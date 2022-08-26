Johnston sets sights on future of Key West

As Key West Mayor Teri Johnston reflected on her victory in Tuesday’s election versus former City Commissioner Margaret Romero, she set her sights on addressing what could be the most vexing issues facing the island city.

Right out of the block, Johnston said she is immediately focused on the search for a new city manager to replace current manager Patti McLauchlin, set to retire in June 2023.

“The most significant issue is the immediate search for our next city manager who can effectively guide our staff to meet the needs of the commission, our residents and business community, said Johnston. “They’ll need to focus on our environment, sea level rise (mitigation,) and thriving tourism industry.”

According to Johnston, such diversity adds up to a tall order, requiring a unique skill set and experience level.

“I hope the entire community gets involved in the search process,” said Johnston. “This hire will directly impact (residents and businesses) for years.”

Johnston, who carried eight of the 10 city precincts by 50% or more, wants to listen to residents in the two other precincts and their concerns.

“These two precincts represent New Town and our golf club residents,” said Johnston. “I will work on pulling together public meetings with their commissioner to listen to any unmet needs for these two areas.”

In her victory speech, Johnston hinted at topics not mentioned over the past several years that need to be addressed, including the expanded need for more free children’s programs throughout the community.

“We offer incredible opportunities if your child is athletic,” said Johnston. “However, if their interests trend towards music, arts, or literature — many programs are limited to a summer camp. We can do much better as a community.”

Johnston said she believes the Parks and Recreation Board can address the other areas of interest.

“We have a wonderful board who can research this issue and bring recommendations to the city commission for alternative programs for our youth,” she said.

Other issues of interest to residents included mitigating the explosion of sargassum weed, which has negatively impacted beaches, waterfront businesses and residents.

“We are in the process of reviewing a pilot program utilizing a boom — similar to the one we used during the Deep Water Horizon oil spill — to keep the floating sargassum off of our shorelines and moving back out to sea,” adding the program has passed through the Planning Board. It should appear before the commission for discussion soon.

After what was considered by many observers to be a contentious election cycle, Johnston is also focusing on uniting and healing the city by addressing all resident’s concerns.

“For the past four years, I have religiously attended the district meetings held by our six commissioners to make sure that we are addressing issues in all six districts equitably,” said Johnston. “Every district has infrastructure needs for improved roads and sidewalks, and yet the vast majority of our efforts are concentrated in the business corridor and Old Town.”

Johnston cited the dire need for road work in front of Horace O’Bryant School as just one example of infrastructure needs. She also addressed what she considered to be some of the more divisive issues during the election process.

“During this election, the divisive rhetoric was at an all-time high along with the spread of misinformation through sources like social media,” said Johnston. “This does little to unite a community still recovering from COVID, a housing market shift, a shrinking labor pool, and higher prices for almost everything residents buy.

“Let’s hit the pause button and be thankful for this beautiful island that we call home and (for) all of the incredible people we get to inhabit it with.”

Finally, touching on affordable housing, Johnston said hiring new Affordable Workforce Housing Manager Demetria Simpson is a step in the right direction.

“I feel confident that we will see progress on many fronts, from incentivizing landlords, creating public/private partnerships, and new innovative ways to create dignified housing options, all while maintaining a safe hurricane evacuation schedule.”