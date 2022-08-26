ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

KEYC

Symphony on the Prairie returns for second year

South Central College debuted it’s recently remodeled café Monday. 16th annual Rock ‘n Roll Up Your Sleeve blood drive kicks off next week. Mankato area residents are invited to donate to help prevent a blood shortage. Eagle Lake woman on a mission to inspire others to donate...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Long John Silvers demolition begins

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Demolition of the former Long John Silver’s on Madison Avenue will start today. Long John Silver in Mankato closed in 2019 and it was only the second location in Minnesota. The site will now be home to Mankato’s second Scooter’s Coffee Drive Thru location; the...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

MSU golf season begins today

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State University men’s golf season begins today and a recent poll shows where they stack up with other teams. MSU ranks 4th in the 2022-23 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Men’s Golf Preseason Poll. Minnesota State’s Ben Laffen was voted by the league...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

KEYC News Now This Morning forecast 8-30-22 - clipped version

MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Learn about the history of cinema in Mankato before National Cinema Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Moviegoers across the nation will be flocking to the big screen Saturday as they celebrate National Cinema Day, and local communities are looking back at the theatrical history in their own communities. The Blue Earth County Historical Society says Mankato has a history on the silver...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

South Central College debuts remodeled café, now open to public

Eagle Lake woman on a mission to inspire others to donate blood.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Tee It Up for the Troops holds 11th fundraising event in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tee It Up for the Troops held its 11th fundraising event in Mankato Monday. The event was a golf tournament at the Mankato Golf Club, where community members and organizations showed their support for military veterans and their families. Alongside the tournament, the event had a...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Hwy 19 Winthrop bridge replacement project put on hold

WILLMAR, Minn. (KEYC) - The Highway 19 Winthrop bridge replacement has been delayed. The is delay is due to utility relocation issues. While the project was originally planned to start on Aug. 29, the schedule is being reevaluated and it’s possible that the project could get underway in mid-September.
WINTHROP, MN
KEYC

Virtual open house on Lookout Drive study closing today

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today is the last day to put your opinion in concerning the Lookout Drive corridor study. A virtual open house opened earlier in the month to give the public more information about the study and to provide their own input on a range of possible improvements to Lookout Drive.
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Eagle Lake woman on a mission to inspire others to donate blood

On Monday, Artemis I, NASA's new moon rocket, was supposed to launch from the Kennedy Space Center, but instead, there was a big snag in NASA's plan.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
KEYC

NASA scrubs Artemis I launch, rescheduled for Saturday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Monday, Artemis I, NASA’s new moon rocket, was supposed to launch from the Kennedy Space Center, but instead, there was a big snag in NASA’s plan. “The biggest machine that has ever big built, and it is just full of fuel, 90% of...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Scott County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing baby and mother

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (KTTC) – The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating 9-month-old Jahki Forester and 26-year-old Zenitra Lee. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, the child was removed from protected custody possibly by its mother, Zenitra Lee. Both were last...
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Fake ID usage increasing amidst students coming back to campus

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With students returning from summer break, businesses have seen an uptick in fake ID’s. Mankato Public Safety has noticed a significant increase the trend among the younger generation. They say part of the reason for the increase is due to how easy they are to...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

High levels of dangerous algae found in Bass Lake

EARTH EARTH , Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities are warning people not to swim in Bass Lake. The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office is advising that no one swim in the lake or allow their pets access to the lake due to signs of toxic algae. Faribault County officials were alerted...
FARIBAULT COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Local block party celebrates opening of 108 Alchemy

Hillclimb event brings out 5-year-old racers at Kato Cycle Club. The City of Le Center officially issued a moratorium on edible THC products. Mitch Keegan's Saturday 10PM Forecast 8/27/22: Rain chances continue into Sunday, then quiet weather.
LE CENTER, MN
KEYC

Police stressing importance of visible addresses during emergencies

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities are reminding North Mankato residents about the importance of having visible house numbers in case of an emergency. Authorities say if the numbers on the house are not visible, it will delay their response. They advise homeowners to have the address on the mailbox...
NORTH MANKATO, MN

