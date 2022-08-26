Another victim comes forward in sex assault case

Another victim has come forward claiming she was sexually assaulted by a man falsely claiming to be a rideshare driver.

Authorities have added additional charges against Enmanuel Noslen Teixeira, 32 of Stock Island. Teixeira has been in the Stock Island jail since he was arrested Aug. 18 on sexual assault, kidnapping, battery and indecent exposure charges for reportedly attempting to sexually assault a passenger, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.

New charges were added this week from allegations of a similar incident in July, Linhardt said. Following Teixeira’s initial arrest, a second victim came forward regarding a similar incident earlier in the summer.

Teixeira was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 24, in the July incident and charged with kidnapping and sexual assault, Linhardt said. Both victims described the same SUV, similar incidents and identified Teixeria as the driver/suspect. Teixeira remains in jail on a $150,000 bond, Linhardt said.

In the first case, a 45-year-old female stated she was drinking on the 200 block of Duval Street sometime before 1 a.m. on Aug. 18 when she attempted to get a rideshare home, but added she had never before used the phone app. A silver SUV approached and she got in after the driver, Teixeira, stated he was with the ride-share company, according to Linhardt.

During the ride, Teixeira exposed himself and repeatedly asked the victim to touch him — advances she repeatedly rebuked, reports state. He attempted to pull up her dress, grabbed her wrist and put his hands on her legs, all the while she told him to stop and to let her out of the SUV, which he declined to do, Linhardt said.

He eventually dropped the victim off at her residence, Linhardt said. The woman also told deputies she got an odd feeling before he assaulted her, adding she felt the driver was not really a rideshare driver, Linhardt said.

Deputies found a silver SUV, identified the driver as Teixeira and learned that although Teixeira had a rideshare company’s logo on his SUV, he was not working for the company. The victim identified Teixeira as the suspect, reports state.

The Sheriff’s Office is looking for any information regarding additional victims. Contact Detective Sgt. Linda Mixon at 305-292-7060 with information.

