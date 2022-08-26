Read full article on original website
Mankato East rolls to win over Delano
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East girls’ soccer team played host to Delano Tuesday afternoon. East wins by a final of 6-2.
Mankato West remains unbeaten after topping New Prague
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West girls’ soccer team played host to New Prague Tuesday. West wins by a final of 4-1.
Symphony on the Prairie returns for second year
South Central College debuted it's recently remodeled café Monday. 16th annual Rock 'n Roll Up Your Sleeve blood drive kicks off next week. Mankato area residents are invited to donate to help prevent a blood shortage. Eagle Lake woman on a mission to inspire others to donate
Long John Silvers demolition begins
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Demolition of the former Long John Silver’s on Madison Avenue will start today. Long John Silver in Mankato closed in 2019 and it was only the second location in Minnesota. The site will now be home to Mankato’s second Scooter’s Coffee Drive Thru location; the...
MSU golf season begins today
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State University men’s golf season begins today and a recent poll shows where they stack up with other teams. MSU ranks 4th in the 2022-23 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Men’s Golf Preseason Poll. Minnesota State’s Ben Laffen was voted by the league...
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast 8-30-22 - clipped version
Learn about the history of cinema in Mankato before National Cinema Day
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Moviegoers across the nation will be flocking to the big screen Saturday as they celebrate National Cinema Day, and local communities are looking back at the theatrical history in their own communities. The Blue Earth County Historical Society says Mankato has a history on the silver...
South Central College debuts remodeled café, now open to public
Mankato area residents are invited to donate to help prevent a blood shortage. Eagle Lake woman on a mission to donate blood. An Eagle Lake woman made blood donation a personal mission after her youngest son was diagnosed with cancer. Fake ID usage on the rise as
Construction set to begin on new Starbucks, Chipotle in North Mankato
Tee It Up for the Troops holds 11th fundraising event in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tee It Up for the Troops held its 11th fundraising event in Mankato Monday. The event was a golf tournament at the Mankato Golf Club, where community members and organizations showed their support for military veterans and their families. Alongside the tournament, the event had a...
Hwy 19 Winthrop bridge replacement project put on hold
WILLMAR, Minn. (KEYC) - The Highway 19 Winthrop bridge replacement has been delayed. The is delay is due to utility relocation issues. While the project was originally planned to start on Aug. 29, the schedule is being reevaluated and it’s possible that the project could get underway in mid-September.
Virtual open house on Lookout Drive study closing today
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today is the last day to put your opinion in concerning the Lookout Drive corridor study. A virtual open house opened earlier in the month to give the public more information about the study and to provide their own input on a range of possible improvements to Lookout Drive.
Eagle Lake woman on a mission to inspire others to donate blood
On Monday, Artemis I, NASA's new moon rocket, was supposed to launch from the Kennedy Space Center, but instead, there was a big snag in NASA's plan. Summit Carbon Solutions hosts event regarding proposed CO2 pipeline.
NASA scrubs Artemis I launch, rescheduled for Saturday
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Monday, Artemis I, NASA’s new moon rocket, was supposed to launch from the Kennedy Space Center, but instead, there was a big snag in NASA’s plan. “The biggest machine that has ever big built, and it is just full of fuel, 90% of...
16th annual Rock ‘n Roll Up Your Sleeve blood drive kicks off next week
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The American Red Cross is hosting its 16th annual Rock ‘n Roll Up Your Sleeve blood drive next week. Mankato area residents are invited to donate to help prevent a blood shortage. Donors can schedule an appointment to donate at Dave’s River Valley Harley-Davidson, the...
Scott County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing baby and mother
SHAKOPEE, Minn. (KTTC) – The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating 9-month-old Jahki Forester and 26-year-old Zenitra Lee. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, the child was removed from protected custody possibly by its mother, Zenitra Lee. Both were last...
Fake ID usage increasing amidst students coming back to campus
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With students returning from summer break, businesses have seen an uptick in fake ID’s. Mankato Public Safety has noticed a significant increase the trend among the younger generation. They say part of the reason for the increase is due to how easy they are to...
High levels of dangerous algae found in Bass Lake
EARTH EARTH , Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities are warning people not to swim in Bass Lake. The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office is advising that no one swim in the lake or allow their pets access to the lake due to signs of toxic algae. Faribault County officials were alerted...
Local block party celebrates opening of 108 Alchemy
Hillclimb event brings out 5-year-old racers at Kato Cycle Club. The City of Le Center officially issued a moratorium on edible THC products. Mitch Keegan's Saturday 10PM Forecast 8/27/22: Rain chances continue into Sunday, then quiet weather.
Police stressing importance of visible addresses during emergencies
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities are reminding North Mankato residents about the importance of having visible house numbers in case of an emergency. Authorities say if the numbers on the house are not visible, it will delay their response. They advise homeowners to have the address on the mailbox...
