fraternity - Omega Psi Phi - and his dance team opened up the night with a performance in his honor. An ensemble also sang two of Day’s favorite gospel songs, along with his cousin performing an original rap written the same day Jelani went missing.
Indiana woman victim of fatal head-on collision in Woodford County
WOODFORD COUNTY (25 News Now) - A woman from Indiana has been identified as a victim of a two-vehicle, head-on collision, in Woodford County. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says Barbara Smith, of New Haven, Indiana, was transported to OSF in critical condition but died at 4:47 p.m. Saturday. Her...
No one hit after ‘directed’ shooting in Pekin Monday
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Cars and a house have numerous bullet holes after what police say was a directed shooting in Pekin Monday morning. Pekin Police say they were dispatched to the 400 block of Sherwood Drive on reports of shots fired at a home and observed numerous shots were fired at the home from the street.
Juvenile arrested after ghost gun seized in Peoria
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A male juvenile was arrested after Peoria police found a ‘ghost gun’ during a weekend weapons search. Around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Special Investigations Division were conducting a weapons-related investigation on West Glen. There, they found a ghost handgun with an extended magazine. Officers soon found a juvenile subject at a nearby business. The male subject was detained without incident and taken to the Peoria Police Department.
New details revealed in deadly Hanna City plane crash
HANNA CITY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Heart of Illinois ABC has obtained new information regarding the single-engine plane crash that killed two people in Hanna City earlier this month. A statement from the National Transportation Safety Board was released Saturday night, detailing some of their findings over the course...
Gas prices down slightly around Peoria, the state
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Gas prices are down a little over four cents according to GasBuddy. In Peoria, the gas price is averaging $3.88 per gallon today. This is down 61 cents from this time last month but is still higher than last year. Across the state, the average...
Man shot early Monday morning in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A man was taken to the hospital Monday morning after being shot in Bloomington. Bloomington Police say they were called to the area of Veterans Parkway and Empire Street around 9:42 AM for a person shot. Once officers arrived, they learned an man had sustained...
